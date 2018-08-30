100 Articles: The Cannabis Bubble, The China Opportunity, And Top Picks For The Rest Of The Year

(BrainyQuote)

Time flies by fast

It feels like just yesterday when my first article was published on this site. It was about Simon Property Group (SPG), a high-quality mall real estate investment trust (REIT) which I felt was materially undervalued. It has been a very fun and rewarding experience thus far, and as I reflect on it, I am thankful for everything I have learned and all the new friends I have made along the way. In this article, I review some of my best and worst decisions and reveal my top picks for the rest of 2018.

Joining HDO

The biggest development of this year for me definitely has to be joining as an official author for Rida Morwa's High Dividend Opportunities (HDO). Recently I had a chance to visit Rida while on our honeymoon in Europe. His work ethic is inspirational and borderline workaholic (in a good way of course) - when meeting he told me that he was operating on only two hours of sleep because he had been up all night preparing an article for subscribers. In my opinion, no one does a better job providing the complete picture while still making it fun. I'm very excited to be working with Rida and look forward to uncovering more deep-value opportunities.

What's Worked

Long-time readers know that I have been bullish SPG for quite some time. SPG is a REIT which owns best-of-breed mall properties led by best-of-breed management. Yet, when SPG started dropping, it seemed as if Wall Street had started to doubt the reliability of its properties, its management, or both. As a contrarian dividend growth investor, it is precisely these opportunities that you dream of. It's very rare that you get the chance to buy such an all-around, high-quality stock at relatively high dividend yields. SPG was trading at yields above 5%!

At first the stock did not perform well - this one really required a lot of patience. When stocks perform like that, it gives investors more time to build larger positions as the thesis becomes more and more clear. Contrary to momentum investors, dividend investors should appreciate these kinds of situations. As each quarter passed by, SPG just kept executing on lease renewals, beating and raising guidance, and buying back more and more stock. This led me to keep buying - and finally Wall Street is beginning to give the company the respect it deserves:

Buying in spite of inevitable dividend cut

Another dividend play which has worked out well is National CineMedia (NCMI). NCMI is an operator of movie theater advertising, specifically the "pre-show" which plays before the trailers. NCMI was an interesting one - in my initial coverage, I noted that the then 12.6% dividend yield was unsustainable and likely to be cut. Yet, why was I nonetheless still bullish? In that article, I pointed out that NCMI still traded very cheaply and would likely still sport a high dividend yield even after a cut. There was also another catalyst: Helios & Matheson Analytics (HMNY), the owner of MoviePass. MoviePass, for those unaware, started out as a $10 a month service allowing subscribers to see unlimited movies. While I have been one of the most outright bears on the name, I noted that HMNY may increase theater traffic or at least help put a stop to the secular headwinds, which would in turn increase advertising demand for NCMI. I also speculated that HMNY would cause an outright war with movie theater companies, eventually leading it to implement its own subscription programs which would only benefit NCMI further as there would be a more recurring source of movie theater goers.

This thesis came true surprisingly fast and in its entirety - NCMI began reporting promising theater attendance and earlier this year AMC unleashed its very competitive subscription service. The result? A very satisfying and profitable series of trades:

What Hasn't Worked

It wouldn't be fair to only mention my winners as that would paint a false picture of a perfect performance. That's just impossible!

If I had to sum up my worst calls in a few words, it'd be missing out on gains on beaten-down stocks due to (apparently) being overly pessimistic. There is none other better example than in Uniti Group (UNIT).

UNIT has soared since I called it the "value trap of 2018." The stock traded at a 14.7% yield and operates with triple net (NNN) leases, which in theory should make the cash flows quite secure. The stock has rallied by an admittedly huge amount since then:

Was I wrong? Definitely, at least so far. I still have reservations and am preparing a report explaining them. In short, UNIT still derives about 67% of revenues from one troubled tenant, Windstream (WIN).

While WIN has seen a significant stock rally since its lows, its bonds continue to present a troubling picture about future financial outlook:

At yields over 20%, it is clear that bond investors have little confidence in their ability to make it through the next five years without some sort of significant bankruptcy restructuring. WIN is guiding for $145 million in free cash flow this year, which pales in comparison to its nearly $6 billion in debt. While WIN may potentially make it out of the court proceedings with Aurelius unscathed, I just do not see how it will escape bankruptcy with these underlying financials. While it's possible that UNIT may have its lease maintained, a WIN bankruptcy would put great uncertainty on this as everything would be up on the table. Wall Street does not hate anything more than uncertainty - the current 12% yield does not compensate for this real downside risk.

The Cannabis Bubble

Before I discuss my top picks, I should discuss the bubble taking place in Canadian cannabis stocks. Canopy Growth (CGC), the de facto market leader before the market even began, received a second ringing endorsement from Constellation Brands (STZ) in the form of an additional $4 billion investment, including the option to buy $5 billion more the next few years.

This has led to a substantial rally in all cannabis stocks. At these prices, CGC now trades above $10 billion in market capitalization and nearly 30 times my optimistic estimates for earnings five years from now. That's extremely optimistic, if not outright bubbly. But it does not end there. Shares of peers like Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), Cronos Group (CRON), and Tilray (TLRY) have seen what feels like 10% moves higher every single day, perhaps in anticipation that any (or all) of these would reach similar partnerships with other alcohol companies:

This just does not make sense considering that the cannabis market just cannot become that big that fast, at least if Colorado is to be of any precedent. For reference, I present below the market caps of all these companies:

This is a bubble not even just based on current financials (many of these trade over 100 times sales) but also based on the future cannabis market. Recall that I had estimated $7.08 billion in total cannabis revenues in 2022 - the unprecedented optimism is thus very clear. Investors looking to make an investment in the cannabis are thus advised to tread carefully, or better yet, wait for shares to inevitably "sell the news." Cannabis stocks are bound to see substantial volatility in the very near term future as everything that bubbles up must eventually come crashing down.

My Top Picks

I now present my top ideas, in the order of conviction.

Facebook (FB) is my top holding and my largest conviction idea. Its shares crashed lower when management guided for operating margins to drop from 40% to 30% long term as well as for revenue growth to drop high single digits - both due to the company needing to invest heavily into improving the data privacy and security of its platform. What I interpreted to mean as a long-term investment with long-term rewards which manifests as short-term volatility, Wall Street seemed to interpret it as the perfect time to step off:

I believe that management intentionally "reset" expectations lower, effectively releasing all the bad news at once so that it can return to beating expectations later. FB is just too cheap at 22 times forward earnings especially with its very strong balance sheet - I'll be releasing a full report soon.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) used to be my top holding, and it has performed very well since bottoming this year. I continue to believe that it has substantial more growth in YouTube as well as its dark horse Waymo, and any of the "other bets." GOOG still trades for just under 24 times this year's earnings. Like FB, GOOG also has a very strong balance sheet with over $100 billion in net cash and marketable securities. The strong balance sheets are an important catalyst which Wall Street seems to have underestimated with these two stocks.

My next top two picks are my two favorite Chinese companies. China equities in general have become very opportunistic, not just because of valuation but also potentially due to currency revaluations, as the RMB has substantially seen its value drop compared to the USD this year:

My top pick in this sector is Alibaba (BABA), known as the "Amazon of China." BABA trades at just over 50 times trailing earnings despite having an e-commerce platform firing on all cylinders and having exposure to video streaming through its Youku subsidiary, payment processing through Ant Financial, and social media through Sina Weibo (WB). In comparison, AMZN trades at over 150 times trailing earnings (though I still think AMZN is cheap).

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is my other top Chinese pick - this one is known as the "Facebook of China." I believe that investors have deeply misunderstood TCEHY as they believe that the growth is "tapped out." The reality could not be further from the truth. TCEHY's current revenue streams are largely derived from its gaming business, which continues to be arguably the strongest in the world, led by League of Legends. Its social media platform, WeChat, has barely been monetized with about $4 billion in revenues (versus FB's $40 billion in 2017). Wall Street is substantially underestimating the potential of TCEHY to continue monetizing WeChat moving forward.

My top dividend plays are Simon Property Group and Store Capital (STOR). Even after its run-up, SPG still sells for only 15 times funds from operations (FFO). Furthermore, its balance sheet is as strong as ever, allowing it to continue funding revenue enhancing redevelopment projects while at the same time increasing dividends and buying back shares. I see no reason why SPG shouldn't trade for at least 18 times FFO.

STOR, known as the only REIT in Warren Buffett's portfolio, is another long time portfolio holding of mine. Because STOR is significantly smaller than Realty Income (O), it has significantly more upside potential from incremental acquisitions. Furthermore, STOR has the lowest average lease term as compared to peers:

This means that STOR will likely experience the strongest same-store sale results for the next decade. STOR yields 4.25% and is in my opinion a strong low-risk investment.

I recently wrote about an opportunity in fixed income, that being the unsecured bonds of CBL Properties (CBL) due 2023. This too is a pick I am very optimistic about as I believe that in spite of the poor fundamentals seen at its properties, the bonds are still "good money" as things really are not that bad to lead to risk of impairment.

Conclusion

It has been a great experience so far writing on Seeking Alpha and I look forward to what the future has in store. For now, avoid weed, buy China, and have confidence to buy quality even when others are selling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, SPG, STOR, AMZN, BABA, TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long CBL bonds due 2023.

