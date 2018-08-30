Buy Oil Stocks For The Last 4 Months Of The Year

Macroeconomic pressures in the form of the Venezuelan crisis, Iran sanctions and increased overall demand will help prices.

Look for 10 to 15% increases in share price for WLL, OAS and NBR over the coming months.

This article is all about taking the opportunity to score some points in the last 4 months of the year. Whether you have had a good year, (investing wise), or a bad year so far, here are some ideas in the oil space that present that opportunity:

Positive Macro Economic Forces

I see oil prices rising by the end of the year. A very generic and basic statement you may say and I agree but here is my reasoning.

Decreasing U.S. Crude Supplies

According to a recent Marketwatch.com article:

Oil prices extended earlier gains on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported that domestic crude supplies declined by 2.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 24. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had forecast a fall of 1 million barrels,

The Effect of Impending Iran Sanctions

Iran sanctions will take place in November and we are already seeing a drop in Iranian oil production by some 900k B/D. That means we could see even more drop in production by the time the sanctions FULLY take effect. I do not expect China to fully comply with the directives, (they are not complying at all right now), but I honestly do expect them to back off some. India will also start buying oil from different sources as well. According to Indian Oil Corp. Chairman Sanjiv Singh, “So, even if Iran supplies get disrupted, the supplies to the Indian market will still continue. That’s assured.” They will keep buying oil...just from somewhere else.

The Collapse of Venezuela

Venezuela has the single largest oil supplies in the world. The largest! And due to the disastrous economic policies of the two most recent leaders there they are on the verge of total collapse as an economy and government.

According to Bloomberg: Venezuela has more oil than Saudi Arabia and more poverty than Colombia. Once one of Latin America’s richest countries, it’s now plagued with shortages of everything from toilet paper to antibiotics and food. It’s been a steep downward spiral since the heady days when the late President Hugo Chavez set out to use an oil boom to light a socialist path to prosperity, not just for the poor in Venezuela but across Latin America. Chavez died in 2013, about a year before oil prices fell sharply. His protégé and successor, Nicholas Maduro, has sought to tighten his hold on power as opponents complain of economic mismanagement, corruption and political oppression. Critics inside and outside the country hope for Maduro’s departure but so far no solution has emerged that would protect Venezuela’s 30 million people from further harm.

Oil Stocks in My Portfolio

Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum(NYSE:OAS) is a Houston, Texas based independent exploration & production company focused on the development of oil-weighted assets in the Williston Basin.

In early August Oasis Petroleum posted 2Q profits that were better than expected. They posted EPS of $0.1 which beat analyst expectations by $0.03 as well as revenue of $501.4M. That was an increase of 97.3% Y/Y and beat analyst expectations by $110.48M.

Source: Oasis Q2 Presentation

Whiting Petroleum

Source: Whiting Petroluem

Whiting Petroleum Corp.(NYSE:WLL), based in Denver, Colorado, is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Properties and operations, located in the United States and Canada, are centered in the Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Permian Basin. Whiting grows through a combination of development drilling and property acquisitions. At year-end 2017, proved reserves were 618 MMBoe (54% proved developed).

According to the most recent earnings report:

Source: Whiting Q2 presentation

Revenues also rose 69% Y/Y to $526M beating expectations. Shares for Whiting are currently up 80% on the year but according to my opinion, have much more room to run.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Source: Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), headquartered in Bermuda, is the world's largest drilling contractor for land-based oil and gas projects operating in most major oil, gas, and geothermal drilling markets globally. U.S. operations for Nabors focuses on the high-spec AC rig market. Through various subsidiaries, Nabors also manufactures and sells or leases top-drive systems, rig instrumentation and data collection equipment, and rig reporting software.

Source: Nabors Q2 earnings presentation

Non-Single Equity Opportunities

If you are the kind of investor whom does not like to invest in single equities or you feel that this portion of your portfolio would be better allocated through an Exchange Traded Fund, here are a few picks.

If you are very bullish on the oil sector as a whole you can purchase the Direxion Dly S&P Oil&Gs Ex&Prd Bl 3X ETF (GUSH). Quite simply this is a leveraged oil play times 3. That means it will increase in value at as much as three times the rate that oil stocks do in general. However, this also means that there is much greater risk of loss.

If you are not quite that bullish, or do not have the risk tolerence of a Marine manning a post on the Korean DMZ, here is another option. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is currently up 8% on the year and focuses on very large energy companies like Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB). This ETF would also be a very good way to own shares in those three, (and more), energy companies while spreading out your risk. This would be a much smarter way for someone in retirement to get some pop in their portfolio with 5% of their assets.

