HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HVBTF) CEO Harry Pokrandt on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCPK:HVBTF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Jessica Van Den Akker - Chief Financial Officer

Harry Pokrandt - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Holmes - Chief Investment Officer

Olivier Roussy Newton - Co-Founder and Director

Analysts

Edson Lai - GMP Securities

David Kwan - PI Financial

Jessica Van Den Akker

All right, good morning, everyone. Let’s get started. Sorry, technical difficulties. All right. So to kick things off, I’d like to remind you that during today’s presentation we will be making comments containing forward-looking information. We invite you to read our financial disclosure for some of the risks and uncertainties that may affect highest performance in the future. As such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult our most recent management’s discussion and analysis and our filings on SEDAR. Unless otherwise indicated, please note that all the figures in this presentation are in U.S. dollars.

So thank you everyone on the line for joining us for today’s Q1 Earnings Call. I’m Jessica Van Den Akker, the CFO here at HIVE. And I’m joined by Harry Pokrandt, Frank

Holmes and Olivier Roussy Newton.

Harry Pokrandt

Moving to Slide 4, we successfully continue to add capacity to our mining network. The additional 6.8 megawatts at Sweden in Phase 3 came online at May 1st this year, and increased our capacity to 24.2 megawatts. We also closed our previously announced acquisition of Kolos Norway. As we explained in our Q4 call, the scale of this property is tremendous. It’s a great location with all the characters we look for, access to power, reliable and high speed internet in a very supportive community. This site gives us a large opportunity to develop at a scale that -- at both the scale and pace that we want. We are engaging with local partners in Norway to build out the Kolos property. In the meantime, we continue to grow our coin inventory even though we sold some this quarter to fund our operations.

On the next slide, I'd like to take a moment to talk about the cloud-based 200 PH AISC agreement. We are getting 200 Petahashes of Bitcoin production for a cloud contract instead of taking delivery in a specific location. We have up to year to take delivery at a location of our choice. The economics of the cloud contract are at least equivalent to taking delivery in Sweden. However, we have the flexibility to assess other regions both in terms of cost and risk. We've noted that North America is on radar. We're really encouraged by the emerging opportunities for HIVE on this side of the Atlantic.

I want to stress that this decision to look at other regions is not a reflection of the operating profile of our current facilities. We continue to benefit from the low cost power and exercise internet in cool climates. These are all characteristics that we look for any facility that we -- any facility end location that we choose to operate in. In short, our agreements will be equivalent to mining -- sorry, this will bring our equivalent mining capacity up to 44 megawatts in September as promised. We continue to assess areas that provide us greatest return on investment for our investors.

Jessica?

Jessica Van Den Akker

Thanks, Harry. So moving on to Slide 6, looking at our financial performance. Of the June 30, 2018, the company was operating 24.2 megawatt capacity, as Harry mentioned, which included 61 days of full contribution from our Phase 3, 6.8 megawatts in Sweden. For the period, we generated quarterly revenue of $10.7 million and a mining margin of $6.4 million, which is the 60% gross mining margin. This is negatively impacted during the period because of the headwinds on the cryptocurrency pricing.

Operating and maintenance cost for the first quarter were $4.2 million, consisting of the fees paid to Genesis under our services agreement. It includes electricity, monitoring and maintenance facility costs and all the other direct costs of mining our equipment, including the 92% guaranteed uptime.

I'd like to also highlight that the gross mining margin is a non-IFRS figure, which we defined in our management discussion and analysis along with EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. And speaking of EBITDA, our EBITDA for the period was $2 million, which is our earnings after adding back depreciation of taxes and finance charges. And we had adjusted EBITDA for the period of $3.5 million, which further remove non-cash items such as share-based compensation and the revaluation of our cryptocurrencies.

Our overall loss for the quarter was $2.9 million. Then there was a negative impact of about $2.8 million from the revaluation of digital currencies of foreign exchange. Including these charges, HIVE would have been nearly breakeven for the quarter.

And turning to our cash flows, we generated $8.3 million in cash from operations due in part to the receipt of VAT refund. And we generated a net increase of $1.2 million, even after the cash payment of $7.3 million for a closed acquisition in Norway. Overall, we are making positive progress financially.

We wanted to speak to a bit about the pricing. Here in Slides 7 and 8, we highlighted the pricing profile of Ethereum and Bitcoin. Year-to-date, we’ve seen compression in the value of cryptocurrency, which has had a negative impact on our gross mining margin and non-cash expenses related to the revaluation of our currencies held by the company. But despite this pressure, we’ve been selling a portion of our coins to fund operations, we'll start piling the remainder to increase coins held, which we'll discuss shortly.

Well the price pressure is the headwind in the near term, we remain bullish on the long-term value of the cryptocurrencies. We are deploying 200 petahashes basic miners at the end of September. And we believe this is a pretty ease of our capital, and it will diversify our revenue stream significantly to increase Bitcoin.

So here on Slide 9, is our financial position. We ended this quarter very strong with $15.9 million of cash on hand, up $14.7 million from last quarter, and the total of all of our current assets with $34 million and a working capital of $30 million at June 30.

We received our VAT refund in our balance sheet reflects the $7.3 million payment made to Kolos as well as the $34 million deposits for our Bitcoin expansion. And our financial position continues to remain strong. We fully funded our expansion plans for the next six months, which gives us the ability to whether the continued uncertainty in the crypto market.

Turning to our mining operations, we’ve ramped up -- as we continue to ramp up the sale of our digital currencies, this quarter, we sold over a $1 million of coins, and in spite of the sales and headwinds in cryptocurrency, we’ve grown our inventory in both volume and value.

So looking at our coin inventory here on Slide 10, this chart illustrates the increased value of our coin inventories despite the pressure and cryptocurrency pricing and the sales made during the quarter to fund operations. At June 30, we held $16 million in inventory, the majority of which continues to be Ethereum, and we’ve grown it significantly since March 31, which where we held $7.8 million. This growth is largely attributable to a full quarter of contribution from Sweden Phase 1 and 2 as well as the 61 days of Phase 3.

So looking at this coin production, since year-end at March 31, we’ve managed to double our coin holdings. This means we've mined more coins this quarter than we did for all of last year and we continue to accelerate our growth.

This chart here also shows on more current holdings. We continue to add to our inventory while selling coins to cover fund operations. And you can see from this chart, so since June 30, we’ve added 7,000 Ethereum and 3,000 Ethereum classic net of sales.

Harry Pokrandt

Moving to Slide 12, we’ve already discussed the headwinds of cryptocurrencies are experiencing this calendar year. As noted in our Q4 call, we believe it’s prudent to highlight the volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The charts on Slide 12 show comparison of the 10 days standard deviations during the periods ending June 30. As you can see, the S&P, TSX and TSXV constant index shows single-digit volatility, which is significantly lower than that of Bitcoin and Ethereum. In short, we want to reiterate, we believe that blockchain applications has significant run rate, but it’s impossible to ignore the volatility that is a company with this emerging ecosystem.

Frank, do you want to make some comments on the volatility?

Frank Holmes

Yes. Thank you, Harry, and welcome, everyone this morning. I think it’s really important to recognize in the world of gold itself, it has a daily volatility of 1% that it has 70% of time, up or down 1%, and so same as the S&P 500. However, the gold stocks go 2% to 3% as the daily volatility.

When we look at Bitcoin and Ethereum, the daily volatility is 6% to 7%. And that is showing up in high blockchain, this volatility is much greater than the Toronto Stock Exchange indices. And I think, for investors who recognize that, 70% of the trading in the stock market today are coin funds. And in talking to retail investors to institutional investors, HIVE is the basically marvelous a way to play Ethereum that this ecosystem rather than opening an account a coin basically in and out of. So this is added to our overall volatility as a stock. And I think investors should be cognizant enough of that volatility.

Go ahead Harry?

Harry Pokrandt

Okay, thanks. Moving on to the next slide, one of our marketing initiatives that we undertook this quarter was to create a virtual reality tool of our facilities. We had a lot of requests to visit and tour our facilities, tours of are, of course, difficult ranges due to a number of things security, confidentiality and simply distance to our facilities. So we believe that this virtue of tour will give people a sense of the industrial scale that HIVE has achieved, and also so in the sophistication of our technologies. It is available on our YouTube channel and there are also links on our website to get this virtual tour.

Moving on next slide. As one of the first publically traded blockchain miners, we continue to focus our marketing efforts on sector awareness and blockchain and cryptocurrency education. The company has created and maintained awareness in the space as well as created content that is education provided insight into a new high-growth industry. Capital markets require education and resources to help understanding -- their understanding and acceptance of this new industry and its emerging revenue model. Much of the company's media relationships, branding and Investor Relations are oriented toward this kind of education.

Frank, I hand it over to you here.

Frank Holmes

Well, thank you. And just to add to it though, we had a real strategy of launch and being the first of blockchain company mining in this ecosystem cryptocurrencies of branding ourselves. And we focused on from IR to PR to writing content. And Harry has just done a phenomenal job in pioneering this industry. It's unleashed billions of dollars that have been funded in Canada for the blockchain space. And it's gone through a correction, but I think any type of uptick; it will all of a sudden attract more capital. But it's a lot has to do with how we went on this educational format in all these different channels of being the first company, because there is a massive amount of investors, they just reluctant to open an account at a coin base or in Canada and Einstein et cetera. But they want to have a way to play this -- in this space, just to this growth in this industry, and HIVE Blockchain became the go-to-stock. And I really want to thank Harry for just doing a phenomenal job being a pioneer in this emerging industry and his insight. And he's been a true rolled warrior all to the West Coast institutions, Texas, down to Atlanta, down to Florida, over to China, over to Europe and all through Canada. So he is just our branding and positioning in the minds and hearts of investors. And so with that, I’d like to just talk about what we’re looking at for investors. I’ll be stepping in as that Interim Executive Chairman as Harry’s retiring to lead this company as we continue to execute in our strategy. The Board of Directors began a search for our new CEO. And we’ll take do care and appropriate timing and finding the right candidate to propel HIVE into the next phase of growth and development.

Also joining me on this call is Olivier, who will assume the role of interim as Co-Founder of HIVE and a Board member and is extremely well aligned with the strategic vision of the company and has a very strong connection to Genesis Mining, in particular, Marco Streng, who our long-time friends. Olivier is a serial tech entrepreneur and is part of the young guns. And that’s I’m really proud of seeing young guns like Olivier, and he will talk about some of the other members of the team that are out there basically executing on the growth of this industry. Olivier?

Olivier Roussy Newton

Thank you, Frank. Like he said, I’ve been with HIVE since its inception. I have a deep history understanding the knowledge of blockchain and cryptocurrency, and look forward to continuing to build HIVE day-to-day as the leading blockchain infrastructure company across the multitude of emerging opportunities. I’d like to take a moment to highlight some of the very talented people that work at HIVE. First, Stephan Metz will be joining us in the coming days as our Country Manager in Switzerland. Mr. Metz is an attorney at law and tax expert and extremely accomplished professional that will oversee our operations in Europe, specifically our tax and accounting infrastructure as well as trading at our Switz subsidiary. He has the deep experience in cryptocurrency and has significant experience having served at KPMG and PWC.

Moving to North America, on the next slide, I’d like to highlight two of our blockchain rock stars. Joshua Ngo and [indiscernible]. Josh is CPA and he is kind of chief in investment banking with CIBC and Macquarie, a global investment bank headquartered in Australia. Josh based in Hong Kong, primarily is responsible for opportunities in the Pacific Rim and Asia. [indiscernible] is in Toronto and has significant capital markets expertise as well. He has spent many years in investment banking roles at Macquarie, and most recently BMO, one of the Canada’s largest commercial banks.

And back over to you, Frank, on Slide 18.

Frank Holmes

Thank you, Olivier. As Slide 18 outlines, what we believe are some of the key investment strengths of HIVE blockchain. We are the first publicly listed blockchain miner globally. We had -- and they shows up as the go-to stock in our trading volume. We have partnered with Genesis Mining, the world’s leading hashpower provider. Kolos is a tremendous asset for us. And it represents significant long-term growth opportunities, because the opportunity we look at it 50,000 feet is over a gigawatt -- I repeat a gigawatt of energy capacity. And so that gives us tremendous runway of green energy and inexpensive energy.

So we have a deep pipeline in growth projects underway and we continue to seek accretive M&A opportunities and we’re very sensitive to dilution. We want everything to be accretive as possible on a per share basis. We believe that we’re well positioned as early pioneers in blockchain, and management is well aligned with shareholders.

On the next visual. Finally, I would like to conclude on Slide 16 that we continue to make progress in our strategic plan to remain at the forefront of the blockchain infrastructure industry and blockchain technology broadly. As noted in last quarter, we’ve been aggressively investing capital and we’re in a great position with our balance sheet, our investments in Iceland and Sweden are showing significant financial benefits with more capacity coming online in September. In Norway, we're engaging in local partners to build out this incredible asset Kolos. And we continue to evaluate these opportunities M&A, and we were recently in machine zone in Silicon Valley and discovered the value of our GPUs in Iceland. And that they have another life besides this mining Ethereum in rendering and that they can process 100 million events a second. And that was key to the whole mobile gaming industry.

So we are exploring every opportunity to create longevity to our assets and be able to attract cash flow from these assets. Reason why I bring this to your attention is that so often you amortize your A6 chips over a shorter lifecycle than in GPU and you're targeting 2 to 3 years, but these GPUs with artificial intelligence and animation for movies, mobile gaming industry et cetera, of smart cities. So we are very thrilled to be able to say that we're going to participate in this digital world with these centers much longer than originally contemplated a year ago.

With that, I'd like to thank our investors for their ongoing support. And turn it over to the Q&A portion of our call where we will be pleased to take your questions. As a reminder, you may submit your questions through webinar portal.

We'll take a brief pause when we compile the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jessica Van Den Akker

All right. Hi, everyone. Jessica again. So I'm going to take you through some of the questions. Our first question up comes from Edson Lai of GMP Securities. And I'm loving at Harry. Can you provide a more color on the cloud contract? Why North America. Harry?

Harry Pokrandt

Well, first of all, moving to the cloud contract, essentially the operating or the cost for the -- for moving -- sorry, the operating costs for the cloud contract are at least equivalent factor. They're better than what we could have expected taking delivery in Sweden. It also gives us flexibility to look at other locations to take delivery. We did mention that we are potentially looking at a location in North America. It is something that's quite exciting, of course, a great jurisdiction. And it has all the characteristics we always look for, and such as inexpensive power, quick or a very fast internet connection, and since your state jurisdictions. So certainly, we love to have a facility side in Atlantic. And again, it gives us the flexibility to look at other locations as well, not just the one we've -- we're looking at, at the moment. But I want to stress that the economics of the contract are still the same as if we did take delivery. We do have that flexibility. And it is being delivered on the same schedule. Although we don't take physical delivery, we do get the capacity coming online by the end of September.

Jessica Van Den Akker

All right. So we have another follow on question from Edson at GMP. What caused the delay in physical delivery of the 200 Petahashes of capacity originally scheduled for Ethereum?

Harry Pokrandt

So …

Jessica Van Den Akker

Yes, go for, Harry?

Harry Pokrandt

Well, the delay -- okay, again, the delay is just in delivery of the physical equipment. So we are again getting that capacity online on time. Essentially we would have had -- in order to take delivery, it would have required construction of a new site or new building for a number of reasons that became difficult. So we are taking -- instead of taking delivery in a physical location, we are taking delivery on the cloud essentially. But again, we’re looking at other potential facilities where sites are already built, or these -- there are existing buildings.

Jessica Van Den Akker

All right. So we have another question David Kwan of PI Financial. And I’m just going to keep picking on Harry, early in the morning here. Harry can you provide an update on the build plan at Kolos?

Harry Pokrandt

Sure. So we have engaged in local -- some local partners. We are looking at building out a plan. It is contingent, of course, upon the local utility, and infrastructure when we can get power to site and various lead time for equipment. So that’s what is currently being looked at. And again, we need to design a plan that takes into account that those timelines. So as soon as we have something -- something to report there, we will, but we are working on putting together a plan on -- a development plan for that site. Again, it is a site that has very deep -- it’s a big opportunity if something that we want to plan carefully. And again we can do at a pace and at a scale that we want. So we want to plan it right to get it done right the first time.

Jessica Van Den Akker

All right. So one more follow-on question. Do you expect the foreign exchange expenses that occur to continue? And just speaking about foreign exchange, which was about just under $1.5 million for the quarter. The majority of that really came from our VAT refund, which received from Sweden during the year. So as of March 31, we had roughly $25 million of VAT receivable from Sweden related to the deposits for the equipment that we install. So when we see that during this quarter, we did have the foreign exchange movement on that due to the change in foreign exchange from previous currency USD. So that was a one-time event, not expected to reoccur and it should be significantly lower in the future. So no, we don’t expect that foreign exchange -- that magnitude to continue. So the next question we have up is maybe Harry, can you talk about you’re retiring? And frankly, I will let you joining on the status of the CEO search?

Harry Pokrandt

Sure. So we’ve accomplished a lot in the last year. I've essentially been in this role for over a year now. I did come out of retirement to take on this opportunity. I thought it was -- I still believe it’s a big, big exciting opportunity. In that period of time, we went public, we've raised a lot of capital, we've raised up to C$200 million. And we deployed that in the last 12 months. That is essentially done. So we've achieved our goals. I'm looking forward to retiring again. And I'm looking forward to supporting both Olivier and Frank. We're all friends. So I don't foresee any problems in the transition at all. Frank, you want to say anything?

Frank Holmes

Yes, I think, we all have a very good relationship, a strong relationship. And Harry's done aluminous job. As I said earlier being a rolled warrior in telling the story, and that was key, and also pushing for the execution on a timely basis. I'm very proud, we've raised $200 million of capital, and we delivered everything we said we would deliver. We don't control hash rates and we don't control the bulk for these cryptocurrencies. And right now, waiting G20 was to come out with their regulations in July, [indiscernible] October. All that sort of created the negative news in this crypto space. But I think that it's just going through this correction and any kind of emerging industry, it goes through that phase. As looking for CEO, Marcus knew and there was a lot of technology expertise will assist me in locating a CEO that has lots of data center expertise in addition to being in the cutting edge of where technology is going. And so, I'll be focused on that starting immediately and we're having some other additional meetings so that we'll have -- we retain a consulting company to help us in that process. But I'd like -- my goals to strive just we can get this all cleaned up by December. Because I've got other businesses and other obligations, but this is a real baby to be. I'm blessed along with Harry that we launched this incredible industry. It's a brand new industry. It's the first time that investors have had a chance outside of Silicon Valley to participate. And we think Olivier for bringing the deal to us and tell him stepping in to help out with the process. And we know that we have a strong relationship with Harry. We can always pick up the phone call to call him on any details. So that's what I like to share with everyone for their support, and I'd like to pass it back to Jessica for other Q&A.

Jessica Van Den Akker

Well, we're coming up on 6 am here. So I think that's our 30 minutes. And I think, with that said commentary, Frank, heading up time to maybe call it for today. We do have a list of rest of your registered questions. So we'll try to get to those in other formats and venues. And you can always follow-up with us by getting in touch directly. So thank you, everyone for being on the call again this morning. And we wish you all well. Have a great day.

Harry Pokrandt

Thank you.