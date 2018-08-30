Alipay: Alibaba's $150 Billion Moat

Alibaba (BABA) is the Chinese giant best known for its dominance in the E-commerce industry. This makes sense, seeing that it is by far Alibaba's most important business and has contributed to the lion's share of the 61% year-on-year growth that the company experienced last quarter.

I believe that investors are overlooking one section of the company that is crucial in allowing Alibaba to achieve this growth. I am referring to its payment app Alipay, which although was spun off into a separate company known as Ant Financial, is still heavily affiliated with Alibaba, and as of February 2018 is 33% owned by them. By keeping users in Alibaba's ecosystem it gives the company an advantage in facing Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) for control of the region and allows for their long-term success.

Payments: A duopoly in a rapidly growing industry

To begin to understand why payments are such an important section for the company, we need to look at the extent of its size and growth.

(Source Iresearchchina.com)

As seen by this image, the total amount transacted using mobile payments amounted to over $5 trillion dollars in 2018 alone. This number is huge at around 40% of China's GDP. With the majority of this market being controlled by Alipay and WeChat pay (owned by Tencent), it is clear that whatever company dominates could make billions in transaction fees. One only has to look at Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) and how they are worth over 300 billion and 200 billion respectively to understand how profitable they could become.

Not only is the market already big, it is going to get much bigger. As seen above it is expected to grow by 24% in 2018 alone. China, with over 1.3 billion people is set to be the leader in the industry. By 2020, it is also expected to overtake the US, currently the biggest. This is mainly due to the fact that such a high proportion of the country that uses their phones for payment, at over 47% currently. This is only set to increase as more Chinese people move online and should prove to be a tailwind for the sector.

Who is currently winning: As I have shown this means big business for both companies, so who is currently winning?

(Source: Iresearchchina.com)

Although this graph is over-simplified and a bit outdated, it underlines roughly what the mobile payment industry looks like today. Alipay, at around a 55% market share is still the most used way to pay, however, it has lost a lot of ground to WeChat pay over the last couple of years. This is mainly due to their increased investments in their app and the fact that it is so deeply integrated into WeChat, the social media app that has over 1 billion users.

On the other hand, due to Alipay being integrated into Alibaba's E-commerce websites, along with the increasing investment in Alipay in the form of deals to new users and intensive advertising, they have been able to retain their user base (now over 500 billion) and market share. This is a good sign for the company but has come at a large cost: Alipay lost money in Q4 last year and has very low margins. This uncertainty may have been the reason why they have chosen to delay their IPO, which was expected to`value Ant Financial at $150 billion (meaning Alibaba's stake would be worth 1/9 of their total valuation if it is already priced in).

Ecosystems: Why this is so important for the company?

The fact that they own the majority of a fast-growing sector is great news but is not the reason why this section is so important for the company. Due to the size of Tencent and Alibaba, most venture capital deals in the country are done by one of the two companies. This means that they are competitors in most industries, from food delivery to bike-sharing.

With each company wishing for their own services to be successful, they only allow for their payment app to be used for products in their ecosystem. Having the best payment system, therefore, means that people are more likely to use your product.

I believe that this is what Alibaba could use to their advantage. By advertising their products in the Alipay app, they can get users into their ecosystem. Although people could use both apps, by investing in programs like a loyalty scheme, Alibaba could incentivize people to only use their app. Whichever company has the better payment systems should be able to leverage its users to grow all the services it offers, and I believe Alipay is ready to take advantage of this being the platform with the greater and more mature user base.

Valuation

As previously mentioned, Ant Financial's valuation is $150 billion after their last round of funding. This makes them the largest private company in the world and will make them one of the largest IPO's when they go public, similar to how Alibaba was the largest when they went public in 2014.

I believe that the company still has room to grow. As previously mentioned the payments industry is growing at 20% plus and should provide a runway for future growth for the company. Furthermore, with Alipay being rolled out in many countries in the SEA region, they should be able to benefit from an increase in mobile payment penetration, similar to how they have found success in China.

They have also found great success in the consumer lending market in China, and currently, do business worth around $100 billion. This is higher than China's second highest bank and is another fast-growing industry due to the growth in the middle class in China and people who wish to take on debt to finance purchases.

Overall, these factors mean that Ant Financial should be able to grow rapidly and increase its valuation. I believe that it will be worth $200 billion sometime next year and grow into a valuation of around $300 billion or more in the next 3-5 years.

Alibaba: This growth should help Alibaba's bottom line in a few ways. Firstly, the increase in Ant Financial's valuation directly helps Alibaba due to their 33% stake in the company. This should raise their price anywhere from around 4% to 12% depending on which of the above figures we use. This assumes that their current stake, worth 50 billion, is already priced into the stock price. I believe this is however not true due to the company trading flat over the last 12 months despite growing at 60% plus.

Due to this impressive growth, the company trades at a PEG ratio of only 0.9. This is extremely cheap when compared to other similar companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and JD.com (JD). Alibaba also have a forward PE of only 29 which although higher than average for the stock market in general, is more than reasonable for a company growing as if it were a start-up, and cheaper than other companies with the same level of growth.

Coming back to their stake in Ant Financial, I believe that their stake is not yet reflected in the stock price. This, along with other factors should allow the stock back to rise to previous highs and beyond. The only thing stopping it is short-term risks, which I will debunk below.

Risks

Trade war: As is the case with all Chinese stocks, Alibaba has been hit by the trade war. This has made people worry about both China's growth potential, and caused the yuan to drop, which affects profits due to how Alibaba reports in Dollars. These concerns are not justified since Alibaba does little business abroad. Although the trade war might hurt China's growth slightly, it shouldn't affect the long-term trajectory of the country once the trade war has been solved. The fact that the yuan weakened only helps China sell items abroad at a cheaper price. Although it does lower profits, this isn't due to company issues and won't be a problem once the yuan recovers.

Accounting Issues: Recently many people have been talking about possible accounting issues with Alibaba. Though I agree that their structure is more complicated than most companies, keep in mind that this is mostly in due to the VIE's (Variable Interest Entities) that are needed for the company to list in the US. Besides, as mentioned by others, many well-known institutions, most notably a reputable Singaporean fund, own shares in the company. It is for this reason why I feel safe investing in them.

Competition with Tencent: Finally, I believe the biggest risk is that Tencent manages to get an advantage in one of the key sectors that it competes against Alibaba. Although this could happen, as seen with payments, I believe that Alibaba can hold their own against the competition. Likewise, in E-commerce, they are in a battle against Tencent-backed JD.com. They are currently able to hold their own in this market (although JD.com is making progress in the high-end market). Overall, they have the might to hold their own along with the backing of Softbank who own 30% them.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe Alibaba is a great company that will grow well into the future. Ant Financial is a great asset to the company that should be able to achieve amazing growth and helps Alibaba create an ecosystem that can act as a moat against the competition. This opportunity should be used to buy into one of the giants that will grow for many years to come.

