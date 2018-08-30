Photronics: Staying Long Near The Highs

The next couple of years, at least, should show strong growth - and that's not priced in even after a 30%+ bounce.

Still, the near-term cycle clearly is in the company's favor, and long-term growth opportunities are being set up nicely.

The biggest risk from the long side when it comes to Photronics (PLAB) is that we've been here before. PLAB shares gained 20.6% in three sessions after releasing fiscal Q3 earnings on Wednesday morning. Friday's close of $10.80 was a 15-month high, before a very modest pullback this week.

But PLAB shares gained 11.8% after fiscal Q4 earnings last November, touching a 6-month high just above $10.50 in the process. By early February, the stock was near $7. In May, the stock spiked after a fiscal Q2 report I thought was strong and touched $10. By the end of June, it was back below $8. And that's not just a short-term problem:

PLAB data by YCharts

Fundamentally, too, we've seen false starts from Photronics before, most notably in a strong FY15 (fiscal years end in October) that was followed by two disappointing years. The choppy results highlight the core reason to be skeptical of Photronics: its merchant photomask manufacturing model is just too tough. Photronics may be the proverbial best house in the neighborhood, but between market share gains from 'captive' (ie, in-house) manufacturers and the amount of capex required to meet inconsistent yet time-sensitive demand, that proverbial neighborhood looks kind of rough.

And so there's a case here to take profits on the short-term pop. PLAB still looks cheap after a 48% bounce from those February lows - but it's probably always going to be cheap. Meanwhile, history suggests there might be a better price on offer in the not-too-distant future.

But I'm sticking around a while longer. The bull case I laid out for PLAB back in May had both short-term and long-term components. And while the short-term thesis has played out - and PLAB admittedly is nearing my near-term targets - the long-term thesis still looks intact, and actually strengthened. With PLAB still reasonably cheap by any measure, I'm willing to bet that this time will be different.

Another Strong Earnings Report

The short-term case here was based on the idea that Photronics was hitting an inflection point, led by growth in China, AMOLED-related demand in flat-panel display, and high-end revenue in the IC (integrated circuit) business. Q3 results certainly support that case.

Revenue rose 22% year-over-year, and 5% sequentially. A $136.4 million print was modestly above the high end of post-Q2 guidance of $128-$136M. EPS of $0.18 hit the top of the company's guided range (albeit a one-time tax benefit of $0.01 per share), and rose from $0.15 in Q2 and $0.06 in Q3 FY17. Gross margin expansion was a major driver, rising 660 bps year-over-year, highlighting the fixed-cost leverage here.

Clearly, the trend is moving in Photronics' favor: the company now has delivered four straight quarters of double-digit growth. But this also is a cyclical company, and after two straight years of revenue declines in FY16 and FY17, there's some help from comparisons as well.

Still, it's a strong quarter, and though I wasn't quite surprised enough by the upside coming out of the release, I (obviously) thought PLAB shares were undervalued heading into the report. I had argued coming out of Q2 that this was a $10+ stock rather easily, and we're now there. But given how the company is driving growth helps the case as much as the numbers themselves.

The Long-Term Case

With the short-term gains, the focus now moves to the long-term story here. And there are three core drivers here. First, and most notably, Photronics is moving heavily into China. A joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPLY) is building a facility for IC photomasks in Xiamen; Photronics is adding a wholly-owned facility in Hefei for flat-panel display.

It's an enormous venture. Photronics is investing $320 million in total, against a current enterprise value under $500 million. (Note that market cap and EV figures treat convertible debt due next year on an as-converted basis.) The goal is for Photronics to be the merchant photomask maker in that country - and potentially alleviate some of the pressure from captive market share growth in the U.S. and Asia.

Secondly, AMOLED adoption in flat panel displays should drive growth - and potentially margins, given high ASPs in that business. Samsung already is a key customer, and demand should stay steady as more smartphones move toward that display technology.

Finally, tech changes like the move to 28nm nodes (and lower) and a shift in large-panel displays from G8.5 to G10.5 should help on the IC side. Photomask demand comes from design changes, not unit volume, and so those technological movements should help Photronics revenue.

What's helpful about Q3 results, beyond the headline beat, is that all three catalysts seem to be playing out. Revenue in China was up 44% sequentially - and 132% year-over-year. YTD sales in that market are up 125%, per the Q3 call. China now accounts for 17% of revenue - and the two new facilities haven't even opened yet. (They both remain on target to open next year, with profitability expected by the end of FY19.)

So there's a huge market in China, particularly with the central government's "Made in 2025" plan driving growth. Photronics already is showing strong results in that market. And it has state-of-the-art facilities coming online in the next 12 months to add to that success. The China results, in particular, look like the best piece of news from Q3 (particularly after similar strong results in Q2 and even Q1).

High-end AMOLED revenue, meanwhile, grew 52% Q/Q, per the Q3 call. And the 26% growth in IC shows solid demand for new masks in that category.

The long-term case, then, looks strengthened by the last few quarters. The sense is that there's more going on here than just easy compares and a rebound in the cycle. And even a few of Photronics' negatives look more positive coming out of the quarter. The company has started doing business with the same captives that have taken market share - those revenues rose ~150% Y/Y, per the Q3 call, and have reached 29% of the company's IC revenue (over 20% of total sales). That revenue base has become more diversified as Photronics has rebounded after ending a JV with Micron (MU) - and thus more stable, as CEO Peter Kirlin pointed out.

Kirlin added that $30 million each in the quarter came from captives - where Photronics actually has multi-year agreements in some cases - and China, where "they're operating with a different set of criteria regarding any industry downturn," as Kirlin phrased it in the Q&A. That's 44% of Q3 revenue - and it's a base that suggests that Photronics could benefit both from mid-term tailwinds and a reduction in the cyclicality that hit the business in FY16-FY17 (and at times before that as well).

Valuation and Risks

Despite all the good news, PLAB still looks ridiculously priced. The stock trades at less than 3.2x trailing twelve-month EBITDA (using the figure from the company's Q3 earnings slides). Even pro forma for the remaining investments in China, the figure still probably tops out at ~4.5x.

Admittedly, some of that EBITDA goes to noncontrolling interests (primarily an existing JV with Dai Nippon), but that aside the multiple still is in the 6-7x range. Q4 guidance, backing out pro forma cash, suggests about a 16x P/E multiple. Photronics back in January targeted 40%+ organic revenue growth over the next three years and EPS at $0.80 in 2020 and over $1 in a 3-5 year timeframe, a target which ex-cash still suggests a single-digit forward multiple.

Fundamentally, the story admittedly isn't nearly as attractive as it was at $8 (PLAB's enterprise value has more than doubled), and I targeted $10-$12 in taking a position earlier this year. And there are two key risks here beyond another post-earnings pullback. The first is that what looks like good news in the past four quarters (and Q2 and Q3 in particular) is coming more from a beneficial cycle and lumpiness than anything else. As CFO John Jordan pointed out, ASPs on the high end are such that a few customer decisions can change the numbers. 'Mainstream' revenue in IC and FPD combined rose just 3% year-over-year. It's possible that Q3's strength came at least in part due to design timing at a few key customers - and that timing can reverse in the next few quarters.

The second is that investors - even assuming success in China and benefits from tailwinds in IC and FPD - treat PLAB much the same as they have for years now, and keep multiples relatively low. EV/EBITDA multiples seem cheap relative to the market as a whole - but that's in part because D&A (and capex) remain relatively high. LTM EBITDA is $153 million; LTM FCF is about $27 million, admittedly with capital spend a bit higher than usual. If PLAB hits its $0.80 target in 2020, or $1+ in 2022, and the P/E multiples stay in the low-teen range, most of the potential upside here has been captured when discounting those out-year prices (~$13-$14 in 2020 or $15-$16 in 2022, even adding back cash).

But I'm willing to take those risks - and double-digit annual appreciation is nothing to sneeze at (even if it appears almost disappointing in the market of the past few years). And the early success in China, in particular, at the least raises hopes that those targets might be conservative. This is a business moving quickly in the right direction, with a number of mid-term tailwinds. PLAB might be more expensive than it was a few months ago - but it's cheap enough to keep owning that kind of story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.