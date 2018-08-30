Dollar General: Exactly What I Had Hoped To See

However, the stock has been up more than 40% in the past 12 months, and investors might choose to cash in some of their chips today.

Dollar General's 2Q18 was one of the best quarters in its recent history, with comps and op margin pushing EPS above expectations.

I couldn't have asked for much more.

This Thursday morning, Dollar General (DG) reported strong second quarter results. The $70 million revenue beat was the second widest of the past 20 quarters, even if sales growth fell a nearly immaterial 40 bps below my own projections. EPS of $1.52, a penny ahead of my estimates and three cents better than consensus, further reflected what management has called "disciplined focus on cost control." Credit: CSP

Unfortunately for current shareholders like me, however, I was also correct in projecting "that the stock's recent climb could convince traders and short-term market players to sell and lock in some of their gains over the next few days." Shares traded down about 3% at one point ahead of the opening bell, and DG is still likely to be up more than 40% for the trailing twelve-month period today.

On the results and outlook

Let's take a closer look at the numbers. The table below is my simplified representation of the company's 2Q18 P&L.

I believe I was right in expecting some seasonal shift in sales caused by the unusually cold and damp weather in the back end of 1Q18. Apparel and seasonal were in fact two of the strongest product categories in the second quarter, up 7% and 10% respectively in an accelerating trend YTD, along with the lower-margin consumables - the latter partly explaining a 7-bp YOY contraction in gross margins that contrasted with my 30-bp increase expectations.

Most of the net earnings-impacting magic seems to have happened at the opex line, which landed a respectable $34 million below my estimates - about $0.09 upside to EPS. I find the results impressive, considering the 8% YOY increase in square footage that ordinarily results in higher overhead costs. Even though EPS was aided by what I estimate to be $0.26 worth of tailwinds driven by the lower effective tax rate, I was still encouraged by the 9% YOY increase in pre-tax income that suggests Dollar General continues to perform consistently well.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Lastly, the Tennessee-based retailer bumped its full-year guidance on total sales by 15 bps at the mid-point of the range, apparently driven by a slight increase in comps that, to me, seems only large enough to accommodate the superior 2Q18 same-store performance.

The EPS outlook of $5.95 to $6.15 remains unchanged, despite the higher revenues and expectations for a tax rate at the lower end of the 22% to 23% guidance. In my view, management's decision not to update earnings outlook is a conservative move that will likely result in actual performance landing near the high end of the range, perhaps better than the Street's current estimate of $6.06.

On the stock

Dollar General delivered one of the best quarters in its recent history, but investors (not unexpectedly) may choose to cash in some of their chips during today's trading session. In line with my previous argument and depending on the extent of the selloff, this would likely mean that a buy-on-dip opportunity could open up for those still sitting on the sidelines. Remember that, in 1Q18, the company's "business-as-usual" results caused a 9% stock price dive on earnings day, but shares recovered by an impressive 22.5% in the three months that followed.

DG PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Keeping a longer-term horizon in mind, I remain a confident DG investor. I continue to think that a 17.1x current year earnings multiple (that could dip into the 16s today) and long-term PEG of 1.2x on the stock suggest attractive valuations for a company that has delivered solid results in both good and bad macro environments. My "all-weather" idea, I believe, still has room to grow and generate superior risk-adjusted returns going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.