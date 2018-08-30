Corbus And Dermatomyositis: Lenabasum Is A Medical Marijuana Marvel

We need to keep hope alive and strive to do better-Kofi Annan

Investment Thesis

Lenabasum is an investigative Phase 3 drug candidate and orphan drug designate that is in clinical development for Dermatomyositis (NYSE:DM). Lenabasum has been pharmacologically developed from cannabis to promote resolution and anti-inflammatory responses in autoimmune diseases, including DM.

DM is a connective tissue disease that is characterized by chronic inflammation of skeletal muscle, leading to muscle weakness. DM is a systemic disease that also affects other organ systems such as the skin, joints, lungs, gastrointestinal tract and heart, contributing to morbidity and mortality. As with most orphan diseases FDA approved therapies remain elusive.

Looking at the clinical trial database, several companies have different anti-DM drug candidates at different stages of development, predominantly at Phase 2 and a few Phase 3 candidates. What differentiates lenabasum from its nearest Phase 3 competitors is that it is hypothesized to halt disease progression by correcting the underlying deficiency/deficit that may be contributing to the pathophysiology of DM. Notably, lenabasum is being developed as a therapy for overall DM disease activity. This is an important and significant differentiation from its therapeutic peers. If endorsed by the FDA, lenabasum should have an addressable market of 80,000 patients in Europe/US/Japan with high pricing power all to itself in the first few years following approval.

All clinical trials are associated with significant risks due to unexpected clinical outcomes and delays as well as financial hardship, lenabasum is somewhat de-risked by demonstration of medical improvements in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Specifically, the mean improvement (reduction) in Cutaneous Dermatomyositis Disease Area and Severity Index (CDASI) activity score, an established clinical measure of skin disease severity, was 9.3 points for the lenabasum DM cohort versus a reduction of 3.7 points for placebo DM subjects (P<0.04). Lenabasum was safe and well tolerated and a 4.5 point decrease is designated as clinical improvement.

A non-scientific/layman’s way to describe the newness of lenabasum is that it does not suppress the bad guys (i.e. inflammatory mediators) like most conventional old and new therapeutic agents are designed to do during disease states. On the contrary, lenabasum encourages and fosters the production of good guys (i.e. pro-resolving/healing mediators) to overpower/supersede the bad behavior (inflammatory actions) and clear the mess (i.e. apoptosis of inflammatory cells) initiated by the bad guys to allow healing and expectantly stop disease progression.

The development of an innovative therapeutic such as lenabasum that may harness the good mediators for therapeutic gain is very unconventional, but exceptional and definitely a paradigm shift significance. DM is a disease without therapeutic option(s). My opinion is that lenabasum is a scientific breakthrough that will get accelerated approval on validation of the Phase 3 trial data given it likely broad clinical use in DM overall disease activity and other orphan skin diseases such as systemic sclerosis and systemic lupus. It is worth pointing out that the most well recognized and widely used unconventional scientific breakthrough drug, sildenafil citrate, was the result of a happy accident.

My personal opinion is that Corbus is undervalued for the following reasons: DM and other orphan skin diseases, Sclerosis and Lupus, are associated with severe morbidity and likely death. The direct and indirect health costs associated with these medical conditions are enormous. Likewise, the economic costs are also significant since most of the patients diagnosed with these diseases cannot work due to the disabling effects of the disease. If lenabasum is proven effective in reversing the disabling effects of DM and other diseases, then the market will realize the true value of the medical marijuana marvel.

Background & Opportunities

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is a small cap ($314M) late stage biopharma making therapeutic waves with the development of the innovative lead investigational drug candidate and endocannabinoid-mimetic, Lenabasum, for rare/orphan and/or fibrotic diseases with limited or no therapeutic option. Lenabasum is an orally active, cannabinoid‐derived drug that is rapaidly absorbed, non-psychoactive and has a half-life of 3h.

Corbus has multiple shots on goal with lenabasum currently in Phase 3 development for both Systemic sclerosis and DM (pending initiation in Q4/2018) and mid-stage clinical trials for systemic lupus and cystic fibrosis. Lenabsum was granted orphan track designation by FDA for DM. Patients with DM are therapeutically underserved making lenabsaum’s clinical prospect very encouraging given its promising preliminary data.

Market Assessment & Risks

Corbus is somewhat clinically de-risked with regards to the efficacy of lenabasum.The market has a favorable assessment of lenabasum with 4 analysts rating Corbus as a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $23.5. There is a large (42.74%) institutional holdings based on most recent 13F filling.

At the end of Q2, Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $65 million including milestones from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation up to $25M enough to fund operations into Q4/2019. It is my opinion that Corbus will continue to be a value yielding stock for short and long term investors in upcoming months/years with initiation of a Phase 3 DM trial in Q4/2018, Phase 2b Cystic fibrosis data readout in H1/2020 and Sclerosis Phase 3 topline data readout in H1/2020.

Since the first key data readout is for the Phase 3 Sclerosis trial in H1/2020, it remains uncertain if Corbus expects to raise additional cash through dilution or secure partnership deals prior to Q4/2019. Setbacks in clinical trials including delays, serious adverse events, negative clinical outcomes, constitute the most significant downside risk as this could lead to downward pressure, possible sells off and also uncertainty with regards to the scientific integrity of lenabasum. Current price represents a good buying opportunity.

Corbus’s scientific platform is strengthened by having Dr. Charles Serhan, a pioneer of the pro-resolution concept, as a scientific advisor. The recent appointment of Dr. John Jenkns, Former Director of FDA Office of New Drugs, to the board also reinforces Corbus’s regulatory preparation.

Clinical Data

A brief overview of DM pathophysiology is warranted to understand the importance of lenabasum’s clinical development for overall DM disease activity. DM is an autoimmune connective tissue disease that has a prevalence of about 1–6 patients per 100,000 persons in the US. Females are affected more than men and a juvenile form of DM is observed in children and adolescents. DM is a chronic inflammation of skeletal muscle that causes muscle weakness. As a systemic disease, DM also affects other organ systems (as shown in the Fig.1 below) such as the skin, joints, lungs, gastrointestinal tract and heart, contributing to morbidity and a 5-year survival of 70% and 10-year survival of 57%. In the skin, DM is associated with inflammation, superficial reddening (i.e. erythema) of the face and upper chest, thickened skin of parts of the fingers and hands.

Fig. 1: CDASI scale and DM skin activity.

The muscle inflammation causes proximal weakness which can develop acutely (within several days) or subacutely (within several weeks up to a few months). Patients suffer from impaired walking and climbing stairs as well as lifting their arms and heavy objects. Pain can be present and clinical laboratory usually displays a significant (10-50 fold) elevation of muscle enzymes such as serum creatine kinase.

Despite intensified research, no FDA-approved therapies exist for DM. Standard of care includes antimalarial drugs. Clinicians have also taken advantage of the pleitropic effects of a diverse array of immunosuppressive therapeutic agents originally developed for other clinical indications to treat DM. However, significant side effects from these off label drugs remain problematic.

Lenabasum demonstrated clinical benefit/medical improvement in the presence of standard of care (i.e. immunosuppressive drugs) in a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial in DM patients relative to placebo at the end of the 16 week study. The use of immunosuppressive drugs at baseline were similar for lenabasum and placebo cohorts. Specifically, the mean improvement (reduction) in CDASI activity score, an established clinical measure of skin disease severity, was 9.3 points for the lenabasum DM cohort versus a reduction of 3.7 points for placebo DM subjects (P<0.04). Lenabasum was safe and well tolerated and a 4.5 point decrease is designated as clinical improvement. The picture below denote improvements in arm and chest erythema after lenabasum treatment (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2: Improvement in skin erythema after lenabasum treatment.

Additional data from the 6-month extension study were equally impressive as described below:

CDASI activity score in DM patients treated with lenabasum improved by a mean of -15.4 points from baseline at the start of the Phase 2 study. 88% of subjects achieved CDASI improvement by at least -5 points, which is considered medically meaningful, 82% achieved improvement of at least -10 points, and 47% achieved a low CDASI activity score (≤ 14 points total score). Improvement was seen in multiple secondary efficacy endpoints.

In Q4/2018, Corbus will initiate a single Phase 3 study to evaluate efficacy and safety of lenabasum for treatment of DM. The global Phase 3 trial will be a 52 week, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in approximately 150 adults with DM. Subjects will be randomized to receive lenabasum 20 mg/twice per day, lenabasum 5 mg/twice per day, or placebo/twice per day.

Epilogue

After decades of scientific challenges and clinical failures in developing therapeutic agents for orphan skin diseases, DM, sclerosis and lupus, lenabasam is emerging to be the long awaited medical breakthough therapy for these clinical indications. Medical validation of the clinical benefit of lenabasum in at least one or all of the 3 skin indications currently being evaluated will be regarded as a tremendous success and a marijuana marvel. In the next 2 years, Corbus has the ability to establish and position itself as an innovator of therapies for orphan skin diseases.

