UnitedHealth Group Is A Solid Buy For 2018

The company is focused on controlling its medical expenses through optimal use of technology.

The largest private health insurer in the U.S., UnitedHealth Group (UNH), is poised for solid growth, especially due to its rising government enrollments and increasing technology investments.

This company has been consistently posting exceptional revenue and earning numbers since past several years. In H1 2018, UnitedHealth Group reported revenues of $111.3 billion, almost 12.7% higher on YoY basis. Adjusted net earnings per share also grew by 28.2% YoY and reached $6.19. These numbers take a whole new meaning when we pay attention to the fact that UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization as high as $257.5 billion (see Q2 earnings conference call transcript).

In its Q2 2018 earnings conference call, UnitedHealth Group raised its FY 2018 financial guidance. The company now expects adjusted net earnings per share to fall in the range of $12.50 to $12.75, which is up from the earlier projection of $12.40 to $12.65. Cash flows from operations are estimated to be close to $15.5 billion, the upper end of the company's guidance range. The increased guidance definitely gives a positive boost to the overall investor confidence (see Q2 earnings conference call transcript).

In this backdrop, I consider UnitedHealth Group to be a very attractive investment opportunity in 2018. I will be explaining my hypothesis in greater detail in this article.

Government-sponsored enrollments continue to be a key growth driver for UnitedHealth Group in 2018.

In H1 2018, UnitedHealth Group's total public and senior member enrollment, comprising of Medicare and Medicaid members, rose by 6% YoY. In Q2 2018, Medicare Advantage enrollments rose YoY from 4.3 million to 4.8 million, Medicaid enrollments rose YoY from 6.4 million to 6.7 million, and Medicare Supplement enrollments rose from 4.4 million to 4.5 million (see Q2 earnings conference call transcript).

In FY 2019, the U.S. government will be spending $625 billion and $412 billion, respectively, on Medicare and Medicaid programs (see Zacks article).

In 1970, there were only 20 million members covered by the Medicare program. This number has ballooned to 60 million in 2018 and is expected to rise up to 90 million in 2048 (see Zacks article). With 24% market share by enrollment in the Medicare segment and enrollment in MA already higher by 71% as compared to that in 2010, UnitedHealth Group is well positioned to benefit significantly from these demographic trends in the coming years (see Kaiser Permanente report).

UnitedHealth Group continues to witness strong retention rates for its MA plans owing to their improving star ratings performance, an indicator of the quality of care and customer service. By 2019, the company expects to serve almost 80% of its MA-covered members through 4-star rated plans (see Q2 earnings conference call transcript).

The company has been successful in maintaining its bottom line through optimal cost management.

In Q2 2018, UnitedHealth Group's medical care ratio stood at 81.9%, while the company expects to get it down to 81.5% by end of FY 2018 (see Q2 earnings conference call transcript). The company is investing in a slew of technology to reduce expenses and increase price transparency for its members. Additionally, UnitedHealth Group is also working for creating the right infrastructure for value-based healthcare.

UnitedHealth Group's integrated healthcare approach has played a pivotal role in improving pharmacy adherence by 12% while reducing ER admissions by 6% (see Q2 earnings conference call transcript). Optum's analytics business crunches all types of data and helps patients, consumers, and physicians on multiple fronts. Then the company has integrated PreCheck MyScript into practice flow of physicians who treat as many as 5 million OptumRx consumers, to help them with pre-authorization, formulary cost, and coverage, of the prescribed drug. There are many more amazing things that UnitedHealth Group's Optum business performs, to improve the overall quality of care while lowering expenses for UnitedHealth Group. To know more, see UnitedHealth Group: Buy Before Q1 2017 Earnings.

UnitedHealth Group is focused on expanding its presence in international markets.

At end of Q2 2018, UnitedHealth Group had 6 million international members enrolled in its various plans, significantly higher than 4 million enrolled in Q2 2017. Revenues from the international business reached almost $5.0 billion in H1 2018, again much higher than $3.8 billion in H1 2017. These numbers definitely highlight the strong growth prospects for the company in ex-U.S. markets (see Q2 2018 release).

In October 2012, UnitedHealth Group entered the fast-moving Brazilian market by acquiring Amil Participações S.A for around $4.9 billion (see Reuters article). In March 2012, the company entered into an alliance with Al Sagr National Insurance Co., which is based in Dubai (see Reuters article). This allowed the company to provide insurance coverage in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Kuwait. On January 31, 2018, the company acquired 96.8% stake in Empresas Banmédica, the largest health insurer in Chile, Peru, and Columbia. This transaction has strengthened UnitedHealth Group's position in the South American market (see press release).

The company is focused on returning value to shareholders in 2018.

UnitedHealth Group has been aggressively buying back their shares since 2017, a move that has helped in pushing up bottom-line. While shares outstanding has remained steady since 2017, the company lately announced a share buyback program that will allow it to repurchase 100 million or 10% of its total shares outstanding. In case this program is implemented completely without any additional dilution, it will definitely have a robust impact on the company's earnings per share.

While UnitedHealth Group's dividend yield has been pretty low (see dividend yield history ) and payout ratio in the low 20s, the company raised its dividends by 20% in 2018 (see press release). This may signal a start of a new era and may attract more income-seeking investors.

Certain risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

The loss of commercially-insured membership is a challenge for UnitedHealth Group. While the company had almost 26.9 million commercially insured members in Q2 2017, the number has fallen to almost 26.3 million at end of Q2 2018 (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call). Considering that the unemployment rate in the U.S. is as low as 3.9% and there is a limitation on expanding the overall workforce, the company is expected to continue struggling with this business in 2018 (see stats).

Then again, very soon, UnitedHealth Group will no longer be the only payer with strong in-house pharmacy benefit management capabilities. The yet-to-be closed acquisitions, Aetna (AET) and CVS Health (CVS) (see press release) and that of Cigna (CI) and Express Scripts (ESRX) (see press release), can pose to be significant threats for UnitedHealth Group. The company may be forced to revise its pricing strategy or invest even more in technology to outperform in the new competitive landscape.

Despite these risks, I believe this is an opportune time to pick up UnitedHealth Group.

At end of Q2 2018, UnitedHealth Group had cash balance close to $21.9 billion and $35.06 billion debt on its balance sheet (see UnitedHealth Group Data and Q2 2018 press release).

While Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $284.50, I believe that the Zacks target price of $299 is more indicative of the true potential of this stock (see Finviz target price).

Hence, I believe retail investors should add UnitedHealth Group to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.