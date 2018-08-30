Global Blood Therapeutics And Inclacumab: Some Context

GBT recently announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of inclacumab.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) recently announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for the development and commercialization of inclacumab, a monoclonal antibody against P-selectin.

In a short piece, I try to provide some perspective on the latest news, acknowledging for a start that, obviously, I don’t have access to the due diligence information. This article, therefore, focuses more on the context, rather than on the details of the compound itself and the financial terms of the deal.

Role of Selectins

Selectins are expressed by leukocytes, platelets, and the endothelium, among other tissues. They contribute to a wide variety of physiologically important cell-cell interactions, including adhesion of all types of blood cells to the endothelium (Telen MJ. Hematol Oncol Clin North Am. 2014;28:341-54).

Among adhesion receptors, the family of selectins with their ligands have been considered as one of the major contributors to cell-cell interactions. Consequently, the inhibition of the interplay between selectins and their ligands may have potential therapeutic benefits in a number of fields including inflammation, thrombosis and malignant disorders (Kappelmayer J and Nagy B. Biomed Res Int. 2017;2017:6138145).

Selectins (P-selectin, E-selectine) seem to play a role in the sickle cell adhesion. Preclinical evidence suggests that selectins play a role in the cascade initiated by leucocyte adhesion that results in abnormal occlusion of vessels and ultimately vasooclusive crisis [VOC]. For example, in a sickle cell mouse model deficient in P- and E-selectins, defective leukocyte recruitment to the vessel wall was observed and this conferred protection from VOC (Turhan et al. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2002;99:3047-51).

In humans, it has been reported that patients with sickle cell disease [SCD] have increased expression of adhesion molecules E-selectin and P-selectin. (Al Najjar et al. Ann Hematol. 2017;96:141-146). Moreover, elevation of plasma levels of P-selectin, among other molecules, has been associated with VOC frequency, providing rationale for an association between these biomarkers and the endothelial activation (Hatzipantelis et al Int J Hematol. 2013;98:158-63).

In the clinic: crizanlizumab and ripivansel

There are at least 2 molecules in the clinic that provide evidence to support the blockade of selectins as a strategy for the prevention or treatment of VOCs. This is not a comprehensive review, but I will provide some commentary on two interesting compounds in development, crizanlizumab, owned by Novartis (NVS) and ripivansel by Glycomimetics (GLYC), that Pfizer has in-licenced.

Crizanlizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to P-selectin. Selexys Pharmaceuticals had the rights for crizanlizumab and the company was later acquired by Novartis, upon completion of a phase II study with positive results.

Crizanlizumab was studied in a randomized, placebo-controlled, phase II study with 198 patients with sickle cell disease. In this study, monthly administration of the compound resulted in a reduction in the rate of crisis (Ataga KI, et al. N Engl J Med 2017;376:429-39). The median rate of crises per year was 1.63 with high-dose crizanlizumab versus 2.98 with placebo (indicating a 45.3% lower rate with high-dose crizanlizumab, P = 0.01). The median time to the first crisis was significantly longer with high-dose crizanlizumab than with placebo (4.07 vs. 1.38 months, P = 0.001), as was the median time to the second crisis (10.32 vs. 5.09 months, P = 0.02). The results in my view were quite compelling.

Novartis acquired Selexys pharmaceuticals. The deal at the time was reported [Novartis acquires Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SelG1 antibody for reduction of pain crises in sickle cell disease (SCD)] to add up to $665 million in upfront, acquisition and milestone payments. Crizanlizumab is currently in “phase III”, according to Novartis website.

Another molecule in the clinic is the pan-selectin inhibitor Ripivansel [GMI-1070] from Glycomimetics (GLYC). Glycomimmetics has licensed the molecule to Pfizer, which is currently running a phase III, in which ripivansel is being studied for the treatment of VOC in hospitalized patients with sickle cell disease. That is, for patients who require hospitalization for the management of a VOC.

In a randomized phase II study in 76 patients with sickle cell disease, whose results were published in Blood (Telen M, et al. Blood. 2015;125:2656-2664), ripivansel demonstrated activity, measured as the time to resolution of vaso-occlusive events, but the study did not meet the primary endpoint.

The primary endpoint was defined as the reduction in the time to reach the composite endpoint of “resolution of VOC”. GMI-1070 produced reductions in mean and median times to VOC resolution of 41 and 63 hours (28% and 48%, P = .19 for both) vs the placebo group. Hospital length of stay was reduced by GMI-1070, but it didn’t reach statistical significance either. GMI-1070 did reduce cumulative opioid use, achieving statistically significant results. Of note, the inclusion criteria allowed for non-complicated VOC, that is excluding the more life-threatening manifestations like acute chest syndrome.

It may actually be challenging to demonstrate significant reductions in length of stay or time to resolution of VOC because of the variability of care in the inpatient setting, the fact that patients are already receiving best supportive care while at the hospital, and the acute nature of the crisis, which only leaves room certain room for improvement (eventually the crisis resolves). The study was rather small, but overall the results point in the right direction for the compound. Obviously, we have to wait until the phase III reads-out, and this one is not without risk. The phase III study aims to demonstrate reduction in time to readiness-for-discharge, which actually may be a more stringent endpoint than the one defined in the phase II. Pfizer is meant to report results in Q2 2019, according to remarks at Q2 GLYC earnings call.

Note that there are differences in both approaches applied with crizanlizumab vs ripivansel. With the former, the objective is to prevent the presentation of VOC with crizanlizumab administration every 4 weeks. In the latter case the objective is to improve or accelerate the resolution of VOC by administering ripivansel every 12h while patients are in the hospital.

The other class of compounds that has been hypothesized to potentially play role in the context of VOC in sickle cell disease due to interaction with selectins is the category of heparins (Matsui NM, et al. Blood. 2002;100:3790-6). The mechanism of action of heparins in this condition may be actually be multifaceted and not just due to selectin engagement. While there seems to be a couple of clinical trials that have studied low molecular weight heparins [LMWH] for the amelioration of VOC in sickle cell disease, the evidence in this case seems not conclusive (Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2015 Dec 18;(12):CD010155). Interestingly there seems to be efforts behind the development of one LMWH, sevuparin, that lacks anti-coagulant effect, but that would keep the antiadhesive properties.

Inclacumab

Inclacumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to bind P-selectin.

Roche was previously developing inclacumab for patients with coronary artery disease. According to GBT, the pharmacokinetic, safety, and tolerability profile of inclacumab are well characterized based upon Roche’s prior clinical studies, which enrolled more than 500 patients. Roche discontinued the inclacumab program following Phase 2 clinical trials.

Inclacumab was studied as a strategy to reduce induced myocardial injury associated with percutaneous coronary intervention [PCI] in patients with non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction. Although the study did not meet the primary endpoint, the data looked in the right direction and, in my opinion, it provided evidence of the role of P-selectin in platelet aggregation/leukocyte adhesion that may contribute to myocardial damage in patients with the condition and who undergo PCIs (Tardif et al. J Am Coll Cardiol 2013;61:2048-55).

Concluding remarks

Overall, the in-licensing terms do not look too onerous for GBT in the short term: Roche will receive an upfront payment of $2.0 million from GBT and is eligible to receive up to approximately $125 million in development and commercialization milestone payments for the sickle cell disease indication. After commercialization Roche is eligible to receive tiered royalties based on net revenues for inclacumab. But commercialization is not around the corner.

In the second quarter 2018 earning update GBT reported cash and cash equivalents of $514.0 million. R&D expenses for the quarter were $31.6 million and G&A expenses were $10.9 million. I consider current cash position healthy but GBT will need substantial resources to fund the final stages of development of voxelotor as well as commercialization efforts.

It will be interesting to see the approach that GBT follows in the development of inclacumab. There are several options here, and I would not rush. I think voxelotor data, plus the data sets from ripivansel and the crizanlizumab are important pieces of information when determining the strategy to follow with inclacumab.

Overall, I personally think that this agreement bodes well for the long-term ambition of GBT of becoming a leader in the SCD space. The target seems fairly well validated, inclacumab has been studied in the clinic in more than a handful of patients with coronary heart disease – and therefore GBT has data to leverage, and the deal, from the in-licensing, perspective does not look too onerous in the short term.

