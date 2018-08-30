Italy: 'Everything Is Awesome, Everything Is Cool'? Only In The Lego Movie

"Everything Is Awesome, Everything Is Cool" only in the Lego movie, certainly not in the Italian economy.

Italian yields and spreads are telling you all that you need to know.

Investors have plenty of reasons to be worried, at the very minimum.

Italy seems to be moving from bad to worse.

Background

Two weeks ago, I suggested to Give A Boot To The Boot Country as things in Italy (EWI) seem to go downhill fast.

What does this tell me?

1. Too many (North American) investors are unaware and apparently don't care what is happening across the Atlantic Ocean. I believe they should!

2. Those who care and are interested about how things develop in Europe are emotional and high-tempered. I believe they should!

Most of anything else, the situation in Italy is emotional and high-tempered. In my opinion, treating it any different (than that) would be a mistake, both professionally and culturally.

Italy vs. the ECB

Remember the Lego movie song?

There are no better words to describe the message Italy is aggressively sending to the European Central Bank ("ECB") these days.

Everything is awesome, everything is cool when your part of a team

Everything is awesome, when you're living out a dream Everything is better when we stick together

Some have said you and I are gonna win forever?

Let's party forever

We're the same unlike you, you're like me we're all working in harmony

The Italian government is denying recent reports that it has (allegedly) asked the ECB to start a new round of European government-bond purchases, in an attempt to shield public debt from (what they view as) speculative unjustified "attack" on the country debt.

Remember:

1. The ECB is slowly but surely reducing its asset purchase programs, and soon, it will be over; at least according to plan:

2. Without the ECB in the picture, there's basically nobody else who is buying Italian debt, and, more importantly, there's no one who is capable of stepping in, filling the huge hole the ECB is about to leave.

Nobody Can Step Into The ECB Shoes

Naturally, some domestic forces may try to fill in the gap. However, this can only work on a temporary limited basis because they don't have the same firepower.

Others, not committed to national obligations - patriotism, are acting just as one would imagine. Selling tons of debt as we have never seen before, even at the peak of the subprime crisis and/or the subsequent PIGS crisis.

Danger Ahead: Debt Maturity Wall

Taking into consideration that Italy is facing a pretty impressive maturity wall, with more than €300B of debt need to be refinanced next year, it's hard to see how Italian yields can go anywhere but higher.

Indeed, this is exactly where they go.

From a long-term perspective, the move may not seem that extreme:

However, on a short-term basis, the trend is clear, and the yield (technical) pattern is heading north.

Yield on Italian 10-year bond has risen to the highest level in more than four years. The government expressing its dissatisfaction with the ECB moves on one hand and its readiness to fight with the European Union ("EU") on the other hand certainly don't allow for things to calm down.

Economy Is Heading South

While yields on Italian debts are heading north, the economy is heading south.

The Italian debt-to-GDP ratio is over 130% right now, second only to Greece (GREK) among the EU countries.

As shown above, Italian banks already hold relatively large amounts of the country's debt. The declining prices of these assets move down (as yields move up) - the balance sheet of the big Italian banks is becoming more fragile.

One of the most famous Italian banks has a high level of Non-Performing Loans ("NPL").

Think about it for a minute: Not only does the Italian banking system have more than 10% of its loan portfolio in NPL but it also holds more than €400B in Italian government bonds holdings. This is a lethal combination and constitutes a dangerous doom-loop between the banks and the government.

The Texas Ratio

The "Texas Ratio" was developed to warn of credit problems at particular banks or banks in particular regions. It takes the amount of a bank's non-performing assets and divides this number by the sum of the bank's tangible common equity and its loan loss reserves:

A ratio of 1:1, i.e. 100%, indicates that non-performing assets are greater than the resources the bank may need to cover potential losses on those assets.

When applying the Texas ratio to the major Italian banks, they all have a higher than or near a 1:1 ratio. Only Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF, OTCPK:ISNPY, OTCPK:IITSF) and UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF, OTCPK:UNCRY) have ratios lower than 100%.

These are only few purely economic reasons why an Italian debt doom-loop can't be ruled out. There are more than those, and let's not forget we haven't touched upon the political environment in Italy right now.

Italian Sovereign Debt Spreads

In spite of president Trump offering to buy Italian debt, the country's bond spread keeps on widening.

What is quite interesting is that while the effects of the ECB's QE program coming to an end are felt in Italy, Spain (EWP) yields still act as if this is not a concern for them (it certainly is!)

Same goes for Italian banks, which are already feeling the pain, while their European (EUFN) and especially Spanish counterparts act as if they are immune to the very same issues.

Spreads of Italian debts versus those of Germany (EWG) - the European benchmark - are at multi-year high.

Even among the PIGS, excluding Greece, countries, Italy is the one paying the most on its debt.

Bottom Line

The Italian stock market started the year on a very upbeat tone. However, now, it's lagging its European peers as the economic issues resurface and the political tensions with Europe and the ECB increase.

Let's not forget that we have the budget and rating agency updates ahead of us (both inside 2018). A benign outcome would likely lead to a very fierce squeeze.

This would be my last warning about Italy for 2018. I feel like I've done my fair share here. Therefore, allow me to paraphrase on what Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister, just said regarding Italy:

"When one has many debts, one has to be more careful. I think the Italian govt knows that."

My version: When a country has so many debts (and issues), investors have to be more careful. I hope that investors know that.

Don't wait for the Italian debt mountain to fall into pieces, just like a Lego structure does.

"Everything Is Awesome, Everything Is Cool" only in the Lego movie, certainly not in the Italian economy.

