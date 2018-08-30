McCullough: Are We At Peak Tech Earnings?

Is this as good as it gets for S&P 500 earnings? Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains our outlook in the video below.

The Tech sector has posted 35.6% year-over-year earnings growth so far.

In 2Q 2018, S&P 500 companies have reported aggregate year-over-year earnings and sales growth of 25.4% and 9.8% respectively.

It’s been another eye-popping earnings season in the second quarter of 2018. The Tech sector, in particular, has posted 35.6% year-over-year earnings growth so far.



Probably, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the clip above.

Simply put, it gets progressively more difficult to produce earnings growth that exceeds currently stratospheric levels. As earnings have rebounded, the “comps” – the numbers against which earnings must exceed to show further growth – get progressively more difficult from here.

“By this time next year the Tech sector is going to be comparing against 35%-plus,” McCullough explains.

“You don’t have to have done macro for more than two days of a subscription to know that that is highly unlikely that earnings will look even remotely close to that kind of a number.”

