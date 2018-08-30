DTD: Are You Looking For Monthly Income?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. I have been consolidating my dividend positions in 2018 but have recently zeroed in on DTD because of its monthly distributions. Furthermore, the fund has seen its dividend rise consistently throughout 2018, which, if it continues, will push the yield above 2.5% (based on its current share price). Furthermore, the fund's top sectors are all areas I favor and expect to outperform the market, both in the short- and long-term. Finally, given that the market is testing all-time highs, I want to add to my large-cap positions that are trading at valuations below the broader market, and DTD fits that bill perfectly.

Background

First, a little about the fund. DTD is an exchange-traded fund managed by WisdomTree whose investment objective is "to track the investment results of broad dividend-paying companies in the U.S. equity market". Currently, the fund trades at $96.15/share and pays a monthly distribution, which fluctuates each month. The current yield is 2.44% based on the fund's last twelve distributions. This is my first review of DTD but it has gotten my attention recently as I have been covering dividend ETFs with a very critical lens over the past year. This is because many funds sport low yields, which is a concern if they are not growing quickly enough to counteract the Fed's decision to raise interest rates. This year, I have sold off a number of dividend funds I owned, and I am now considering DTN due to its solid dividend growth as well as its monthly income generation. I further believe the fund has an impressive underlying portfolio, and I will explain all of these points in more detail below.

Why DTD? I Like The Dividend

As I mentioned, I have been consolidating my dividend ETFs over the past 12-18 months. This is namely because I noticed the funds were seeing diverging performance and I wanted to build on my most profitable positions. So, it was somewhat counterintuitive that I began a search for a monthly dividend payer. The reason was two-fold. One, since I was already reviewing and consolidating my dividend positions, it made logical sense to consider funds I had not yet invested in to see if they were better than my current holdings. Two, I invest heavily in Pimco CEFs, which predominately offer monthly income. Recently, those valuations have gotten very expensive, and I have been shedding some of my holdings. While the asset class is completely different, I was looking to de-risk my portfolio, but I did want to sacrifice the monthly income stream. Therefore, DTD was officially on my radar.

After deciding DTD was a potential opportunity, I wanted to gauge short-term fund performance against some alternative dividend strategies. To illustrate, I looked at the one-year return of DTD against some popular dividend ETFs, all with different investment objectives, which are displayed in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, DTD fits right in the middle of the pack and actually lags my two largest divided ETF holdings, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO). So, I faced a dilemma of simply adding to one (or both) of those funds or initiating a new position in DTD, which has underperformed both over the past year.

Ultimately, I opted to take a chance on DTD. I mentioned the monthly distribution was a primary draw, and it is actually the only dividend ETF I have that offers that benefit. Aside from a monthly payout, I was attracted to DTD's dividend growth, which is one of my top priorities going forward. With interest rates climbing and expected to climb further, companies and funds are going to have to grow their dividends substantially to keep any positive spread over treasuries. To see how DTD is stacking up, I compared last year's distributions with what has been paid so far this year, illustrated below:

Jan. - Aug. 2017 Distributions Jan. - Aug. 2018 Distributions Growth Rate YOY 1.34 1.49 11.4%

Source: WisdomTree

This represents impressive double-digit growth, which is essentially my baseline when gauging growth right now. While DTD's yield is certainly not "high", it remains above the risk-free rate and if we extrapolate this growth rate through the end of the year, DTD would have a current yield of 2.55% (all other things being equal). Given the strong make-up of companies in the fund's portfolio, I see this dividend growth continuing not just for 2018 but into next year and beyond.

Sectors Matter - DTD Has My Top 3

Another factor to consider when deciding on which dividend ETF to purchase has to do with the fund's underlying portfolio and the sectors that make up the bulk of the fund. This will clearly drive performance and is much more important than a percentage point differential on the yield. When looking at DTD, its top three sector weightings make up over 40% of the fund, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: WisdomTree

Therefore, how these sectors - Tech, Financials, and Health Care - are performing is of critical importance to DTD. Fortunately, these are all areas where I have a positive outlook, and I will take each one in turn.

Starting with the Financials sector, DTD actually has two of the nation's biggest banks in its top 10 holdings: JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo Co. (WFC). While I am lukewarm on WFC, I am extremely optimistic on JPM's continued ability to be an industry leader, and its profits and dividend growth are outstanding. Furthermore, while a flattening yield curve is a growing concern for the sector, second quarter earnings showed that large banks continue to improve their net interest income metric. To highlight this development, I have outlined a couple of key metrics for both JPM and WFC below:

Holding Most Recent Dividend Hike Net Income YOY Increase Net Interest Income YOY Increase JPM 43% 18% 9% WFC 10% (12%) 1%

Source: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo

As you can see, JPM is leading the charge and seems to be handling rising short-term rates very well, with a strong net interest income gain year over year. The flattening curve does not seem to be having too large of a negative impact as of yet, as even WFC has managed a positive gain in this metric. Furthermore, JPM's net income increase was exceptional, which is a general trend among many major U.S. banks. WFC falls short in this regard, but this has more to do with regulatory concerns and recent banking scandals that have plagued the company over the past few years. This is not a stock I truly recommend, but its recent dividend growth suggests to me that the company feels the worst is past and its valuation is certainly attractive. My takeaway here is the Financials sector is performing strongly and, while it has not been leading the market recently, I expect this sector to outperform in the near term and find DTD's exposure to it to be attractive.

Health Care - Now and Always

The Health Care sector is another area I want to be overweight for multiple reasons. Importantly, I view this as a long-term play because this is a sector that will capitalize on major social trends. These include an aging U.S. (and world) population, a growing U.S. (and world) population, rising healthcare costs, and the growing share of income U.S. consumers and businesses are spending on healthcare products, services, and insurance premiums. While all profitable for the Health Care sector, what is especially compelling is that these trends are accelerating, which is why I want to consistently build my exposure here going forward.

To illustrate these points, consider a recent report issued by Altarum, which is a nonprofit health systems research and consulting organization. Healthcare spending (as of June 2018) has eclipsed $3.66 trillion and saw year over year growth in excess of 5%. Furthermore, national health spending surpassed 20% of GDP, at 20.45%. And this is not a one-time occurrence but rather a continuance of a trend. The chart below illustrates how growth rates in health spending have been increasing for years, well above the rate of inflation:

Source: Altarum

Of course, all of these attributes do not in and of themselves help investors. Investors need more than increased spending or revenue, they want to see increasing profits. Fortunately, there have been positive developments on this front as well. Data compiled by Factset, a market research and analytics firm, shows that the Health Care sector largely exceeded expectations in the Q2 earnings season, with 96% of companies in that sector reporting above estimates, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Factset

As you can see, this is a sector that appears to be firing on all cylinders and is roundly beating analyst projections on earnings. Due to the demographic trends mentioned above, I see a lot of value and want to continue to buy funds that gave me exposure to this critical sector.

Technology - Buy The Market Leader

Finally, we arrive at my favorite sector, both near-term and long-term, Information Technology. While this sector saw a minor pullback over the past month, it has quickly rebounded and continues to lead the market over almost every time frame since the recession. This is an area investors should have been overexposed to for some time, and its five-year chart is a perfect illustration as to why:

Source: Fidelity

Of course, this performance has sent the sector's valuation up as well, making the investment here inherently riskier. Consider that the broader Information Technology sector has a price to earnings ratio (P/E) above 28, which compares to a P/E of just over 25 for the S&P 500 and a P/E just under 19 for the index DTD tracks. Therefore, this exposure clearly affects DTD's valuation, so we need a compelling argument to remain overweight this sector.

Fortunately, I believe that argument does exist. Technology remains in favor, and consumers and businesses alike continue to increase their spending on the products and services information technology firms provide. In fact, according to market research by NPD Group, "online consumer technology sales were up 16% in the 12 months ending May 2018" in a year over year comparison. This shows strong, healthy consumer demand for the products and services delivered by this sector.

Further, I mentioned businesses are also on-board the IT spending binge. Global spending on information security products and services is forecasted to grow by double digits in both 2018 and 2019, with estimates by consultancy Gartner Inc. reaching as high as $124 billion by the end of next year. Highly publicized data security hacks and other breaches have been a sore point for many major companies over the past decade, and firms small and large are keen on staying out of the headlines in this regard. With criminal tactics constantly evolving, global spending in this area is sure to remain high for the foreseeable future. This points to strong demand in another key service category within the Information Technology sector and should continue to help push profits higher for the firms that provide it.

Bottom Line

My quest for the best dividend funds to add to my portfolio is ongoing, important task that I take seriously. After simplifying my dividend ETF holdings, I thought my task was mostly complete for 2018. However, increasing valuations in my high-yield asset allocations convinced me to sell off some of my monthly income payers. Because of that development, I searched for a way to substitute this steady monthly income stream with a less risky, and more reasonably priced, alternative. Enter DTD, as this fund has the main characteristics I am looking for in dividend ETFs. Specifically, it has a valuation below the broader market, double-digit dividend growth, and it has a high level of exposure to my three favorite sectors for the long term. While the fund's expense ratio is a bit on the high side, at .28%, I believe the quality of the assets DTD holds will make up for this over the long term. Therefore, I am beginning to build a position in DTD and would recommend investors consider this monthly income generator as an investment option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, DGRO, DTD, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.