Bidding Adieu To A Top Pick: Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services (NEWT)
After a near 550% accent for our clients since initiating coverage in early 2013, we think the outlook remains bright, but are dropping coverage of NEWT due to a share price above our $20 price target.
|
52-Week Range
|
$16.01 – $21.24
|
Total Debt (million)
|
$251.0
|
Shares Outstanding
|
18.8 million
|
Total Debt/Equity
|
89%
|
Insider/Institutional
|
10% / 23%
|
ROA (TTM)
|
15.7%
|
Public Float
|
17.0 million
|
NAV/Share
|
$15.06
|
Market Capitalization
|
$408.1 million
|
Daily Volume
|
103.5k
|
FYE JUN
|
2017A
|
Adjusted 2018E
|
Adjusted 2019E
|
NII per share($)
|
ACTUAL
|
CURRENT
|
PREVIOUS
|
CURRENT
|
PREVIOUS
|
Q1 Mar
|
$0.40A
|
$0.44A
|
$0.39E
|
$0.66E
|
Q2 Jun
|
$0.41A
|
$0.44A
|
$0.41E
|
$0.43E
|
Q3 Sep
|
$0.44A
|
$0.49E
|
$0.51E
|
Q4 Dec
|
$0.51A
|
$0.51E
|
$0.52E
|
Year*
|
$1.77A
|
$1.87E
|
$1.85E
|
$2.13E
|
$2.12E
|
P/E Ratio
|
12.2x
|
11.6x
|
10.2x
|
Change
|
6%
|
11%
- Adjusted net interest income. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
Q2:18 HIGHLIGHTS
- The total Investment portfolio grew 24.3% YOY to $487.7 million and investment income rose 15.1% YOY to $11.4 million.
- NEWT originated $106.5 million of SBA 7(a) loans during Q2:18, up 32% YOY, and reiterated guidance for FY:18 loan funding up 23% YOY to $465-$485 million.
- Loan referrals were $4.6 billion, up 148.3% YOY. Loan units referred increased nearly 300% YOY to 15,074 from 3.782 one year ago. Referral growth is broad-based and not reliant on any particular referral source.
- The SBA 7(A) loan pipeline grew 65% YOY to $407.3 million in Q2:18 from $246.8 million one year earlier.
- Average net premium on loan sales declined slightly to 11.7% in Q2:18 from 11.8% in Q1:18, reflecting an uptick in interest rates.
- NEWT funded $9.6 million of SBA 504 loans in Q2:18 and anticipates funding between $75 million and $100 million of SBA 504 loans this year. There are currently $158.2 million of 504 loans in the pipeline, up from just $18.7 million on year ago.
- Asset quality remains first rate with charge-offs at 0.45% and non-performing represented just 3.7% of the SBA 7(a) portfolio.
- Dividends from the portfolio companies improved 4% YOY to $2.57 million in Q2:18 from $2.47 million in Q2:17.
- NEWT recently negotiated a 50 basis point reduction in the borrowing rate on its $100 million Capital One credit facility. The company also closed a $75 million SBA 504 credit facility with an accordion feature to increase borrowing capacity to $150 million.
- Shareholders voted to allow NEWT to reduce asset coverage from 200% to 150%, which would free up additional capital for loan growth. The company intends to keep leverage at or below 1.2x debt/equity over the next six months.
At present, NEWT trades at a premium to NAV and above our $20 target. As a result, we are dropping coverage at this time. We would be buyers of NEWT on any price weakness and may resume coverage of this BDC in the future.
