You Can Have Your CAKE And Eat It Too

Their investments in building out new brands such as Grand Lux Cafe will lead to diversified revenue streams and opportunities to continue to grow and scale the business.

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is starting to look very appealing as a long-term investment. The company is run by a shareholder-friendly management team that is determined to add value and to expand the business. In the near term, economic issues such as trade tensions, inflation, and labor cost increases haven't been able to stop restaurant stocks from rising. Primarily U.S. focused brands such as The Cheesecake Factory, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), Brinker International (EAT), and Dine Brands Global (DIN) are all positive for 2018.

We believe that a growing U.S. economy and relative immunity from global trade tensions will boost these stocks over the next year. Of the above names, we think that The Cheesecake Factory is the best in the group. With superior margins, shareholder focus, and relative same-store sales growth, we recommend that investors begin accumulating shares in the low $50 range as a longer-term investment.

Source: YCharts

The Cheesecake Factory operates 198 stores in the U.S. and as of the Q2 earnings call, management believes that they can expand to 300 stores in the U.S. while still maintaining strong same-store sales growth and brand presence. This does not include the 21 stores in the Middle East, Asia, and Mexico. Many of the international opportunities will be with licensing deals with strategic partners. We believe with prospects such as Grand Lux Cafe, it would be reasonable to see The Cheesecake Factory double their total store base over the next decade while buying back shares and continuing to increase the dividend.

We believe that the long-term story for CAKE is very positive. Management is looking to diversify away from 10,000+ sqft restaurants into smaller stores with around 5,000-7,500 SQFT. This move lowers upfront buildout costs as well as ongoing costs to operate the business.

In addition to cost, management recognizes that building 10,000 sqft restaurants is not where the industry is going. With the shift away from mall traffic into more urban and competitive markets, the more favorable economics are in leaner operations with less overhead and more hourly customer turnover than in more traditional restaurant concepts. And with labor costs hitting 35.8% of revenue up from 33.9% in Q2 2017.

Source: Cheesecake Factory Q2 presentation

Over the past year, we have noticed a substantial increase in the total short interest for the stock. With the recent declines in the stock price, the total short interest has declined. Although, at 19.61% of the total shares outstanding as of August 15th, it is still quite a bit higher than in recent years. We think it is likely that this bet is more of a macro outlook on costs rising and hurting restaurants as opposed to something specific to The Cheesecake Factory.

Although of course, it is hard to know the thesis or reason behind a given short position. We disagree with these concerns as management has stated that so far, tariffs are having minimal impact on costs. Their focus is primarily on labor costs rising as mentioned above.

Source: YCharts

The Cheesecake Factory has been a lackluster investment for the past several years, and shareholders have been on a bumpy ride with some wild swings in the stock price and dismal performance since the great recession. It is easy to see why frustrated shareholders would look to get out of the stock and rotate into something more exciting. Although the stock has virtually gone nowhere, the company has repurchased over a billion dollars of shares since 2010 while increasing free cash flow and dividend distributions.

The stock repurchases have been consistently above $100 million per year since 2011 and have reduced the total shares outstanding substantially. Management has also been very effective at purchasing large amounts of shares when the price has dropped precipitously. The chart below shows that millions of shares were repurchased around the most recent drop in late 2017.

Source: YCharts

Among peers, The Cheesecake factory is right in line with regards to operating margins. We included Dine Brands for the sake of transparency however, it is important to note that their 100% franchise model makes it a poor comparison for this metric. Dine brands doesn't operate any of their restaurants, whereas the other players generally own most of their stores and do not rely on franchisees in the U.S. to the same extent. When we exclude Dine brands from the analysis and look at each company, we see that the more substantial revenue players have higher operating margins.

This makes perfect sense as higher revenue produces economies of scale. Brinker International's revenue is almost 50% higher than The Cheesecake Factory while operating margins are 120 basis points higher for 2017. We have higher conviction in The Cheesecake Factory's management team compared to their peers. We expect management to be able to grow operating margins to above 8% over the next five years as revenues grow from $2.25B to $3B, which we expect to occur around 2023. The incremental 75-100 BPS in operating margin will be an enormous tailwind to cash flow, which we believe can support dividend hikes well into the future.

Source: YCharts

Successful organizations with influential leaders create aspirational goals and milestones to achieve. It is essential for the goals to be clear and easy to understand and shared by everyone in the organization. This is why we are big fans of The Cheesecake Factory's 5-year targets for revenue and EPS.

These targets show shareholders that management is focused on adding value and improving investor outcomes. There is never any guarantee that they will be able to achieve these targets and may very well fall short. However, in the investment research process, it helps to know where management is aiming. If targets are realistic vs. pie-to-the-sky, then that changes the investor's calculus of risk and reward.

Source: Cheesecake Factory Q2 presentation

The three-year revenue growth rate in 2016 was above 6.6% however in 2017, it declined to 4.57%. With Grand Lux Cafe and several other Cheesecake Factory stores being added over the next few years, we think 6-7% top line revenue growth is an achievable target over the next five years. Given that a portion of the store base is situated in and around malls; any positive movement on mall traffic would be an enormous tailwind to top line revenue as well.

The biggest driver of incremental revenue growth will come from partnerships with delivery services and a focus on takeout. The "Stay at home economy" is a generational trend that we believe drives millennials to eat more of their restaurant meals at home while watching their favorite shows on Netflix.

In addition, consumer tastes in food have grown substantially in the past few decades. Millennials expect flavorful, high-quality dishes consistently while eating out more. This will lead millennials, who already spend a high percentage of their money on food, to continue to do so frequently throughout the week and not just on weekends as we saw in past generations.

Source: YCharts

We believe that with The Cheesecake Factory trading at less than 18 times earnings with a newly raised dividend and bountiful share repurchases, CAKE is a clear winner. We are recommending that investors look to start building a position at current prices and continue to allocate if the stock takes a hit in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.