Nutrien: The Potash Market's Swing Producer?

A recent Reuters article suggests that Nutrien (NTR) will be trying to balance the potash market in a way that maintains prices high enough for its own operations to be profitable, while also keeping them low enough to ward off potential new entrants - above all BHP Billiton's (BHP) Jansen project in Canada.

If Nutrien was able to do that, it would effectively make it the swing producer in the potash market. But is the company really in that position, when significant new capacity (other than Jansen) from Canada, Russia, Turkmenistan is supposed to hit the market in the next few years?

In this article, we will review the supply and demand fundamentals of the potash market - including the pipeline of new projects worldwide - to see whether Nutrien is indeed the swing producer, and what the implications are for potash prices and Nutrien itself.

Nutrien has significant spare capacity

To balance the market, Nutrien needs to remove or add tons depending on market conditions. This is exactly what the company intends to do as per Reuters' article:

Chief Executive Chuck Magro, asked whether Nutrien intends to balance its desire for higher prices with an effort to keep competitors out, said "that's exactly the way we think about it". "There will be a price in the global market, that once we get there, you will see Nutrien put more tonnes into the market because the demand is there. We will not be shy," Magro told Reuters. Source: Reuters

To do so, Nutrien needs the operational flexibility to quickly adjust its production to the required level. Thanks to its portfolio of potash mines in Saskatchewan, inherited mainly from Potash Corp, Nutrien has considerable leeway:

(Source: Nutrien's Q1 2018 earnings report)

In the Q2 earnings report, Nutrien increased its potash sales outlook for 2018 to a range of 12.3 million to 12.8 million tons, thanks to improving market conditions. This is well within the current operational capability of 13.8 million tons. And if market conditions justify it in the coming years, Nutrien could increase production to 20.6 MT, its total nameplate capacity as seen in the table above. This is massive.

A look at the demand side

With fertilizers by far the main market for potash, the demand side of the equation is relatively predictable. Fertilizer demand is expected to grow along with agricultural output, driven by population growth and improving diets in emerging countries. In this context, potash demand is expected to grow between 2.8% and 3% per year in the coming years:

(Source: Nutrien's investor presentation)

This would lead to global demand for muriate of potash (MOP) comprised between 70 and 80 million tons by 2022. Most of the incremental demand will take place in emerging countries, where population growth and the professionalization of agriculture have the biggest impact:

(Source: Mosaic's investor presentation)

The supply side: assessing planned new capacity

The near-term (up to 2020)

Fellow Canpotex member Mosaic (MOS) forecasts the following supply changes, based on the ramp-up of new projects (excluding potential changes from Canpotex itself):

(Source: Mosaic's investor presentation)

This tends to show that the increase in supply will be commensurate with that of demand, despite earlier fears that new capacity from Russia and Turkmenistan would be flooding the market. To better understand this development, let us review the situation of the main competitors.

K+S (OTCQX:KPLUY, OTCQX:KPLUF)

The German company started operations at its new Bethune mine, in Saskatchewan, in 2017. The mine, with a capacity of 2 million tons per year (and up to 4 MT with further developments) was expected to have an adverse impact on the market, but the ramp-up has been slower than expected. In addition, K+S has experienced some issues in its own backyard, with its mines in Germany being constrained by environmental restrictions on wastewater disposal, and dwindling reserves. As a result of lower grades, K+S will be idling its Sigmundshall mine, and, all in all, it expects production in 2019 to be in line with 2018, around 8 MT, with lower output in Germany offsetting the increase at Bethune:

(Source: K+S AG's Q2 results presentation)

Eurochem (Russia)

Eurochem is expected to be the main contributor to incremental supply in the short term, with two mines about to ramp-up production: Usolskiy and Volgakaliy. Usolskiy was commissioned in March 2018. Its capacity is 2.3 million tons per year (potentially 3.7 MT in the future); however, the ramp-up is much slower than initially projected. As to Volgakaliy, production will not begin before the end of 2018 as the mine struggles with water inflow in its skip shaft. These technical challenges give credibility to the slow ramp-up scenario projected for Eurochem in Mosaic's table above.

Garlyk mine (Turkmenistan)

Technical difficulties are the order of the day too in Turkmenistan, where the Belarusian contractors are struggling to find the right Garlyk recipe. According to a report from Israel Chemicals (ICL) commenting on competition:

In Turkmenistan, the 1.4 million tonne per year Garlyk mine is reportedly struggling with water inflow and financial challenges. At present it is said to be producing at a rate of about 100 thousand tonnes per year (a 7% utilization rate). (Source: ICL's Q2 results press release)

It looks like the mine, which was expected to serve the Chinese market in addition to Turkmenistan itself, will not reach its nameplate capacity for the foreseeable future, minimizing its impact on the global market.

SQM / brine producers

Soquimich (NYSE:SQM), as shown in Mosaic's table, has seen a reduction in its potash production as the company prioritizes the higher margin lithium business. This development runs counter to preconceptions that, as lithium production increases, so would potash production as a by-product.

Readers who want to dig deeper into the relationship between lithium and potassium, and the potential for lithium producers to disrupt the potash market can refer to my analysis here.

The medium-term (post-2021)

In the medium-term, the projects listed above should operate at full capacity. There will also be a number of other developments, both greenfield and brownfield, that will make the market more competitive, with 2023 a potential turning point when incremental capacity will exceed incremental demand.

(Source: Mosaic's investor presentation)

In addition, Mosaic itself will bring sizeable volumes to the market starting 2024, with the ramp-up of its Esterhazy K3 expansion. Since acquiring the fertilizer assets from Vale, Mosaic has another prospect in its portfolio, the Kronau project, also in Saskatchewan. Its capacity would be 3.0 million to 4.0 million tons of potash per year; however, Mosaic will focus its efforts on Esterhazy.

Another medium-term competitor probably not factored in by Mosaic in its projections is Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF, OTCQX:SRUXY). The British company, located in the North of England, will not be producing muriate of potash, but polyhalite, a combination of potassium, sulphur, magnesium and calcium. The first stage could see Sirius Minerals sell 10 million tons of polyhalite per year, equating to about 2.5 million tons of potash. The product might be a natural competitor for sulfate of potash (NYSEARCA:SOP), but given its cheap price, it could also displace some MOP consumption. Therefore, the project should be considered when assessing potash supply in the medium-term.

China's Yancoal has a project in Saskatchewan, which could potentially produce 2.8 million tons per year. There are also a few projects in Africa, but it's difficult at this stage to assess their potential impact on the global market. Most of them, such as Danakali (OTCPK:SBMSF, OTC:DNKLY) in Erithrea, are SOP projects whose limited scope would not be enough to disrupt the much bigger MOP market.

All in all, it looks like Nutrien will be in a position to steer the market until 2020, possibly 2023, but it will have to adapt to a more competitive field from then on.

Implications: a lid on potash prices?

Potash prices have been in recovery mode since the bottom of 2016. The slower-than-expected ramp-up of new projects, combined with Nutrien's curtailments, enabled prices to rise in all geographies.

(Source: Mosaic's Q2 earnings call slides)

If Nutrien manages to act as a swing producer in the next few years, it will reduce the upside potential for prices. Nutrien did not specify the threshold that would drive them to increase volumes, but it would certainly be below the $400 per ton level that incentivizes greenfield projects.

Why it makes sense for Nutrien to favor volumes

Would Nutrien be right in limiting its own sales price in order to keep out, or delay the entrance of, a competitor like BHP's Jansen? Shouldn't it enjoy higher prices while it can?

Micro-economics suggest that if prices reach a sufficient level, the higher volume strategy makes sense. Let's assume that potash prices reach $360 per ton, and Nutrien's cash cost is $60 (consistent with the cash cost shown in the 2017 annual report). Nutrien's cash margin would be $300 per ton. In terms of volumes, let's consider that Nutrien sells 13 MT initially. If the price remains unchanged, increasing sales by 2 MT (to 15 MT) would yield an additional $600M contribution to margins. The gain would be equivalent to a $46 per ton (13%) price increase on 13 MT.

When margins are low, Nutrien is better off reducing production to help prices recover, as the company has done since prices crashed in 2016. But when margins are high enough, it makes sense to increase production, as it helps keep out competitors without sacrificing the company's profits.

Readers who want to dig deeper into these mechanics can refer to an excellent article by Vladimir Zernov, which was about Potash Corp. at the time.

Takeaway

Based on the slow ramp-up of new capacity worldwide, it does look like Nutrien can be the potash market's swing producer until 2020, possibly 2023. The company should be able to raise volumes at will whenever prices reach the right level, or to curtail production to stabilize the market when needed.

In fact, the next few years could be very profitable for Nutrien's potash segment, if the company is able to stabilize prices at a slightly higher level than today and increase its sales volumes in parallel. The opportunity will arise if competitors keep struggling with their ramp-ups.

From 2023 on, as significant new capacity is expected to hit the market, Nutrien might lose its power to support prices. It will of course retain the power to bring prices down, but it's unlikely to be the right move in a context where the new capacity will already weigh on prices.

As to whether Nutrien can keep out BHP's Jansen mine, it remains to be seen. I will analyze Jansen in a separate article, you can follow me if you want to make sure you get an alert when the article is published.

