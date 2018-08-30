Viomi Technology Files For $150 Million U.S. IPO

VIOT is growing quickly but is heavily dependent on strategic partner Xiaomi.

The company develops manufactures connected home consumer devices and software for the Chinese market.

Viomi has begun efforts to raise $150 million in a U.S. IPO.

Viomi Technology (VIOT) intends to raise gross proceeds of $150 million of ADSs from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm develops AI-powered IoT (Internet of Things) smart home appliances.

VIOT is growing rapidly but is heavily dependent on its relationship with Xioami.

Guangzhou, China-based Viomi was founded in 2014 to give consumers a wide range of IoT products. The company has developed an 'IoT @ Home' platform consisting of an ecosystem of IoT-enabled smart home products, together with consumable products and value-added businesses.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Xiaoping Chen, who has previously held multiple positions in Midea Group.

The company’s IoT @ Home platform is backed by an AI algorithm that generates extensive consumer behavior data and insights, enabling the firm to enhance its products over time.

Major ‘smart’ product types include:

Water purification and consumables

Kitchen devices

Customer Acquisition

Xiaomi is a strategic partner, shareholder and customer of Viomi. The strategic partnership with Xiaomi gives the company access to Xiaomi's ecosystem users, market and data resources and related support.

The company distributes its products through a factory-to-consumer (F2C) retail sales strategy and operates approximately 700 offline experience stores across China.

VIOT said that as of June 30, 2018, its IoT platform had 'over 1.2 million household users.'

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues have been increasing as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 14.1%

2017: 10.9%

2016: 6.7%

These figures show that even with the firm’s strategic partnership with Xiaomi, its selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues have more than doubled within the space of the last two and ½ years, indicating decreased efficiencies as the firm scales its operations.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the total Internet of Things appliances platform market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $7.2 billion by 2021.

This represents a very high CAGR of 30.6% during the period between 2016 and 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing adoption of connected/intelligent devices, the increased operational efficiency of organizations, and the evolution of high-speed networking technologies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing IoT appliance platforms include:

Amazon (AMZN)

Microsoft (MSFT)

General Electric (GE)

Google (GOOG) (googl)

TCL (1070.HK)

Hisense (0921.HK)

(Source: Chinadaily)

Financial Performance

Viomi’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increasing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Strong growth in gross profit

Fluctuating gross margin

Uneven cash flow or use in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Viomi F-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $157.2 million, 284% increase vs. prior

2017: $132.0 million, 174% increase vs. prior

2016: $48.1 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $43.8 million

2017: $41.6 million

2016: $12.3 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 27.9%

2017: 31.5%

2016: 25.6%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: ($2.7 million) cash used in operations

2017: $18.7 million cash flow from operations

2016: $2.4 million cash flow from operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $38.8 million in cash and $105.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was negative ($3.6 million).

IPO Details

VIOT intends to raise $150.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing an unknown number of underlying Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shares, which will be held by the founder and certain employees, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for management and existing shareholders to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for research and development of products, services and technologies; for selling and marketing initiatives; for potential strategic investments and acquisitions along our product value chain, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time; and for general corporate purposes

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley and CICC.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

