Hostess Brands Trades Near 1-Year Low But Isn't A Buy

Dean Metropoulos has a good record with brand turnarounds, but the industry has gotten much more competitive since he took over Hostess in 2013, and he may have underestimated the headwinds.

Shares of Hostess Brands (TWNK) are down ~15% since the company reported Q2 results at the beginning of August, and the stock now sits just above its 52-week low. But TWNK isn’t cheap: at a forward P/E of 22.4x the stock trades at a premium to packaged foods peers and long-term sector averages. The valuation has some strong growth assumptions built into it, and it’s the kind of growth that isn’t very common in the packaged foods space. To achieve this growth, TWNK must revitalize its brand and continue to grow market share in an increasingly competitive grocery store environment, and at the same time expand successfully into new categories. This is a big ask, and we think there are better options available in the packaged food space.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

TWNK currently trades at more than 22x forward earnings, compared to 15x for General Mills (GIS), 15.7x for Kraft Heinz (KHC), and 16x for Kellog (K). As far as the packaged foods industry is concerned, this is a steep valuation by historical standards (Figure 1), and it reflects the kind of growth assumptions that aren’t too common in this space, which is more stable and defensive by nature.

Figure 1: Packaged Foods Industry Historical Forward P/E Ratios

Source: Yardeni Research

To achieve this growth, TWNK must be able to not only maintain but revitalize its core Twinkies brand, while at the same time successfully integrate businesses in new product categories. It’s a lot to ask of management, and the ongoing shift towards healthier diets and increasing competition from lower-priced private label alternatives are major headwinds.

Q2 provided a small glimpse of the challenges that TWNK is up against. Revenues grew 6.2% (missing estimates by 5.46M), but the increase was driven entirely by the acquisition of Chicago Bakery (completed back in February). Meanwhile volumes declined due to a larger than expected reduction in promotional support and associated retail inventory at Wal-Mart (WMT), the company’s largest customer (accounting for more than 20% of TWNK’s FY17 revenue). It’s not clear yet whether this is a temporary or more permanent measure, but whatever the case it is the product of an increasingly competitive retail environment, an environment that poses bigger obstacles to growing the brand than in the past.

The inclusion of Chicago Bakery, which isn’t even profitable yet from a gross profit standpoint, resulted in a significant drop in earnings in Q2, while higher-than-expected transportation and supply chain cost inflation added to the headaches. Adjusted EBITDA declined 25% from 63.2M (31.1% of revenue) to 47.6M (22.1%), and while management expects to generate sequential margin improvement in the second half of the year and into 2019, TWNK had to lower guidance by a considerable amount. The company now expects FY18 adjusted EBITDA in the 190-200M range (compared to prior guidance of 220-230M) and adjusted EPS of $0.52-$0.58 (compared to $0.65-$0.70 prior).

For a company that historically has relied on the strength of its Twinkie brand (and a small number of other niche products under the Hostess label), the decision to expand into new categories brings a lot of uncertainty. There simply isn’t a track record of successful integration here, and while the motivation behind the Chicago Bakery acquisition makes some sense (it provides useful infrastructure that should help TWNK expand more profitably in the breakfast subcategory), the burden of proof rests with management to show that it can be successful here. It’s still early, but so far the acquisition has had a significant negative impact on financial performance, and there’s not much point in growth if it comes at the cost of shareholder returns.

The core issue though, is whether TWNK can get jumpstart its legacy brand. Chairman Dean Metropoulos has a history of successful brand turnarounds and seems like the ideal candidate for this task. He also has a large stake in the company (24% as of April), which aligns his interests with those of shareholders.

But the main issues responsible for TWNK’s problems (healthy eating and, in particular, private label competition) have only intensified since Metropoulos (and Apollo Capital) took over Hostess in 2013. The retail environment was quite a bit different at the time Metropoulos acquired Hostess, and we suspect that the current headwinds are more than he anticipated. After an initial boost the stock has stagnated in the $12-$16 range and underperformed the overall packaged food industry by 300 bps (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Historical Stock Performance Graph

Source: Morningstar

In response to the cost inflation, management is working on a short-term strategy to raise prices. But TWNK’s pricing power is not what it used to be, and the bulk of the turnaround strategy will center around promotions (a move to counter the increased price competition from private label), investments in marketing, and product innovation. Success on these initiatives appears to be the only visible catalyst that can drive this stock higher in the short-run, but until we see success in this area we will remain skeptical.

Conclusion

TWNK may trade close to its 52-week low, but the stock is expensive on a forward P/E basis. The valuation reflects optimistic growth assumptions that will be difficult to meet, and while Metropoulos has proven himself in the past, it seems like he may have underestimated the challenges at TWNK. Until the company strings together a few solid quarters of performance (not just temporary blips) and demonstrates that a turnaround has real potential, investors should avoid the stock.

