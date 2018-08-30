Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of August 2018

Nickel market news: Nickel demand in the batteries market is starting to be noticeable. As per Mining News, "electric vehicle demand will double nickel price as soon as 2022."

Welcome to the first nickel miners news. This follows strong demand for this topic from investors. August saw a slightly weaker nickel price and some stellar results from the big nickel producers.

Nickel price news

As of August 28, the nickel spot price was US$6.11/lb, slightly down from US$6.21 last month. The London Metals Exchange [LME] inventory is high; however it is steadily declining (see LME graph below).

Nickel spot prices - 1-year chart - USD 6.11/lb

Nickel 30 year price chart

Source: InfoMine.com

LME nickel 20 year inventory

The chart below shows nickel inventory levels are rapidly declining from very overstocked levels.

Source: InfoMine.com

Nickel demand v supply forecasts

The chart below shows nickel is forecast to be in deficit after ~2022 (or at least require new supply to come online).

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Vale stated in their Q2 report:

Global stainless-steel production increased 8.6% in 2Q18 relative to 2Q17, while electric vehicles [EVs] sales worldwide grew 69% in 2Q18 relative to 2Q17. Demand for nickel in other applications continues to be positive, particularly in the super-alloy and plating sectors. Supply increased by approximately 6% in 2Q18 relative to 2Q17. This growth was mainly in Class II [NPI] material (+9% YoY), with Class I material increasing slightly (+1.5% YoY). The near-term outlook for nickel remains challenging, as Indonesian ore exports effectively remove any ore availability issues for Chinese domestic NPI production. Chinese production was impacted by environmental policy enforcement as well as capacity limitations. In addition, Indonesian domestic NPI production will continue growing as operations ramp up, but this is increasingly integrated into Indonesian stainless steel production, thus leading to a potential decrease in NPI exports. On the demand side, stainless is projected to continue growing, while demand for batteries in EVs will grow at an accelerated pace. Overall the market is expected to reflect a larger deficit in 2018 than in 2017. Despite this deficit, prices tend to be volatile as macroeconomic factors, such as the ongoing trade dispute between major powers, introduce risks to the market, while significant inventories act as a buffer to price recovery. The long-term outlook for nickel continues to be positive. Nickel in electric vehicle batteries will become an increasingly important source of demand growth particularly as battery chemistry favors higher nickel content due to lower cost and higher energy density. Capital investment for new projects and replacement volumes have been deferred within the context of challenging economic conditions. Capital is starting to flow back into the industry given the recovery in price. However, the timing of investments means production increase will lag and this will widen future deficits given continued demand growth.

Nickel Market News

On July 9 Mining News reported: "Electric vehicle demand will double nickel price - as soon as 2022. While stainless steel production - currently nearly 80% of total demand for nickel - is expected to stay solid over the coming years, booming demand from the electric vehicle battery market is set to fundamentally alter the structure of the industry. Michael Sinden, WoodMac Research Director, and Senior Research Analyst, Rory Townsend say in their long term outlook for nickel that demand for nickel in EV batteries will contribute 1.26 million tonnes to nickel demand in 2040. That compares to total primary nickel production last year of not much more than 2 million tonnes. Slightly more than half the total is from so-called Class 1 producers which is suitable for conversion into nickel sulphate used in battery manufacture. Class 1 nickel powder for sulphate production enjoys a premium of as much as a third over LME reference prices, but for miners to switch to battery grade material requires huge investments to upgrade refining and processing facilities. Finding enough nickel raw materials for battery-sulphate producers "is likely to be a considerable challenge post-2025" according to WoodMac and the firm has a price prediction to match the anticipated supply problem: 'The nickel market starts to need additional nickel from unidentified resources in 2023, we envisage prices reaching an annual average peak of US$28,700/t by 2022."

On August 17 Reuters reported: "China's CATL to start producing next-gen low-cobalt batteries in 2019: source. China's largest lithium battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) plans to begin producing in 2019 next-generation nickel-rich batteries, which are cheaper to make and have longer life-spans, according to an internal company presentation and a company source. Its plans for the NCM 811 battery, which have not been officially announced, come as global battery makers have been searching for ways to reduce the proportion of cobalt in their batteries to cut costs. South Korea's LG Chem and SK Innovation have said they are working on producing the same type of battery. The name NCM 811 refers to a battery content of 80 percent nickel, 10 percent cobalt and 10 percent manganese."

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost there nickel production.

On July 25 Vale announced: "Vale's performance in 2Q18" which gives an overview of their nickel views and performance." Vale state - "Vale's Base Metals business includes an extensive chain of mines, mills, smelters and refineries. Given that Vale is a premium producer with 60% of its production being Class I nickel and an increasing exposure to EVs (electric vehicles)..... The production guidance for 2018 was reduced from the 263 kt announced in the Vale Day presentation to 250 kt (as per the latest production and sales Report for 2Q18). This reduction is a consequence of Vale's focus on improving its margins by reducing the sale of Class I products to the stainless-steel market with low premiums, and by reducing Class II nickel products sold as intermediates, with high discounts for unfinished products."

Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)

On July 31 Norilsk Nickel announced: "Production results for 1h 2018. In 2Q18, consolidated nickel production amounted to 49kt decreasing 9% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). Nickel output from own Russian feed decreased 8% q-o-q to 49kt. The reduction was driven by scheduled annual repairs at Harjavalta refinery, emergencies at contractors' facilities as well as the adjustments of technological processes to increase production volumes. As a result, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta reached its designed production capacity for the first time in a long period of time. In 1H18, nickel output amounted to 104 kt increasing 1% year-on-year (y-o-y). Nickel output from own Russian feed reached 102kt, up 5% y-o-y. The increase was attributed to the processing of higher volumes Polar division of nickel matte by Kola MMC and Harjavalta following the downstream reconfiguration."

On August 13 Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports first half 2018 interim consolidated IFRS financial results."

"Consolidated revenue increased 37% y-o-y to USD 5.8 billion on the back of higher realized metal prices, growth in copper and PGMs production volumes and sales of palladium from earlier accumulated stocks.

EBITDA increased 77% y-o-y to USD 3.1 billion driven by higher metal revenue and operational efficiency gains.

Free cash flow increased more than 5-fold to USD 2.6 billion.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio almost halved to 1.1x as of 30 June 2018.

The Company paid final dividend for the full year 2017 of RUB 607.98 (approximately USD 9.63) per share for the total amount of about USD 1.5 billion."

Investors can read my very recent article "An Update On Norilsk Nickel."

BHP [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP recently announced a US$43.3m investment in its Nickel West project to enable conversion to nickel sulphate.

On July 18 BHP announced: "BHP operational review for the year ended 30 June 2018. Nickel West production for the 2018 financial year increased by six per cent to 91 kt, with increased production at the Mt Keith and Leinster operations supporting record metal production. Nickel production for the 2019 financial year is expected to remain broadly unchanged from the 2018 financial year."

On August 21 BHP announced: "BHP results for the year ended 30 June 2018. Nickel West's Underlying EBITDA increased from US $44 million to US$291 million for the 2018 financial year, predominantly due to higher prices, and improved mill utilisation and concentrator recoveries which supported record metal production."

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On August 15 Jinchuan announced: "Jinchuan International is included in the Hang Seng Composite Index."

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) [LSX:GLEN]

On July 31 Glencore announced: "2018 half-year production report. Own sourced nickel production of 62,200 tonnes was 11,000 tonnes (21%) higher than H1 2017, reflecting Koniambo's second processing line entering production and the scheduled statutory shutdown at Murrin in the base period."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co [JP:5713] (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On July 20 4-traders reported: "Sumitomo Metal Mining: patent issued for coated nickel hydroxide powder for positive electrode active material for alkaline secondary battery, and production method."

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On July 19 Anglo American announced: "H1 2018 production of nickel was 19.4, down 8% YoY."

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

On July 24 Eramet announced: "Eramet Group: current operating income up 15% in 1st half of 2018. Nickel division: very significant improvement in performance, driven by the increase in nickel prices, in a difficult operating environment Sales in the Nickel division were up 17%, whereas current operating income was up very sharply at -€22m versus -€104m in H1 2017, driven by the significant increase in nickel prices during the period. The improvement in SLN's current operating income is considerable (+€79m) in H1 2018. Global stainless steel production increased by 6.5%12 in H1 2018 versus H1 2017. Excluding stainless steel, the superalloys sectors for aerospace and plating are favourable. Nickel demand in the batteries market is starting to be noticeable, up 25% driven by electric vehicles. Overall, primary nickel demand increased by approximately 9% during the period."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

On July 31 Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports second quarter 2018 results." Highlights include:

"Adjusted EBITDA was $49.5 million, up 70% from $29.2 million in Q2 2017. Growth was largely due to higher realized nickel and cobalt prices, offsetting the impact of lower oil production due to the expiration of a production sharing contract at Varadero West.

Sherritt's share of finished nickel production at the Moa Joint Venture ("Moa JV") was 3,749 tonnes while finished cobalt was 388 tonnes. Q2's production totals, which are consistent with Sherritt's historical performance, indicate that the production challenges experienced in Q1 2018 that limited the availability of mixed sulphides due to the highest level of rainfall at Moa in more than 20 years and rail transportation delays to the refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta have been resolved.

Net direct cash cost (NDCC) at the Moa JV was US$1.68 per pound of finished nickel sold, marking the lowest unit operating cost since Q3 2004. Q2's NDCC represents the fifth consecutive quarter that the Moa JV is in the lowest cost quartile relative to other nickel producers based on annualized information tracked by Wood Mackenzie.

Average-reference prices for nickel improved 57% from last year to US$6.56/lb while average-reference prices for cobalt increased 66% to US$42.93/lb."

Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY)

On July 27 Independence Group announced: "Fourth quarter 2018 results. Record 4Q18 further strengthens balance sheet." Highlights include:

"Record revenue and underlying EBITDA for 4Q18 and FY18.

Nova nickel production increased 23% QoQ. Mining rate of 20% above nameplate achieved. Downstream processing and metallurgical testwork progressed.

Tropicana and Long production higher QoQ and both beat mid-point of metal production guidance.

Jaguar divestment completed for total consideration of A$73M.

Cash balance increased 97% QoQ to A$139M. Net debt of A$4M. Syndicated debt facility agreement renegotiated with future cash savings achieved."

Western Areas [ASX:WSA](OTCPK:WNARF)

On July 23 Western Areas announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

"One lost time injury, resulting in a LTIFR of 0.91.

Mine production of 6,381 and 24,442 nickel tonnes for the quarter and FY18 respectively.

Mill production 5,368 and 21,060 nickel tonnes for the quarter and FY18 respectively.

Unit cash cost of nickel in concentrate of A$2.80/lb and full year of A$2.63/lb.

Strongest quarter of cash flow generation with cash at bank increasing by A$15.9m to A$151.6m.

Mill Recovery Enhancement Project [MREP] commissioned with first product to specification produced.

Early capital works program of A$32.0m at Odysseus commenced with major contracts awarded.

Significant definitive feasibility study [DFS] progress for the now larger Odysseus Project at Cosmos.

More encouraging exploration results at the Neptune prospect at Cosmos."

On August 15 Western Areas announced: "Further high-grade nickel-copper sulphides confirmed down dip at Investigators."

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF)

First Quantum has the Enterprise project in Zambia. No nickel news for the month.

Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY)

No significant news for the month but you can view some general company news here.

Highlands Pacific [ASX:HIG] (OTC:HLPCF)

On July 30 Highlands Pacific announced: "Quarterly activities report-for the period ended 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

"Ramu Nickel Cobalt Mine (Highlands 8.56% with announced plan to move to 11.3%)

"Production of 9,160tonnes of nickel and 870 tonnes of cobalt in the June quarter.

Cash operating margins for the June quarter averaged approximately US$11,000/t nickel, after cobalt credits.

After trading at close to record levels for most of the quarter, Nickel and Cobalt prices eased through June. The nickel price has consolidated at US$13, 500/t, and cobalt has retraced to approximately US$70,000/t from a high of circa US$92,000/tin March 2018."

Sewa Bay Nickel (Exploration)

"Discussions continue with Sojitz and Pacific Metals on future programs"

Corporate

"Nickel and cobalt streaming transaction with Cobalt27 announced, which will enable Highlands to repay Ramu project debt, increase interest in Ramu to 11.3% and bring forward cashflows. Closing of the transaction being progressed.

Private placement of 142.5 million shares to Cobalt27 at A10.5c per share, raising A$15 million.

Cobalt27 Executive Chairman Anthony Milewski joins Highlands Board of Directors.

Director John Wylie resigns from the Highlands Board of Directors.

Cash totaled US$ 16.3million (A$22.0million) at the end of June 2018."

Other nickel producers

Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], Mincor Resources, MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32].

Developers

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)

On August 15 RNC Mineral announced: "RNC announces Q2 2018 results." Among the results RNC announced RNC's Dumont project share recently declined from 50% to 28%, due to RNC withdrawing US10m from the Waterton JV of Dumont....RNC's Beta Hunt mine produced 8,300t of nickel in Q2 at a C1 cost of $US8,467/t."

On August 23 RNC Minerals announced: "RNC's innovative roasting approach delivers 25% increase in payable nickel value for nickel sulphide concentrates. CRU value-in-use market analysis determines 94% nickel payability for Dumont concentrate grades (compared to 70-75% market terms for traditional smelting/refining). "CRU's market analysis determined a significantly higher value from RNC's roasting approach over traditional smelting and refining. The 25% improvement in payability calculated for nickel concentrates would allow a producer of various nickel concentrates to realize an additional US$1.10 for every pound of nickel in concentrate produced at current $US6.00 per pound nickel prices," said Mark Selby, President and CEO of RNC Minerals. "This benefit provides tremendous leverage as nickel prices increase," continued Selby. "Dumont is expected to produce the highest-grade nickel (29%) and cobalt (1%) sulphide concentrate in the world2, providing maximum flexibility for potential partners and offtake parties from a wide range of nickel consuming sectors, including the battery and stainless steel markets."

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

On July 16 2018, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah Project restarting, fully funded." Highlights include:

"Savannah Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to restart.

$40M loan facility executed with Macquarie.

Mandatory hedging completed.

First shipment of concentrate scheduled for early in March 2019 quarter."

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On August 17 Poseidon Nickel announced: "Poseidon receives binding, conditional proposal from Black Mountain Metals." Highlights include:

"Black Mountain Metals has made a binding, conditional proposal to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Poseidon Nickel [Proposal].

Under the Proposal, a cash consideration of $0.06 per share is proposed [Proposed Price]."

Explorers

Axiom Mining [ASX:AVQ] (OTC:AXNNF)

On July 31 Axiom Mining announced: "Quarterly activities report. Important gains for Axiom Mining Limited for this quarter included the conditional approval of two significant applications for mineral rights over the Isabel Nickel Project by the Minerals Board of the Solomon Islands Government's ('SIG') Ministry of Mines. A third application approval for a Prospecting License over Kolosori was also issued to Axiom."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] (OTC:LNZCF)

On July 30 Sama Resources announced: "Sama announces mobilization of the typhoon geophysical survey at its Yepleu Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. As reported in the Company's May 31, 2018 news release, the Typhoon survey will start on site within the next 10 days."

S2 Resources (ASX:S2R)

On July 23 S2 Resources announced: "June 2018 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Strong financial position with A$23.3 million cash and investments.

Initial drilling completed at South Roberts project, Nevada.

Major geochemical survey underway across the Company's Central Lapl and Greenstone Belt [CLGB] tenure, Finland.

Large VTEM survey over nickel-copper prospective areas of the Company's CLGB tenure scheduled for early August.

Preparations underway for first reconnaissance drilling at the Ecru project, Nevada."

On August 13 S2 Resources announced: "Via its earn-in rights with JV partner Renaissance Gold, has secured mineral rights to additional ground adjacent to its Ecru project through a sub-lease deal with Newmont. S2 will soon commence gravity, audiomagnetotellurics [AMT] and drone surveys on this ground ahead of first drilling scheduled or October."

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI]

On July 30 Cassini Resources announced: "Activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

West Musgrave Project (CZI 100%, OZL earning up to 70%)

"Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] progressing well.

Current activities include resource in fill and extensional drilling, advanced metallurgy and baseline environmental studies.

Significant progress on renewable power investigation.

Early exploration drill success at the Yappsu Prospect."

West Arunta Project (100% CZI)

"Airborne EM survey results confirm prospectivity of Mimas and Janus targets.

Heritage and environmental clearances for drilling received.

Drilling of Janus and Mimas Prospects re-scheduled for August."

Yarrawindah Brook Project (CZI option to earn 80%)

"Option to acquire early stage Ni-Cu-Co sulphide project.

Airborne EM survey results highlight potential for discovery."

On August 17 Cassini Resources announced: "Cassini raises A$4.2m, corner- stoned by major shareholder of Tinci Materials." Highlights include:

"A$4.2million placement completed to institutional, sophisticated and strategic investors.

Key cornerstone investors include Mr. Xu Jinfu, Chairman and major shareholder of Chinese end-user Tinci Materials, and other investors with a track record of developing and financing battery minerals assets.

Tinci Materials is one of the largest battery electrolyte manufacturers in China.

Funds raised will ensure the Company is well positioned throughout the Feasibility Study stages of the West Musgrave Project [WMP]."

North American Nickel [TSXV:NAN]

On July 9 North American Nickel announced: "North American Nickel awarded new mineral licences in Greenland."

On July 31 North American Nickel announced: "Maniitsoq exploration program update significant sulphide mineralization intersected. North American Nickel Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the 2018 exploration program and advise that it has intersected significant sulphide mineralization in a newly discovered target at the Company's 100% owned Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM project in Southwest Greenland."

Other juniors

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL], Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], CleanTeQ [ASX:CLQ], Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA], Mustang Minerals [TSXV:MUM], New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], and Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM].

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices weakened slightly in August after a strong 2017/18 period. The nickel producers are all doing well, and the nickel juniors are slowly progressing. Many are looking at the post 2022 period when surging EV sales will require huge amounts of nickel.

My highlights for the month were:

Mining News reported - "Electric vehicle demand will double nickel price - as soon as 2022."

Eramet - Nickel demand in the batteries market is starting to be noticeable, up 25% driven by electric vehicles. Overall, primary nickel demand increased by approximately 9% during the period.

Norilisk Nickel EBITDA increased 77% y-o-y to USD 3.1 billion driven by higher metal revenue and operational efficiency gains. Free cash flow increased more than 5-fold to USD 2.6 billion.

BHP - Nickel West's Underlying EBITDA increased from US $44 million to US$291 million for the 2018 financial year, predominantly due to higher prices.

Sherritt - Adjusted EBITDA was $49.5 million, up 70% from $29.2 million in Q2 2017. Growth was largely due to higher realized nickel and cobalt prices.

Panoramic Resources - Savannah Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to restart.

Black Mountain Metals has made a binding, conditional proposal to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Poseidon Nickel.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

