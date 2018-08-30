Funko Continues To Progress Rapidly

The only major competitor right now is Hasbro with Mighty Muggs and its threat to Funko is currently limited to the smaller Action Figure toy segment.

I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha in March this year under the title "Collectibles Drive The Toy Market And Funko Is At The Wheel." In it I predicted that "that Funko will be in reasonably good shape for the foreseeable future." This prediction was more than borne out by the company’s first and second quarter results and its ongoing progress in the third quarter.

Funko was founded in 1998 and has been doing phenomenally well since then. Just looking at the last few years will bear out this statement:

Source: SEC Filings

The company’s success was and is fuelled by three drivers – one was the fact that it placed itself solidly into the mainstream of the collectibles phenomenon that had its beginnings in the mid-nineties, the second that it cornered all major movie and TV licenses for its product group, and thirdly its outstanding skill in managing the supply chain.

Funko basically participates in two different toy market places – one is the Collectibles toy market, the other the Action Figure Category. In the former, the company is pretty much the 800-lb Gorilla dominating the toy segment; in the latter, it competes with all the major toy companies – e.g. Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Bandai (OTC:NCBDY), etc.

The good news for the company is that its main consumer group is adults, fifteen years and up and both males and females, who collect all sort of stuff including in the hope of making a killing sometime in the future. Its toy competitors are virtually totally focused on pre-teen boys who want the Action Figures mainly for the purpose of entertainment and play.

However, Funko’s business is not restricted to its 3.75” figures and the company has made a major and pretty successful effort to diversify into other product categories. This is best demonstrated by an analysis of the second quarter numbers:

Category Shipments 2nd Q 2017 U.S. $ mm Sell-through 2nd Q 2018 U.S. $ mm +% Shipments 2nd Q 2018 Shipments vs. 2nd Q 2017 +/-% U.S. Figurines 62500 69000 10.4 79108 26.6 Intl Figurines 25149 32000 27.2 35391 40.7 Total Figurines 87649 101000 15.2 114499 30.6 U.S. Non-Figurines 10642 20000 87.9 18000 69.1 Intl Non-Figurines 6455 9000 39.4 6224 (3.6) Total Non-Figurines 17097 29000 69.6 24224 41.7 Grand Total 104746 130000 24.1 138723 32.4

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Whilst there are clear differences between sell-through and shipments, leading to retailer inventory differences, this is not necessarily a warning sign as explained further below.

One benefit of this dual scenario is that Funko’s seasonality is different from the overall toy market:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

The end effect is that Funko’s shipments tend to be much less concentrated on the fourth quarter and much more spread out throughout the year compared to the toy market overall.

The core of Funko’s business is its license portfolio – at last count well over 1000 of the best and most promising IPs*. The company just launched its latest entry – Pokemon’s Pikachu* as an exclusive at Target (NYSE:TGT). It immediately sold out and so has every later shipment. At this point the Target website does not even feature the product at all. Funko’s supply chain will eventually catch up with demand and there is no question that we are looking at a major revenue generator this year and next.

Another, even more significant license is Fortnite scheduled for release by Funko during the fourth quarter*. Fortnite is a game developed by Epic Games, a subsidiary of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) – the world’s largest video game publisher – and was released in July last year. It has since then become #1 in the games revenue universe with more than a billion dollars sold since launch.

Its significance for Funko is not only the fact that the game is wildly popular with the typical Funko age group but also with preteens. This promises to significantly increase the company’s market share in the Action Figure toy category. The buyers I spoke to believe that Fortnite will become by far and away the largest single revenue generator for Funko next year.

Whilst the company is to a very major degree dependent on licenses to fuel its growth, it also makes sure that none become so important as to endanger the survival of the company should they lose it. No single license accounted for more than 6% of Funko’s sales in the second quarter 2018. In fact, our sources at the major retailers indicated that Funko’s U.S. business during the latter part of August was distributed as follows:

Funko IP Ranking TITLE Primary Secondary Market Driver Driver Share % Guardians Movie Cable Series 6.5 Captain America Movie 5.6 Rick + Morty Cable Series 5.3 Black Panther Movie 5.1 Jurassic World Movie 4.5 Mine Craft Video Game 4.5 Batman Movie Cable Series 4.5 Harry Potter Movie 4.2 Five Nights Video Game 4.2 Spiderman Movie 3.9 Coming to America TV Movie 3.9 Tron Movie 3.9 Crash Bandicoot Video Game 3.7 Deadpool Movie 3.1 Ducktales Cable Series 3.1 WWE Cable Series 3.1 Avengers Movie 2.8 The Sandlot TV Movie 2.8 Overwatch Video Game 2.8 Iron Man Movie 2.5 Star Wars Movie 2.2 Mickey Mouse Movie 2.2 Incredibles Movie 2.0 Wonder Woman Movie 2.0 Aquaman Movie 2.0 Masters Universe Cable Series 1.7 Digimon Video Game 1.7 Tommy Boy TV Movie 1.4 PowerRangers Movie 1.1 Hercules CableSeries 0.8 Destiny Video Game 0.8 Justice Leagua Movie 0.6 Mad Max TV Movie 0.6 Loki Movie 0.6 Toy Story Movie 0.3 Total 100.0

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

The significant number of video game IPs in this lineup is interesting because these typically make for lousy toy licenses. We are looking at different consumer demographics – mainly children for toys and mainly adults for video games - and this explains the attraction of these video game IPs to collectors.

Note that Pokemon’s Pikachu does not feature in the above lineup for the simple reason that the product is continuously out of stock. However, as Funko catches up with demand, this is certain to change.

Feedback from the national buyers at 30 retailers in 17 key toy markets around the globe suggests that shipments between January and August have consistently outstripped sell-through:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

This is not necessarily anything to worry about at this stage as the increase in shipments over sell-through, hence the increase in retailer inventories, is caused by two major factors. One is the continued roll-out internationally and the second the expansion into the large U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers who until recently just featured Funko products on line. In fact, Target took the line in about two months ago and gave it twenty feet at the back of the store and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) followed suit this month by giving it seven feet. A look at Target’s shelf space on August 25 indicates that the products are moving very well:

Internationally, Funko also does very well. Out of 30 retailers surveyed during the latter part of August, Funko was in the top five Action Figure positions at nine of these retailers – J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) [third], Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) U.S. [first], ToysRUs Canada [fifth], Amazon Canada [fourth], Amazon Mexico [first], Amazon Spain [second], Amazon Italy [fifth], Flipkart (FPKT) India [fourth] and TakeALot South Africa [first]

As mentioned above, Funko is today the 800-lb gorilla in the Collectibles toy market. However, this does not mean that it does not have competition there. In fact, a very potent rival emerged this past Toy Fair when Hasbro unveiled its Mighty Muggs collectible toy range. Not only are the products virtually identical in size and appearance, and identical in price, Muggs also has a number of the licenses previously exclusively held by Funko. This is Mighty Muggs' current lineup as reported by one of my national buyer sources at a key retailer:

Mighty Muggs IP Ranking TITLE Primary Ranking Driver 1 Star Wars Movie 2 Guardians Movie 3 Poe Damaron Movie 4 Iron Man Movie 5 Dr Strange Movie 6 Spiderman Movie 7 Captain America Movie 8 Hulk Movie 9 Black Widow Movie 10 Black Panther Movie 11 Qu'RA Movie 12 Thanos Movie 13 Deadpool Movie 14 Thor Movie

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

All these licenses are also held by Funko. How this works is not clear to me since Funko had negotiated these licenses with Disney (NYSE:DIS) first and this on an exclusive basis for its 3.75” figures. These licenses are obviously still in force as Funko keeps rolling out new figures under them. The only explanation I have is that Funko made a deal with Disney involving semi-exclusivity on one hand and lower license fees on the other.

I would hence believe that the arrangement between Disney and Funko is still in good shape and that the continued flow of movie-inspired IPs continues to be assured. This being the case, I believe that Funko is under no threat from Hasbro’s Mighty Muggs in its very important Collectors segment and that the major competitive battles will be fought in the less important toy segment.

*Source: Funko 2nd Q Earnings Call

