Why I Might Short Nvidia

Nvidia's Recent Rally

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares have been on a complete tear, up 37% YTD. Ever since the launch of Nvidia's new innovative architecture, Turing, the shares have bounced as the following chart will show:

NVDA Price data by YCharts

Before the product launch however, Nvidia shares fell by nearly 5% in one trading session, as they delivered weak guidance as well as missing their cryptocurrency revenue guidance by 82%. Basically, Nvidia again beat on the earnings side when they reported $1.76/share vs. estimates of $1.66. Revenue was reported at $3.12 billion outperforming relative to Wall Street estimates. Guidance was weaker than analysts had targeted, and because of that shares dipped 5%. But if you bought that dip you are looking at more than an 11% return, as shares regained their ground and actually expanded to a new 52-week high.

Should you buy here? Not now.

Gaming Is Strong

There's no doubt about it, Nvidia's GeForce product lineup is extremely strong, with the new Turing architecture set to boost market share against AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) in the coming quarters. Nvidia had roughly 70% market share in Q1 of last year, against AMD's 30%, while as of Q1'2018 Nvidia only has 66%, against AMD's 34%. AMD has definitely gained ground on Nvidia, as Nvidia has focused more on datacenter GPUs, artificial intelligence products, and autonomous driving products, which are the future of Nvidia's growth narrative, rather than focus on gaming. Because of that, and AMD's ability to pump out new products, Nvidia did lose market share. However, with the launch of Turing, it seems like Nvidia is getting back on the ball in gaming, with market share trends likely to reverse. Nvidia launched three key gaming products, the GeForce RTX 2070, the GeForce RTX 2080, and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. As somewhat of a tech nerd, I can guarantee you that Nvidia's new GPUs are ahead of the competition over at AMD. AMD's graphics were competitive with Nvidia's before against Nvidia's 1080 lineup, but now Nvidia is vastly superior.

The key focus here though is the new ray-tracing technology implemented in Nvidia's GPUs. For those who don't know to much about ray-tracing, it basically is a paradigm shift in how a GPU renders an image. With ray-tracing, light will come in contact with a 3D object, and creates shadows, reflections, and certain refractions that create more depth to the image we see. Effectively, it makes video games look even more real. These GPUs are expensive, with the 2080 Ti costing $1,200, but they are the best performing GPUs in the industry. And while it may be self promotion, Nvidia says the ray-tracing tech is Nvidia's biggest breakthrough in a decade. There's no doubt about it, the new 2080 series of GPUs will be extremely strong, and help bolster forward revenue growth. Nvidia also is implementing ray-tracing tech into their professional visualization category, with Nvidia's high-end professional visualization card costing $9,000. Not only will this change the graphics industry within gaming, but professional visualization via Quadro as well. Overall though, gaming is an extremely strong segment of Nvidia with plenty of growth ahead of it.

(source: Nvidia GeForce)

The Datacenter

Nvidia has moved swiftly and effectively into the cloud, making deals with each of the major Super 7 datacenter clients. As Moore's Law has slowly broken down, GPUs are becoming more efficient solutions for datacenter tasks than x86 CPUs. According to Nvidia, one GPU accelerated server is as powerful 160 CPU only servers. As such, there has been a lot of hype around the datacenter. Nvidia isn't alone in this arena though. AMD is ever present. AMD has its own GPU offering specific for the datacenter, with their Radeon Instinct offerings. And while Nvidia's GPUs may be better than AMD's, AMD is the only supplier of semiconductors that can bundle CPUs and GPUs into one combination, which could allow for AMD to take share in the datacenter. But in terms of GPUs alone, Nvidia is beating AMD. Nvidia also has PCle GPUs for versatile workloads and machine learning specific GPUs, showing Nvidia's dedication to AI in the long-term. But the datacenter revenue trends have weakened in the short term. As such, Nvidia's datacenter revenues increased by 83% Y/Y in Q2, compared to just 71% Y/Y in Q1. In computational terms GPUs are just more efficient at certain tasks, like rendering and storing billions of video data points on YouTube, or better render Facebook photos than a CPU could. In general computing and arithmetic outside of just rendering, GPUs have been found to be more effective. As such, it's only a matter of time until Nvidia begins to deliver more and more revenue from this crucial segment of their business. However, a key external threat to Nvidia's datacenter presence is in-house chip designs from companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), designing their own processors that are theoretically more powerful than that of Nvidia's GPUs.

(source: Nvidia Tesla)

Will these companies be able to develop better solutions? Only time will tell. But right now, investors shouldn't discount the great revenue potential that the datacenter brings to Nvidia.

Autonomous Driving

Autonomous driving systems are luring in big software developers like Uber (UBER), Alphabet's Waymo, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). But in the short term, I believe that the real growth in autonomous driving will be from the hardware makers supplying all the current demand from autonomous driving system makers. According to KPMG, the autonomous driving industry will do $1 trillion in annual revenue overall. This number includes revenue from hardware and software makers.

(source: Nvidia)

Nvidia is heavily invested in this business but has competition. Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye is a key competitor supplying Alphabet's Waymo, which many argue is a leader alongside GM in autonomous driving. This quarter Nvidia grew its autonomous driving revenue by 13% Y/Y in Q2, while that growth rate was only 3% Y/Y in Q1. So right now, Nvidia's revenue growth in autonomous driving is strong, but it's minuscule. Autonomous driving only made up 5% of the company's overall revenue, so Nvidia's revenue won't be affected by autonomous driving in the short term. But in terms of Nvidia's ability to compete with Intel, Nvidia has a relatively large client base, with clients including auto OEMs like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Nvidia's DRIVE Pegasus is much better than their previous generation Nvidia's DRIVE Xavier. Pegasus has 320 TOPS of deep learning calculations compared to only 30 TOPS with Xavier. Pegasus isn't available to partners until the back half of this year. That's when autonomous driving growth should accelerate, as Pegasus starts to gain traction and volume. The bottom line is that Nvidia's autonomous driving business is small, but quickly growing and will continue to grow.

Cryptocurrency

With regard to cryptocurrency, Nvidia's revenue in this segment fell off a cliff, coming in at $18 million this quarter, vs. guidance for $100 million. A couple of months ago, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang sat down for an interview with Jim Cramer, and said that cryptocurrency was an important driver for Nvidia's overall revenue growth and GPU pricing. He also said that the revenue generated by cryptocurrency mining will be sustainable, but as the Q2 revenue showed, and the forward guidance delivered, that might not be true.

In terms of the overall cryptocurrency mining market, the majority of Nvidia's crypto sales are coming from Ethereum mining. While many new cryptocurrencies are coming to market, most cryptocurrencies will eventually go the route of Bitcoin, where miners use machines built with ASICs, less expensive and more efficient processors built specifically for cryptocurrency mining.

Currently, AMD seems to be the leader in cryptocurrency mining, having the majority of the market share. As of the Q2 report from AMD, 6% of total revenue came from cryptocurrency whereas Nvidia did $18 million, suggesting the total market size was $124 million this quarter, meaning AMD's market share was 85% against Nvidia's 15%. The worry isn't Nvidia's market share in cryptocurrency, but the overall market collapsing. A couple of months ago, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland published a report where he said that a Chinese ASIC maker called Bitmain was developing an ASIC called the "Antminer" that would be competitive with or perform better than GPUs created by AMD and Nvidia that could provide a short-term revenue headwind. However, the key proposition with ASICs was that the product would not only perform better than GPUs, but also have competitive if not slightly higher than GPU pricing. However, both Nvidia and AMD are guiding for no meaningful revenue in the future from crypto mining. And with AMD, they don't even include revenue from cryptocurrency in their revenue guidance. Overall, cryptocurrency is no longer a risk with Nvidia's overall business.

My Chief Concern, Valuation:

Nvidia has traded at an extended valuation for a while now, but with the company's overall growth narrative investors have believed that the valuation is acceptable, with investors continuing to buy the stock. Right now, Nvidia trades at 12.7X 2018 revenue estimates, while trading at 37.5X 2018 earnings estimates. And while one may say that Nvidia's earnings multiple is low relative to previous forward P/E multiples, one can't determine future stock performance based solely on the past earnings multiple. As such, I'm going to use a more intricate model of DCF and then a PEG multiple, as Nvidia is indeed a growth stock.

(source: My Estimates)

For this DCF model, I'm assuming WACC of 10% and a long-term growth rate of 5%. This brings me to a terminal value of $184,842 million. This brings me to an enterprise value of $136,781.84 million. The company currently has $7.94 billion in cash and $4.09 billion in debt. If you add the cash and subtract the debt, the company's fair market cap is $140,631.85 million. On 607 million outstanding shares, that means fair value is $231.68, ~$232 which is ~17% lower than the current price. I do recognize though that Nvidia is a growth stock, and that maybe PEG is the best way to create fair value for a growth stock like Nvidia. Currently, my EPS targets are calling for a CAGR of about 17%. If you use a 17% earnings growth rate and utilize a PEG multiple of 1.6X, above the industry average PEG of 1.3X, you get a fair P/E of about 27.2X. On 27.2X my 2018 earnings targets, Nvidia's fair value is about $212, implying even more downside than my DCF model suggests.

Conclusion

While Nvidia's business may be extremely strong with the datacenter, autonomous driving, and most importantly gaming leading the way, the current valuation is overheated, with fair value around $232. about 17% lower then the current share price of $278.49. While the overall business is definitely strong, and will continue to grow, I am worried that the inflated valuation will blow up in investors faces.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NVDA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser, this is not financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating positions in any of the securities mentioned.