Teranga Gold - The Largest Shareholder Is Buying Again

In my opinion, a price of C$3.60 (or US$2.77) is probably a floor price for Mr. Mimran. If I am correct, the current short-term downward trend in Teranga shares might be over.

This year, the company is involved in construction of its second mine, Wahgnion in Burkina Faso. In my opinion, the project is fully financed.

Since my last article on Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF), its shares have gone down 31.6%. The company's shares were one of the worst-performing gold mining stocks. For example, GDX, one of the most popular gold mining ETFs, has gone down 14.7% and the West Africa index (constructed by the author of this article) now is 15.2% lower, compared to May 16. What happened to Teranga? In this article, I will try to find a reliable answer to this question.

Introduction

Teranga is a mid-cap gold mining company owning multiple assets in West Africa:

Source: Teranga

The flagship property, Sabodala, is an open pit mine operating in the Birimian gold camp in Senegal. To remind my readers, the Birimian gold camp is a prolific gold zone in West Africa with such miners as Toro Gold (a private company ramping up production at its Mako mine in Senegal) or Randgold Resources (GOLD) (the Loul/Gounkoto complex in western Mali) running their businesses there.

This year Teranga started construction of the Wahgnion mine in Burkina Faso. This asset, formerly known as Banfora, was purchased in 2016 from Gryphon Minerals. Teranga, after a few changes in the mine plan prepared by Gryphon (for example, instead of recovering gold using a heap leaching process the company will utilize the carbon-in-leach technology), plans to start commercial operations at Wahgnion in late 2019.

Apart from these assets, the company is also actively exploring the Golden Hill gold project in Burkina Faso and a couple of other properties across West Africa (particularly the Guitry and Afema gold projects in the Ivory Coast).

David Mimran is buying again

David Mimran (mainly through the company called Tablo Corporation) is the largest shareholder of Teranga. According to the latest presentation, as of August 1, 2018 Mr. Mimran controlled 21.7% of common shares of Teranga (look at the row marked in red):

Source: Teranga

To remind my readers, in November 2017 Tablo announced its intention to acquire up to 5.4 million common shares of Teranga (5% of total capital). Since this announcement Tablo has acquired 2.0 million shares (as of August 1, 2018) so, in theory, there are additional 3.4 million shares to be acquired.

Now, on August 17, 2018 Tablo bought 155 thousand shares of Teranga (as per the SEDI registry), paying C$3.58 a share (around US$2.76). As the chart below shows, it looks like the share acquisitions made by Mr. Mimran / Tablo create interesting medium-term buying opportunities. Note that whenever he buys large stakes on the market (the red rectangles on the chart below), Teranga shares perform very well over the next couple of months:

Source: Stockcharts.com

Interestingly, it looks like the price of C$3.60 per share is a floor price for this large shareholder. For example, this year Tablo has bought as many as 349 thousand shares of Teranga at an average price of C$3.60 a share. If I am correct and this price is indeed a floor price for Tablo and Mimran, we may be at the end of the current corrective move initiated in June 2018.

1H 2018 results

The table below shows a set of financial and operational measures reported in 1H of 2018 and 2017:

Source: Simple Digressions

Commentary

As the table shows, there is ongoing improvement at Teranga - generally, all measures across the board are better than in 1H 2017.

First of all, costs of production went substantially down, compared to 1H 2017 (the cash cost by 10.0% and all-in sustaining cost of production by 12.2%). As a result, despite lower prices of gold realized in 1H 2018, a unit gross margin delivered by the company went up 24.1%.

In 1H 2018 Teranga produced 129.4 thousand ounces of gold (an increase of 13.1%, compared to 1H 2017). Due to the fact that production figures were better than expected, in August the company raised its production guidance for 2018 from 210-225 thousand ounces of gold to more than 230 thousand.

Although cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) was much higher than in 1H 2017, another important measure, free cash flow, was negative (minus $43.1M). The explanation is easy - the company is heavily involved in construction of the Wahgnion mine, spending $44.7M up to date (this year Teranga plans to spend $170 - $190M on construction of Wahgnion, in total).

Finally, look at the chart below:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: Fekola is owned by B2 Gold (BTG), Yaramoko by Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF), Hounde by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), Loulo and Tongon by Randgold (GOLD) and Mana by Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF).

The chart shows gross margins (defined as revenue less direct costs of production) delivered by the best West African mines. Note that the Sabodala mine, a flagship property owned by Teranga, is quite far from the leaders. Definitely, it is a very decent asset, but not an excellent one.

Risk Factors

Any mining company involved in construction of a new mine is vulnerable to a few specific risks. In my opinion, at this stage of construction, investors should carefully watch whether Teranga is able to finance the Wahgnion construction.

The company plans to build Wahgnion using two sources of funds:

Taurus debt facility of $165M

Cash flow delivered from current mining operations

In my opinion, the Wahgnion construction is not at danger. What is more, when the construction is finished (I very conservatively assume it will be finished at the end of 2019), the company should still have a lot of cash (around $83M). Here is the table depicting my calculations:

Source: Simple Digressions

Summary

I sustain my bullish stance on Teranga. These days Teranga shares are trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.2. As the chart below shows, the company is among the cheapest West African stocks:

Source: Simple Digressions

This month the largest shareholder, David Mimran, purchased 155 thousand shares of Teranga paying C$3.58 a share. In my opinion, a share price around C$3.60 looks like a floor price for Mr. Mimran . If I am correct, a short-term downward trend in Teranga shares may be over.

In 1H 2018 the company delivered very decent results, supporting my bullish thesis on Teranga. Finally, this year the company started construction of the Wahgnion mine. In my opinion, the project is fully financed, which means that construction risk is contained in this case.

As a result, the answer to my initial question ("What happened to Teranga?") is quite easy: nothing. The company is in good condition and any price drop to around C$3.60 a share should be considered a buying opportunity.

