Tesla: Key Risk For Bears

Tesla (TSLA) is a tight rope that is about to snap. Is it the bulls or the bears walking on it when they shouldn't be? Read on.

Bears Remain Committed

Nasdaq released the latest data:

As of August 15, the latest official data available, 32.7 million shares were sold short, or $10 billion at the current share price. Tesla is one of the most shorted companies ever on an absolute dollar value basis.

Days to Cover was 2.2, significantly lower than in recent weeks due to the surge in trading activity following the Q2 2018 earnings release. I expect this metric to increase back above three days in the upcoming report.

Short Interest Declined But Remains High

Bears covered more than 2.2 million shorted shares within a matter of days, driving up the stock by 35 percent in early August:

See what I did there? I tied the two seemingly dependent events in causation. This may not be true, as correlation does not mean causation, although this is an oft-used technique to satisfy readers' cognitive dissonance.

What if there was no causation or the causation was the other way around? What if the 35 percent increase, maybe ignited by the $2 billion Saudi Arabia stake, then caused the covering of two million shares - a mini short squeeze?

If the latter was the case, then how high the stock price would have surged if 10 to 20 million shares were forced to cover? How about 32.7 million shares?

Key Potential Trigger

The risks to bears of a crowded short trade cannot be overstated, as there are several key events in the coming months that may ignite a short squeeze:

Tesla will soon release a major firmware upgrade: Version 9. Although Elon Musk said "four weeks" on August 1, ValueAnalyst followers on Twitter predicted that the update will drop in September:

ValueAnalyst on Twitter

Although late September was the most popular option, the median vote was for Early September. I expect Version 9 to be rolled out in the second week of September, still on "Elon time," but early enough so that the newly instituted 14-day free trials expire by quarter-end.

Why Is This Important?

Version 9 is key, because Tesla charges $5,000 for Enhanced Autopilot ("EAP") and $3,000 for Full Self-Driving ("FSD"), but those prices apply only at the point of sale of the vehicle. If the options are added after delivery with an over-the-air update, then Tesla charges $6,000 for EAP and $5,000 for FSD.

In other words, for each non-user Version 9 converts to FSD, Tesla would collect $11,000, since FSD requires EAP. If a user already has EAP, however, then Tesla would collect $5,000 for an over-the-air software upgrade, i.e. high margin revenue.

According to Troy's crowdsourced VIN spreadsheet, the EAP take rate is already high at about 80 percent, but the FSD take rate is still low at 15 percent. Take rates are slightly higher for Model S and Model X.

After announcing that all vehicles released since October 2016 would have the hardware necessary to achieve "full self-driving capabilities," Tesla has delivered more than 200,000 vehicles through July 31. I estimate that Tesla has delivered another 25,000 vehicles in August.

If only 15 to 20 percent of these owners have so far purchased FSD, then more than 150,000 vehicles have not opted for FSD at the point of sale, and therefore are candidates for an over-the-air upgrade in the coming months.

We do not yet, however, know which FSD exclusive feature(s) Version 9 will include. My guess is that Version 9 will add the capability to recognize certain street signs and maybe traffic lights, which would be nice, but I doubt that this alone would induce more than 150,000 owners to upgrade to FSD for $5,000.

On the other hand, a potential but unlikely scenario is a higher level of autonomy, even if it's restricted to only highways. If Tesla owners could shift their attention from driving to other tasks (e-mail, movies, games, and so on) with a 10-second heads up before needing to retake control of the vehicle, along with a clear path to further improvements, I believe that a third of the 150,000 owners would upgrade to FSD, and at $5,000 each, this potential but unlikely scenario could mean $250 million of cash inflow for Tesla.

Further, if Version 9 includes a killer feature as exemplified above, not only Tesla would benefit from a one-time cash inflow, but more importantly, a higher FSD take rate for future purchases could translate to two to four percent improvement across Model S, Model X, and Model 3 gross margins.

The present value of a three percent gross margin improvement applicable to future purchases is more important to intrinsic value than a one-time $250 million cash inflow, although Tesla would not complain about the latter either.

Bottom Line

Bears remain put, but there's an imminent risk to the high short interest. If the quick 35 percent run in early August is an indication, then Version 9 might ignite a similar or an even bigger short squeeze, if it includes a killer future.

Follow For Free Articles If you enjoyed this article, please click "Follow" next to my name. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research for you. Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long TSLA with shares and call options.