SurveyMonkey Begins Effort For U.S. IPO

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an online service that enables individuals and businesses to create and manage market research, surveys, and related data.

SVMK is growing topline revenue only moderately although the firm generated free cash flow in the first half of 2018.

Company & Technology

San Mateo, California-based SurveyMonkey was founded in 1999 to provide users with a way to better understand their customers.

Management is headed by CEO Zander Lurie, who has been CEO of the firm since January 2016 and was previously SVP Entertainment at GoPro (GPRO).

Below is a brief overview video of how to create a survey using the company’s system:

(Source: SurveyMonkey)

SurveyMonkey provides a number of functionalities as part of its modular system:

Surveys

Market Research

Online Payments

Tech Promoter Score

Marketing Creation

Apps and Plugins Marketplace

Customer Acquisition

Approximately 80% of SVMK’s customers come via the firm’s website, which generates traffic from both organic and paid online search marketing.

The company also has a direct sales force that sells into businesses of all sizes. It currently has over 600,000 paying users

Management provides two dollar-based net retention rates, which are extremely important measures of how efficient the company is in obtaining marginal revenue from its existing customer cohorts:

Organizations: ‘consistently above 95%’

Individuals: ‘consistently above 80%’

Net retention rates above 100% are considered best, so SVMK comes close with its organization retention rate, but not so much with individuals.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been consistently dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 30.8%

2017: 33.6%

2016: 35.7%

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report from ResearchandMarkets, the global online survey market is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2017 to $6.9 billion by 2022.

This represents a reasonably quick CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period.

Key elements driving this expected growth include the increase in adoption of digitalization solutions among organizations, the growth of e-commerce function within companies and the need to communicate directly with customers to constantly improve service offerings.

Major competitive vendors that provide online survey services include:

Google (GOOG)

QuestionPro Qualtrics

Medallia

Confirmit

Inqwise

Campaign Monitor

Zoho

Financial Performance

SVMK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven growth in topline revenue

Increased gross profit

Fluctuating but high gross margin

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: SVMK S-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $121.2 million, 13.8% increase vs. prior

2017: $218.8 million, 5.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $207.3 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $85.4 million

2017: $156.1 million

2016: $139.5 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 70.4%

2017: 71.3%

2016: 67.3%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: $22.0 million

2017: $45.0 million

2016: $35.8 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $43.4 million in cash and $451.9 million in total liabilities excluding deferred revenue.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $17.2 million.

IPO Details

SVMK intends to $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO from the sale of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the proceeds from this offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by us, to [i] partially repay [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] of the outstanding indebtedness under our credit facilities [...] and [ii] pay certain income tax withholding obligations of [an as-yet-undisclosed amount] (for which we will withhold shares) related to the RSU Settlement, [...] and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, CODE Advisors, Foros, JMP Securities, and LionTree.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

