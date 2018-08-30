Has Qualcomm Changed The Narrative?

QCOM is poised to dominate the 5G market, which could be the next big opportunity.

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf

Qualcomm (QCOM) has dominated the financial news cycle over the past few months due to Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) failed attempt to acquire the company, and Qualcomm's failed attempt to acquire NXP (NXP). I have been bearish on the stock due to its stagnant revenue and public tete-at-tete with Apple (AAPL). It's never good to fight with your largest customer, especially one as powerful as Apple. That said, Qualcomm may have just changed the narrative and things could finally be looking up for the company.

Revenue Growth Remains Stagnant ...

Revenue for the most recent quarter was $5.6 billion, up 4% Y/Y. Equipment revenue (QCT) of $4.1 billion was up 1% Y/Y, while licensing revenue (QTL) of $1.5 billion was up 25%. The company has gone through a lot. Qualcomm has been under siege from entire countries like China and South Korea for what they described as excessive licensing fees. The company also has been punished by a fall off in licensing fees from Apple, one of its largest customers.

In the past Qualcomm reduced licensing fee rates for certain Chinese OEMs. The reductions were particularly damaging because margins at QTL were so robust. In Q3 the company's EBIT at QTL was 72%, practically flat compared to the 73% margin achieved in the year earlier period. However, it paled in comparison to margins in the high-80% range from a few years ago. EBIT margin at QCT was 15%, up from 14% in the year earlier period.

QCT represents more than 70% of Qualcomm's segment revenue. Its margin improvement was likely due to additional scale and cost cutting. This also helped Qualcomm grow its blended EBIT margin to 30%, up from 27% in the year earlier period. Of note is that QTL's revenue included a $500 million payment from a licensee in dispute with the company. The partial payment reflects past royalties going back about one year - it likely helped goose revenue and EBIT during the quarter.

... But Qualcomm Talks Up New Revenue Sources

In Q4 2016, Qualcomm announced a definitive agreement to acquire NXP Semiconductors for an estimated $38 billion. NXP is a leader in high-performance, mixed-signal semiconductor electronics in automobile, broad-based microcontrollers, secure identification, network processing and RF power products. Regulatory approval for the deal took longer than expected and Qualcomm eventually terminated the transaction. NXP was expected to help Qualcomm diversify its revenue into autos, IoT and security.

Sans NXP, the company still achieved $5 billion of design wins in auto, and achieved double-digit growth in IoT:

In key industries like auto, our pipeline of awarded design wins has expanded dramatically this year to $5 billion, up $2 billion from January, as auto makers and Tier 1 suppliers leverage the strength of our roadmap and begin gearing up for 5G-enabled cars in 2021 ... Our industrial IoT product revenues are also growing rapidly and are on track to double this fiscal year versus two years ago. We anticipate our addressable opportunity in the industrial IoT space to grow at approximately a 20% CAGR over the next few years, and we expect to exceed that growth for our industrial IoT revenues.

My question has always been, "If Qualcomm can gain share in the auto sector and grow its own IoT product offerings then why bet the farm on a deal for NXP? Walking away from the deal could ultimately be positive for the company.

Qualcomm's Biggest Opportunity Could Come In 5G

Qualcomm was at the forefront in helping to develop the 3G and 4G markets. QCOM bulls have talked up the opportunity in the 5G market and it appears it could come to fruition shortly. 5G is expected to provide much faster wireless speeds for driverless cars and connected infrastructure in urban areas.

Management intimated it recently concluded certain multi-year 5G handset license agreements, and is poised to lead the industry to 5G commercialization:

Also within QTL, we continue to make progress on signing agreements under our new 5G licensing framework. Recently, we have concluded more than 10 multi-year 5G multi-mode handset license agreements, including agreements with Xiaomi and Sharp, and we are in active negotiations with many more OEMs ... We are leading the industry to 5G commercialization next year and are pleased to see our OEM partners finalizing their 2019 5G smartphone launch plans. Qualcomm's chipsets are now the leading 5G development platform of choice for operators, infrastructure suppliers, and smartphone OEMs.

Qualcomm already has relationships with certain OEMs that will eventually adopt 5G technology. The company suggests it can convince OEMs to continue to partner with Qualcomm once the new technology is adopted, and I believe them. Given the strength of its relationship with OEMs likely to adopt 5G technology Qualcomm could have a leg up on the competition.

Conclusion

In my opinion Qualcomm has changed the narrative from declining licensing fees and falling margins to excitement over its pipeline and potential dominance in 5G technology. The company also announced a $30 billion stock repurchase authorization, and intends to execute the lion's share of repurchases by the end of fiscal 2019. This will allow Qualcomm to deploy its $35 billion of cash and securities on its balance sheet, and support the stock until its pipeline bears more fruit.

QCOM is up over 30% Y/Y, vs. a 17% return for the S&P 500 (SPY). It trades at about 17x run-rate earnings and is close to its 52-week high. I believe a lot of the good news from its pipeline is priced in. I rate QCOM a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.