3 Energy Plays Due For A Bounce

I was somewhat taken by surprise this week by the turnaround in the dollar. Like many of you, I was predicting a steady rise in the Fed fund rate, with a corresponding strengthening of the US dollar. I was amused by the tweets calling for the Fed to ease off in order to be more accommodating to trade negotiations. I am not trying to open a door here to talk of politics, but simply discussing the forces at work. The swirling maelstrom of interest rates, the trade war, emerging markets, the flattening yield curve, and commodity prices are particularly complex and will take some time to play out. In the short term, it appears that investors are focusing on the nuances of the recent speech by Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole and finding clues to support an eventual pause in tightening (despite the fact that he did not actually mention a pause in tightening).

I have learned my lesson about placing bets on FX rates. Without the assistance of a fully operational and recently calibrated crystal ball it is hard to know which direction exchange rates will go on a daily basis in the future. I no longer risk my capital on bets on the foreign exchange rate via vehicles like (UUP) and (FXE), for much the same reason that I do not invest in red or black at the roulette table. That being said, I am not averse to incorporating current economic influences in an otherwise sound investment in assets chosen to provide a solid total return over time. I like closed-end funds ((CEFs)) because they tend to generate higher yields than exchange-traded funds ((ETFs)), because they are managed portfolios of investments the fund managers can pick and choose their assets, and because CEFs offer the ability to obtain equities at a discount.

I run a weekly screen to look for changes in CEF discounts that could represent a value. I screen for changes in the discount, proximity to the historic discount low, and z-score to generate a list of CEFs to investigate further.

This week’s screen generated a handful of funds operating in the energy sector. Specifically, First Trust Energy Income & Growth (FEN), First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF), and Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure (TPZ) all showed up on my radar. I then set out to find a common thread that would lead these three funds to show up in the same screen and to see if I could differentiate between them in terms of best value. All three funds are leveraged between 24-26%. All three funds are rated 5 stars by Morningstar. All three funds have a baseline expense of 1.52-1.55%. Of the three, FIF generates additional income by writing (or selling) covered call options on up to 35% of its assets.

The discount and distribution rate varies considerably between the funds. FEN has the highest distribution rate at 10.17%, and has the most highly focused portfolio, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) accounting for almost 14% of holdings. FEN also includes Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) at 8.81% of holdings and Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) at 5.60% of holdings. FEN's share price represents a 4.48% discount to NAV. FIF has a more diversified portfolio. Their largest holding is Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) at 5.61% of holdings, followed by TransCanada (TRP) at 4.49% of holdings. FIF's current discount is 7.74% and they pay out a 7.97% distribution. TPZ is one of Tortoise's many energy CEFs. TPZ concentrates on power and energy infrastructure companies, with Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) being the top two holding at about 5% of holding for each. TPZ pays at a 7.6% distribution and the share price is currently at an 11.84% discount to NAV.

All other things being equal, I would expect to see an inverse relationship between the discount and the yield. This is a natural result of investors seeking high income, but not wanting to pay too dearly for it. The graph below shows the trade-off between discount and the distribution rate for these three funds.

I also looked at the historical performance to look for a way to differentiate between the funds and try to determine a favorite. The five year annualized total returns for the funds in order of rank were FIF (4.46%), TPZ (2.57%) and FEN (1.44%). If I had to choose between the three I would lean toward FIF for the performance. I personally like the covered call writing strategy to increase total return.

In looking at the charts of price and net asset value (NYSE:NAV) for clues, it appears that the NAV has bounced recently, much faster than the price could follow. Here is the chart of FIF's price vs. NAV to illustrate the divergence.

Source: CEF Connect

This bounce in price could be related to the weakening of the dollar and the risk-on trade. I looked for scientific support for a correlation between oil prices and the dollar to see if science could help out with the issue. Although there is a considerable body of work on the subject, the simple truth is that the relationship between oil prices and the US dollar exchange rate varies over time, and there are mediating factors that have a big impact. Despite the hopes of many investors (myself included), it looks like science will not allow us to get rich quick by predicting the future price of these CEFs. The laws of supply and demand when it comes to oil are complex and involve geopolitics as much as consumption. However, assuming that the risk-on rally will continue, it is unlikely that the oil sector would do much worse than other investments. In addition, if the market trend is up it is likely that the price of these CEFs could bounce to catch up with the rising NAV. That means that these three high-yield, strongly discounted, and highly rated CEFs are set to generate a good total return while the party lasts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIF, FEN, TPZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.