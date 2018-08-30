Ituran's (ITRN) CEO Eyal Sheratzky on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Gavriel Frohwein

Thank you, Operator. Good day to all of you, and welcome to Ituran's conference call to discuss the second quarter 2018 results. I would like to thank Ituran's management for hosting this conference call.

With me today on the call are Mr. Eyal Sheratzky, CEO; and Mr. Eli Kamer, CFO. Eyal will begin with a summary of the quarter's results, followed by Eli with a summary of the financials. We will then open the call for the question-and-answer session. I would like to remind everyone that the Safe Harbor and the press release also covers the contents of this conference call.

And now, Eyal, would you like to begin?

Eyal Sheratzky

Thank you, Gavriel. I'd like to welcome all of you and thank you for joining us today. We are pleased with our business and operational performance in the second quarter. Even so growth in the financial result was hidden due to the substantial 11% devaluation in the Brazilian Real and 19% devaluation in the Argentinean Peso in one quarter.

In local currency terms, revenues would have grown by 7% overall and 9% from subscription fees over Q2 last year, and net profit would have grown by 25%. Our growth is primarily driven by bringing new subscribers, we ended the quarter with 1.2 million subscribers. We added 17,000 net new subscribers in the quarter. This was below the typical range of between 20,000 and 25,000 per quarter, and I want to spend a few moments explaining these.

Over the past quarter in Brazil, we have worked closely with some of the insurance companies to make some changes to the way we recruit new customers and to move to a more differential pricing model that reflects the inherent risks of each customer.

This is similar to a process we conducted a few years ago. The goal is that the price that each customer pays will reflect its profile in term of risk which will ultimately allow us to improve the margins. During this process and while upgrading the systems will lower the pace of recruitment of new customers. Now we are completing development of the new process and we are restarting recruitment with full force again. We believe it will take a few more months until we see the full positive impact of the changes we've made and we expect that we will be back to our normal pace in subscriber growth in early 2019.

The most important event of the quarter was our acquisition of Road Track Holdings. We acquired 81.3% for $91.7 million cash and shares valuing the company at $113 million. As you know, Road Track has been our partner in our Brazilian joint venture IRT for a number of years. IRT is on OEM agreement with the global auto carmaker in Brazil and in Argentina providing the customers with telematics services on various new car models they sell for the first six months. Until now, we were at 50% owner so we didn’t consolidate IRT's results into our own including the subscriber numbers.

The contribution from IRT is a part of sharing affiliate which amounting to $1.5 million in the second quarter. Looking ahead after closing, we will own a little over 90% of IRT and therefore IRT's financial will be fully consolidated into our own as well as 81.2% of Road Track outside of Brazil and Argentina. Sharing affiliates will become negative taking into account the portion we don’t have control over.

On closing, we will also have around 1.8 million subscribers with a revenue run rate of around $400 million. Beyond the immediate financial impact, the acquisition gives us many points for growth synergies and I see this as a truly game changing acquisition for Ituran. It brings us the ability to grow and penetrate our services in new countries in which we previously didn’t have a foothold.

Together we also had a much stronger platform for penetrate further car manufacturer OEMs beyond the two we both are already working with. We've worked closely with Road Track for a number of years now and in the past few weeks since signing the agreement. We have already started working closely with them identifying many opportunities that we can jointly go after.

I am very optimistic that joining forces with Road Track will lead to many new business opportunities for growth in the future. We expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks during the third quarter and I'm very excited to embark on this new era for Ituran.

In summary we are pleased with our business performance in the second quarter, as well as our strategic performance and we look forward to continue growth over the quarters and years to come.

I will now hand the call over to Eli for the financial review. Eli?

Eli Kamer

Thanks Eyal.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $57.7 million compared to revenues of $57.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. As Eyal mentioned earlier, the significant strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso during the second quarter versus the prior quarter as well as the second quarter of 2017 reduced the overall revenue levels in U.S. dollar and impacted the growth rate of the revenues in U.S. dollar terms.

Excluding the exchange rate impact in local currency terms compared with those of the second quarter of 2017, the increase in revenues would have been 7%. Revenue breakdown for the quarter was $41.5 million coming from subscription fees, versus $41.7 million last year.

Excluding the exchange rate impact, the revenues from subscription fees would have grown 9%. Product revenues were at $16.2 million versus $15.7 million last year. The geographic breakdown of revenues in the second quarter was as follows; Israel 55%; Brazil 36%; Argentina 5%; and USA 4%.

Excluding the exchange rate impact, the gross profit would have increased by 3% this quarter. Gross margin in the quarter was 50.1% compared with a gross margin of 52.6% in the second quarter of last year. The gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees improved to 67.7% compared with 66.9% in the same period last year. The gross margin in the quarter on product was 4.9% compared with 14.6% in the same period last year. The lower gross margin on product was due to the mix favoring more complex product being sold supporting our service revenues.

Operating profit for the second quarter 2018 was $14.8 million compared with an operating profit of $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rate over the period, the operating profit would have increased by 15% over the second quarter of 2017.

EBITDA for the quarter was $17.8 million compared to an EBITDA of $17.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rate over the period the EBITDA would have increased by 12%.

Net income was $12 million in the quarter or fully diluted EPS of $0.57 compared with net income of $10.4 million or a fully diluted EPS of $0.50. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rate as described above the net profit would have increased 25% over the second quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operation during the quarter was $12.4 million. As of June 30, 2018 the company had net cash of $37.4 million or $1.78 per share. This is compared with $40.4 million or $1.93 at year end 2017.

For the second quarter a dividend of $5 million was declared in line with the policy of distributing at least $5 million third quarter. The dividend's record date is September 26, 2018 and the dividend will be paid on October 10, 2018 net of taxes and levies at the rate of 25%.

Bret Jordan

Yes, I had a quick question on the subscriber growth. I guess could you the 17,000, could you address the impacts from that risk adjustment process you made in South America just as to quantify how much of the subscriber growth was impacted. And then I guess secondarily if you think about monthly revenue per subscriber. Was there any impact there as a result of that shift as well?

Eyal Sheratzky

Actually during the quarter we're not providing subscribers' trend per region, but I can say something general following the explanation is that the most material I would say decreasing in the trend and in the growth came from this change in Brazil. As I said it's something that we controlled, it’s something that was in purpose. I’m not sure that everybody were with Ituran around six years ago when we did almost the same when we shift to the retail segments and we did almost same in order to, I would say, we created different quality of subscribers risk which would allow us and the insurance companies that support the policies that we are offering the market with a much higher confidence and much higher margins.

As I explained we changed from typical one price to something which is more flexible, more fitting, a specific customers which would allow us by the way to, as we believe, to penetrate more aggressively the market.

And since this - every change takes some time, we are already in this situation during 2018, little bit more than the last two quarters. We just finish to build the system, the technology in terms of IT, the marketing preparations, and we are just started with full power to back to the market.

So we believe that we will ramping up the new subscribers doors, and as I said, we believe that during the beginning of 2019 we will be hopefully back with the same trend that we had in the past.

With regard to ARPU, the ARPU itself didn't change. We are not expecting the ARPU to change but we believe that we will create higher margins between the cost and the policies that we are actually buying compared to the prices that we are charging.

Bret Jordan

And I guess on housekeeping, what should we assume for a tax rate and an obvious it has very good SG&A spend control, do you have thought as far as SG&A rate for the balance of the year?

Eyal Sheratzky

Regard taxes, you mean the corporate taxes?

Bret Jordan

Yes, the corporate tax rate for the - what should we be modeling for the corporate tax rate.

Eyal Sheratzky

The corporate tax rate is - I believe we always should consider something like overall 30%, sometimes we have some volatility, if we have some one-time event or something like this and sometimes it's lowering by specific occasions, but I would say that on average and in our longer and mid-terms always we consider it 30%.

Bret Jordan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Eyal Sheratzky

On annual basis of course.

Ethan Etzioni

I wanted to ask about the profits from share in affiliate. I see it was this quarter 1.5 million versus 0.7 million in the prior quarter. I want to ask what has changed and how should we look at it going forward?

Eli Kamer

Mainly because of the joint venture, the IRT issue, the total number grew. So, of course the parts of the affiliates grew as well.

Ethan Etzioni

So, the profit from first quarter to second quarter more than doubled? So how did that happen?

Eli Kamer

Yes, it almost more than doubles. Basically because of the IRT trends, again, there's some volatility also among the reasons between Argentinean IRT, the Brazilian IRT and the sales of the house-ware to the car manufactures, and at Q2, it was, yes, higher than Q1 as you can see.

Ethan Etzioni

There was no one time item, there are no sale revaluation of…

Eli Kamer

No, no.

Ethan Etzioni

Just everything is from current business?

Eli Kamer

Yes.

Ethan Etzioni

And should we assume that you can continue to grow this item going forward?

Eli Kamer

Hopefully, that it won't be in Q3 actually but in the future we are very expecting to grow. This is one of the reasons that we decide to acquire Road Truck and from Q4 and ahead you will see it part of all the consolidated numbers from revenue to the bottom line, and of course the share of affiliate will increase because of Road Truck minor shareholders but you will see the numbers and we hope that we will continue to grow, that's what we expect.

Eyal Sheratzky

Yes, on behalf of Management of Ituran, I would like to thank you, our shareholders for your continued interest and long-term support of our business. I look forward to the close of our acquisition of Road Truck in the coming weeks. And beyond that, we will speak with you in the next quarter. Have a good day.

