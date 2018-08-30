Dick's Sporting Goods: Quit Blaming Under Armour

The stock is cheap at a forward P/E ratio of 11x, but Dick's needs a catalyst for the stock to rally.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) took the time to blame Under Armour (UAA, UA) multiple times for weak FQ2 sales, but the issue is the direct-to-consumer shift of the sector. The highly profitable business needs a different focus in order to make the stock a solid buy.

Image Source: Dick's Sporting Goods website

Blaming Under Armour

The sporting goods retailer spent the earnings press release blaming Under Armour for weak comp sales. Everybody knows that Under Armour famously started a distribution deal with Kohl's (KSS) last year, but the issue remains that the DTC plans of big sporting goods brands (which also includes Nike (NKE)) are cutting out the wholesale retail stores.

The real issue is that Under Armour released and promoted new show brands including Project Rock on their own website. The price points and selections at Kohl's are far too low to be the excuse for any weak results due to that relationship. Any impact from that deal is only at the margin.

Still, Dick's sees a rebound in sales next year due to the removal of the Under Armour headwind. Per CEO Ed Stack in the earnings release:

... we experienced continued significant declines in Under Armour sales as a result of their decision to expand distribution. We are very confident our sales trajectory will improve next year as these headwinds are expected to subside.

The shift to DTC and the fact that Dick's has non-stop promotional activity on their website isn't going to help this holiday season. The company only grew eCommerce sales by 12% in the last quarter while the sales total is only 11% of net sales. Again, the retailer appears far behind the game here as the shift to DTC is mostly about moving online.

The DTC business at Under Armour reached 35% of the business. For this reason, Under Armour saw revenues grow 8% in the quarter while Dick's had sales growth of only 1% with comp sales down an incredible 4%.

Now, DTC for Under Armour includes retail stores so the issue isn't just straight the shift online. Dick's Sporting Goods appears far behind in grabbing online dollars while the big athletic apparel brands shift larger swaths of the high-margin business away from wholesale channels. One can easily envision a missed opportunity for Under Armour and Dick's to partner up on the Project Rock collection with Dwayne Johnson making in store appearances around the country. Once the retailer finds the right focus on in-store experiences, the stock will turn positive.

Value Game

In the FQ2 earnings release, the company oddly spent little time focused on the positive profit picture. Dick's easily smashed EPS estimates on improved margins while having greatly reduced taxes and diluted shares outstanding.

The stock ended down about 2% to $35.60 in the first day of trading following a quarterly report where the company raised full-year EPS guidance to a mid-point of $3.11. Clearly losing some of the Under Armour business hasn't actually hurt the profit machine. All Dick's needs to do is offer a legitimate long-term path to improve that relationship or find another brand to boost sales in order for the stock to rebound.

The stock only trades at about 11x forward EPS estimates so Dick's is arguably cheap. With the company having a capital structure that allows for share buybacks, Dick's will easily boost the EPS like in the last quarter due to share reductions alone.

DKS PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the sporting goods retailer needs to move on from blaming a brand like Under Armour for weak sales. Dick's Sporting Goods needs to promote in-store experiences and online returns via the store to simultaneously grow traffic that will make the stock highly attractive at these levels.

My goal here is to wait for a catalyst before buying shares despite the attractive value as the stock is likely to trade flat until Dick's shifts the strategy.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.