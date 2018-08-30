Bidding Adieu To A Top Pick: Newtek Business Services Corp.

About: Newtek Business Services Inc. (NEWT)
by: Singular Research

Summary

After a near 550% climb for our clients since initiating coverage in early 2013, we are dropping coverage.

At present, NEWT trades at a premium to NAV and above our $20 target.

We think the outlook remains bright for the company.

Chart NEWT data by YCharts

Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

After a near 550% accent for our clients since initiating coverage in early 2013, we think the outlook remains bright, but are dropping coverage of NEWT due to a share price above our $20 price target.

52-Week Range

$16.01 – $21.24

Total Debt (million)

$251.0

Shares Outstanding

18.8 million

Total Debt/Equity

89%

Insider/Institutional

10% / 23%

ROA (TTM)

15.7%

Public Float

17.0 million

NAV/Share

$15.06

Market Capitalization

$408.1 million

Daily Volume

103.5k

FYE JUN

2017A

Adjusted 2018E

Adjusted 2019E

NII per share($)

ACTUAL

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

CURRENT

PREVIOUS

Q1 Mar

$0.40A

$0.44A

$0.39E

$0.66E

Q2 Jun

$0.41A

$0.44A

$0.41E

$0.43E

Q3 Sep

$0.44A

$0.49E

$0.51E

Q4 Dec

$0.51A

$0.51E

$0.52E

Year*

$1.77A

$1.87E

$1.85E

$2.13E

$2.12E

P/E Ratio

12.2x

11.6x

10.2x

Change

6%

11%
  • Adjusted net interest income. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Q2:18 HIGHLIGHTS

  • The total Investment portfolio grew 24.3% YOY to $487.7 million and investment income rose 15.1% YOY to $11.4 million.
  • NEWT originated $106.5 million of SBA 7(a) loans during Q2:18, up 32% YOY, and reiterated guidance for FY:18 loan funding up 23% YOY to $465-$485 million.
  • Loan referrals were $4.6 billion, up 148.3% YOY. Loan units referred increased nearly 300% YOY to 15,074 from 3.782 one year ago. Referral growth is broad-based and not reliant on any particular referral source.
  • The SBA 7(A) loan pipeline grew 65% YOY to $407.3 million in Q2:18 from $246.8 million one year earlier.
  • Average net premium on loan sales declined slightly to 11.7% in Q2:18 from 11.8% in Q1:18, reflecting an uptick in interest rates.
  • NEWT funded $9.6 million of SBA 504 loans in Q2:18 and anticipates funding between $75 million and $100 million of SBA 504 loans this year. There are currently $158.2 million of 504 loans in the pipeline, up from just $18.7 million on year ago.
  • Asset quality remains first rate with charge-offs at 0.45% and non-performing represented just 3.7% of the SBA 7(a) portfolio.
  • Dividends from the portfolio companies improved 4% YOY to $2.57 million in Q2:18 from $2.47 million in Q2:17.
  • NEWT recently negotiated a 50 basis point reduction in the borrowing rate on its $100 million Capital One credit facility. The company also closed a $75 million SBA 504 credit facility with an accordion feature to increase borrowing capacity to $150 million.
  • Shareholders voted to allow NEWT to reduce asset coverage from 200% to 150%, which would free up additional capital for loan growth. The company intends to keep leverage at or below 1.2x debt/equity over the next six months.

At present, NEWT trades at a premium to NAV and above our $20 target. As a result, we are dropping coverage at this time. We would be buyers of NEWT on any price weakness and may resume coverage of this BDC in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.