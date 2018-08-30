Is Ford's 6% Yield Sustainable?

Ford's core free cash flow could get cut in half and the dividend would still be well covered.

There is little doubt that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been under pressure for a while. If we look at a stock chart over the last five years, the numbers just aren't pretty.

When a stock gets clobbered, investors start to worry about the dividend. At present, Ford's 6% yield is likely one of the main things supporting the stock. One thing to remember is Ford operates in a cyclical industry, where multiple up years are followed by multiple down years. The questions facing investors are two-fold. Will weathering the current storm mean cutting the dividend? Does Ford have the cash flow and balance sheet to hold out until the auto market turns around?

A misunderstood balance sheet

One of the big challenges investors get with Ford is the balance sheet is technically two distinct businesses rolled into one. Ford Motor sells cars, trucks, and SUVs, whereas Ford Credit finances said vehicles. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) gives investors similar fits as GM vehicle sales and GM Financial are reported on the same balance sheet.

Recent headlines said that Ford's credit rating was downgraded by Moody's to, "one notch above junk status." However, if we dig into Ford's last earnings report, the numbers look decent. Last quarter, Ford automotive (excluding Ford Credit) had $13.5 billion of net cash and investments beyond long-term debt.

Ford Credit, on the other hand, represents $89.7 billion in long-term debt. However, Ford Credit has a total of $119 billion between cash, securities, and receivables. With cash and receivables covering long-term debt by 133%, the credit portion of the company seems to be in decent shape.

As an overarching comparison, Ford's total long-term debt relative to total assets equals 39%. General Motors' long-term debt compared to total assets comes in at 22%. As we can see, Ford is more highly leveraged than GM on this basis, but the bottom line numbers don't look as bad as the credit downgrade might suggest.

What about cash flow?

As a long-term investor, I pay more attention to cash flow than EPS in most cases. There are multiple line items that can make EPS look better or worse, but free cash flow is what pays the bills.

I think the CFO of Ford Bob Shanks said it best on the company's last conference call.

The regular dividend is not at risk, and all those commentaries coming after the quarterly call - while I can understand the sentiment - are all baseless.

In the last six months, Ford generated $4.8 billion in core free cash flow which equates to about $0.06 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. By point of comparison, in the last quarter, General Motors produced about $0.05 of free cash flow per $1 of revenue.

To take this a step further, in the last six months, Ford paid about $1.7 billion in dividends. If we compare this to the core free cash flow above, we get a payout ratio of just over 35%. Over the last year, Ford's operating cash flow has dropped by about 15%, and the payout ratio is still just at 35%. Even if Ford's free cash flow were cut in half from current levels, the dividend would still be well covered. In the short term, Ford's dividend is solid.

What about the future?

The future for Ford is challenging to predict as it certainly seems like unit sales of vehicles in the U.S. are falling. In 2016, a record 17.6 million units were sold. For 2018, the final number is predicted just below 17 million. This isn't a massive decrease, but it does show slowing consumer demand.

In the U.S., Ford said its July total vehicles slipped by 3.1% annually, but there were two very distinct reasons for this decline.

With Ford announcing it would exit most of the passenger car business in the U.S., it's hardly a surprise that car sales declined by almost 28% year-over-year. What jumps off the page is the strength in fleet sales up almost 26%, and truck sales up more than 10%. Ford's fleet sales are heavily weighted toward trucks and vans, and retail truck sales have always been a strong suit. In the short-term, exiting the car business hurts but is clearly the right move.

In Europe, Ford seems to have found some footing, not surprisingly on the back of strength in SUVs and commercial vehicles. What is somewhat surprising, and should encourage investors, is Ford Europe's overall sales were up 1.7% in no small part due to the Ford Fiesta. This small passenger car is the company's "best-selling vehicle in Europe." It just goes to show that though Ford doesn't want to be in the U.S. passenger car game, Europe is a different market, where a different strategy is working.

In China, Ford has problems, there is just no nice way to say it. The company has suggested it will do whatever it takes to move in the right direction, including exiting geographies. However, China is too important of a market to just leave. Ford may need to operate as a different namesake in China to succeed. In July, every brand of Ford vehicle showed a decline in sales. What's interesting is Ford's stake in Jiangling Motors (OTC:JGLMY) (JMC) witnessed sales growth in multiple models. In addition, while the Ford name doesn't seem to carry weight, the Lincoln brand is a different story. Specifically, the Lincoln MKZ, MKC, and Navigator all reported strong growth in the current quarter.

If we look at Ford's overall structure, the U.S. has strength in what will be the future of the business domestically. In Europe, Ford seems to be getting back on track. In China, Ford may have some tough decisions to make, but there is a path forward. The overall auto industry is expected to grow over the next several years, with Goldman Sachs expecting sequential growth through 2025.

One dark cloud

If there is one dark cloud hanging over Ford on the horizon, it is the potential disruption that autonomous vehicles could bring over the next several years. While most manufacturers are targeting 2020 or 2021 to have a fully autonomous vehicle (AV) on the road, there are a few that are ahead of that schedule.

Waymo, a division of Alphabet, is forecasted to have commercial AVs in use in 2019. Not to be outdone, GM says that mass production of AVs will begin in 2019. Another entrant into this field is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). For all the hype around the company and its CEO, Tesla can build cars today with self-driving hardware. There is a bit of a debate over when Tesla models will have full AV capabilities, as Elon Musk CEO said as recently as June that Autopilot version 9 will roll out in August which, "will begin to enable full self-driving features."

What does all this mean for Ford? It appears that Ford is going to be somewhat late to the race for the first commercially available AV. The company's own page about Ford Autonomous Vehicle LLC suggests that driverless vehicles, "will be possible in 2021."

I have to question the commitment to this project given the page itself isn't up to date. One line says, "we will have tripled our autonomous vehicle test fleet to 30 Fusion Hybrid sedans in 2017 and will have 90 by 2018." Never mind that some competitors have tens of thousands of test vehicles. The fact that Ford's claims about its ambitions, read like something written in 2016 and forgotten, is worrisome to say the least.

The bottom line

In the final analysis, the debate over Ford's dividend today seems unfounded. After multiple years of pressure on Ford's stock, recent sales reports seem to show encouraging signs of life. The company plans on taking billions of dollars of costs out of its business over the next several years as well.

From an analyst perspective, Ford sells at a forward P/E of just 7, though annual EPS growth is pegged at 15%. What's interesting is 2018 and 2019 estimates have been cut by 13% and 10% respectively. It seems these estimates were trimmed because of a miss last quarter of $0.04 per share. However, including this $0.04 miss, Ford actually beat estimates by a total of $0.05 over the last four quarters.

Analysts must have forgotten they were so wrong a few quarters ago when Ford beat estimates by 30%. In order to fix this, they lowered estimates, after the company missed in the current quarter by 13%. This is called adjusting the answer to fit the question.

In the long term, investors should keep an eye on how the AV market will disrupt traditional auto manufacturing. In the short term, with a 6% yield, low valuation, and the possibility that Ford could beat lowered estimates, Ford stock should perform well.

