Lam Research: Time To Accumulate Shares

How Lam Research Corporation Generates Revenue

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) generates its revenue by supplying wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. It breaks its revenue out into three segments: memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturing, but a majority of the revenue comes from the memory segment.

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs): IDMs are companies that design, manufacture, and sell integrated circuit products. Foundry: Foundries manufacture integrated circuits for other companies. Memory: The memory segment of its revenue is from selling memory chips such as DRAM and NVM.

For its last fiscal year, June 25, 2017, the percentage of revenue from each segment was 67% from memory, 27% foundry, and 6% from integrated device manufacturing.

For its most recent fiscal year, June 24th, 2018, the percentage of revenue from each segment was 78% from memory, 14% from foundry, and 8% from integrated device manufacturing.

Lam Research's drastic increase in revenue and share price can be directly attributable to the massive growth in the semiconductor industry last year, specifically the growth in demand for NAND and DRAM. There was a large increase in the demand for NAND and DRAM and a tight supply, so throughout 2017 there was a large increase in the need for new equipment to help the industry match the demand. From June 2016 to June 2017, revenues increased from $5,885 million to $8,013 million (36.12% increase), and in 2018 revenues increased from $8,013 million to $11.017 million (38.22% increase). Additionally, gross margins have continued to increase over the past 3 years, from 44.5% in 2016 to 46.6% in 2018. The company attributes that to a favorable margin mix, higher revenue, and improved factory utilization.

There was exceptional growth in the industry as a whole; we cannot expect it to grow at a similar pace as 2017, but it is still expected to grow. The memory market is expected to grow 40% in 2018 and reach $177 billion, although I would like to note there are many varying projections out there. As long as Lam Research's customers keep growing and the demand for DRAM and NVM do not slow down drastically, then the company's revenue and share price should continue to grow. Lam Research has 5 key customers that each make up more than 10% of total revenues as of the end of its last fiscal year: Micron (MU), Samsung Electronics Company (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix Inc. (OTC:HXSCL), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), and Toshiba Corp. (OTCPK:TOSBF); in 2016 the list included all of these companies except for Toshiba Corp. Since the most recent earnings of these companies, they have all shown lackluster guidance, but not exceptionally bad.

Semiconductor Equipment's Future Growth

In 2018 semiconductor equipment growth is projected to grow 10.8% to $62.7 billion, and in 2019, it is projected to grow 7.7% to $67.6 billion. The growth includes an 11.7% increase in wafer processing equipment, which will reach $50.8 billion. These numbers are showing continued record-breaking revenue for the industry, but the biggest driving force in the equipment industry will be due to China's quest for semiconductor independence. China is expected to grow its equipment spend to $11.81 billion in 2018 and $17.32 billion in 2019.

There is a stigma against semiconductor equipment stocks as being highly cyclical, which is causing Lam Research's stock price, along with competitors, to stay depressed. I would argue that due to an increasing demand for chips within many more products and China's demand to become more independent that there will be continued growth in semiconductor equipment spending. If and when this materializes, it will lead to the eventual breakout of Lam Research's stock price. Luckily for investors, while we wait for this breakout, Lam Research also provides a stable dividend and continues to repurchase shares.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

I believe Lam Research will continue to grow its revenues into the foreseeable future. In the last earnings release, it stated that there would be a downturn in revenue for the next quarter but that it will pick up again in the following quarter. Lam Research's lower September guidance is driven by a couple factors, it has changed its revenue recognition policy starting in September to record revenue at shipment rather than at acceptance, and there were some key customers who pushed orders to the end of the year or beginning of 2019 rather than September. In the earnings call, the company said it expects September to be the low point and then it will regain a positive trajectory going into December. This upcoming downturn is feeding into the market's perception that there is a cyclical downturn on the horizon for the industry, but I do not think that will be the case.

Based on the previous links I provided, we can see the memory market and the WFE equipment market will continue to grow. However, let's assume that there is a temporary slowdown in the market and that revenues either stay flat or decline over the next 1 to 2 years, I believe the stock will still be able to sufficiently cover the dividend and even increase it. This will offer investors about a 2.5% yield ($4.40 per share) to hold the stock while they wait for the next breakout.

The company authorized an additional $2 billion repurchase program earlier this year to add on to its previous $2 billion repurchase program, so it has a total of $4 billion authorized over the last 12 months. Throughout its 2017 fiscal year, the company entered in six separate accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements totaling $2.5 billion; each one below constitutes two separate agreements, but they were referred to collectively for each month presented in the financial statements.

The April 2017 ASR was for $500 million of common stock and the company purchased 3.350 million shares for a weighted-average share price of $149.16.

The November 2017 ASR was for $1 billion of common stock and it purchased 4.273.3 million shares for a weighted-average share price of $191.55.

The May 2018 ASR was for $1 billion of common stock and Lam purchased 5.145 million shares for a weighted-average share price of $194.35.

The company is continuing to repurchase shares aggressively, and its current share count is approximately 164 million; it repurchased about 14.7 million shares in its last fiscal year. The current dividend return is about $720 million to shareholders per year.

Lam Research's EPS for the past three years has been 5.22 in 2016, 9.24 in 2017, and 13.17 in 2018, and the forward EPS is 15.7. So even if it had declining revenues, the company would be able to cover its dividend for the foreseeable future without any issues. There are many different EPS estimates going forward, but based on Nasdaq's finance website, it estimates in 2019 it will be 15.51, in 2020 it will be 18.79, and in 2021 it will be 24.76. This would indicate that there would be a slowdown in growth going forward, but it will still grow, and that the market estimates significant growth after 2019. If these estimates are evenly moderately accurate, then the dividend is safe and will likely be increased. In March, Lam Research pledged to return at least 50% of it FCF over the next 5 years, so with increased earnings per share, there will be continued share repurchases and/or an increase of the dividend.

Growth Drivers for the Company

The dividend offers investors a safe and steady return on investment, but 2.5% yield is nothing to get excited about, so next I would like to present some high level growth drivers that should help increase revenues going forward. I am using this year to slowly accumulate a position in the company as I wait for stock price's future growth; the company has many lofty price targets that will help this stock give income and growth to investors. Lam Research receives most of its revenues from the memory segment and the memory market has many different factors driving its growth:

Self-driving cars will require a massive amount of DRAM and NAND memory and that market is projected to have continued growth in the coming years. 5G infrastructure upgrades are already being started but will start to really ramp up in the coming year. 5G will create more data, which in turn will require more memory. Artificial intelligence requires huge amounts of data and is being integrated into the business models of many of the biggest companies.

A whole lot can be written about the memory requirements for each of those topics; however, I am not going to go into great detail here. Basically, self-driving cars and AI capabilities' success and improvement are dependent on using and creating massive amounts of data, and 5G technologies will allow users to create even larger amounts of data than society already does.

Also, China's chip independence will be driving the company's future growth. I already touched on China's huge equipment spending growth numbers earlier but would like to add a few more details:

China's equipment spending is forecasted to increase substantially in 2018 and 2019, but most of that is driven by non-domestic companies. In 2018, many Chinese domestic companies are going to start equipping and are expected to double investment in 2018 and again in 2019. - Source: World Fab Forecast reports (May 2018), SEMI

Key Customers Announced CAPEX Spend

There are many growth factors in the future to drive memory and equipment revenues, but instead of just speculating on future drivers of growth, I would also like to offer some links to recent articles that will provide you with evidence of future spending by Lam Research's key customers:

SK Hynix: $3.1 billion for new Fab (8/3/18). $13 billion in Icheon fab plant (7/28/18).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company: Will continue to spend $10 to $12 billion annually on capital expenditures and keep capital equipment spending in line with recent years.

Samsung: Is vowing to invest $161 billion by 2021 in many memory and non-memory areas including future growth areas like AI, 5G, automotive electronic components, and biopharmaceuticals.

Micron: Is investing $3 billion over the next 12 years in a plant in Virginia that will be for making memory chips; the company expects a higher demand related to chips for automobiles.



Investor Takeaways

Lam Research's stock price is down about 30% from its YTD high and has been on a steady down trend since March; it has also stayed below its 200-day moving average since early June. The stock and the entire sector has had a bad sentiment surrounding it since its initial correction, but this is giving investors the perfect opportunity to accumulate a position in the stock. The stock offers investors a secure dividend with potential for increases and the company has been actively buying back shares. This will give some downside protection to investors as they wait for the next breakout. There are many current and upcoming growth drivers to help this stock gain share price, and we are only witnessing some consolidation after the huge returns the stock offered from mid 2016 to the end of 2017.

Lam currently has a P/E of about 13, which is below the 5-year average. The company typically trades at a P/E closer to 18, which implies a share price of $237. The P/E has had pressure on it due to the concerns over the cyclical nature of the industry, but as it proves future growth, the price should revert to mean.

Also, if you look at the price targets provided by TipRanks, it is showing a low price target of $200, a high price target of $300, and an average price target of $246, with a strong buy rating. I do not make investment decisions based on price targets of a stock, but I still like to look at the sentiment of the analysts following the stocks I am interested in and see how their analysis lines up with mine.

Overall this stock appears undervalued and provides shareholder returns via the dividend and stock repurchases, so it offers investors a potential for above-market gains throughout the rest of the year and into 2019. If Lam Research appreciates to $237, which is below analyst average estimates, it would offer 36% capital gains and a 2.5% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.