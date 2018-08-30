Nvidia: Give Turing A Quarter

Things have gotten exciting for Nvidia (NVDA) lately as far as new products go. By this point you've likely been acquainted with the new Turing architecture and the latest RTX consumer cards. Real-time ray tracing, AI capabilities, and programmable shading are some of the hot buzz phrases included with this latest Nvidia architecture. It goes without saying - especially if you are a gaming or PC enthusiast - this GeForce release is welcomed as it has been over two years since a new generation of Nvidia consumer cards has been released. You might expect the buzz on the street (not Wall St.) would be a resounding "Hurray!" as consumers e-lineup to upgrade their rigs.

However, it sounds more like murmurings of skepticism.

Nvidia claims these new GPUs can perform 6x better than the previous GTX 10 series GPUs as well as provide real-time ray tracing for realistic lighting and reflections. You also pay for it, as these new GPUs start at $499 for the RTX 2070 going all the way up to $1,199 for a Founder's Edition of the RTX 2080Ti. This is a bit hefty, but on the low end I can't be too harsh as I spent $480 on my last GPU purchase in December.

So why does this matter?

It matters because demand and adoption of these cards is what's going to continue growing Nvidia's highest revenue segment. In the recently reported quarter Nvidia had sales of $1.8B in its Gaming segment - yearly growth of 52% and 57% of the quarter's revenue. In order for this to continue to grow, Turing needs to be something enthusiasts and professionals adopt.

Addressing The Skepticism

I was a little surprised how skeptical vloggers, bloggers, and technology site contributors were with the announcement of the new consumer GPUs at Gamescom. Real-time ray tracing is a game changer for the rendering world. But, in the days after the presentation you could find opinions were, more than not, skeptical about the performance and the real-world capabilities of real-time ray tracing, not to mention the potential (lack of) support for it in games.

I totally understand this but I also understand this is an emotional battle as well. For instance, no one wants to know their GTX 1080 or 1080Ti is no longer the market leading GPU and their rig suddenly whispers "dinosaur." This is typical buyer's remorse - especially after having battled the retail price bubble due to cryptocurrency demand in the latter half of last year and beginning of this year. So, I understand the emotional response on this level. As time moves on and enthusiasts prepare themselves for their next purchase, this emotion will fade. In fact, the cycle starts over and most become enamored with the thought of their upcoming purchase.

It's also understandable when some are convinced the brand they bought is the best and any competition is simply judging their purchase. Yes, this is the fanboy emotional response. It may be semi-subconscious or outright blatant but it's there. There will always be this response so there's not a real concern here - it's just never ending venting.

All of this is to say, be careful of what opinions you listen to - they very well may be biased. And this is fine, honestly.

What matters is cold hard numbers in the form of benchmarking. For those not familiar with the practice, it's when major tech sites and reviewers get a hold of cards, typically from the manufacturer directly (perhaps ASUS, EVGA, or Nvidia itself) and run benchmarking software to get a 1-to-1 comparison versus prior cards. Cold hard numbers are output to the user and then placed next to numbers from the prior generation. Other benchmarking techniques include running games in developer mode (or nowadays more simply checking a box in video settings) and reading the FPS (frames per second) output of games. This is real-world testing, not taking a company's word for it.

But, what hasn't happened yet is actual benchmark tests since no one has an official Nvidia RTX GPU to test with. Those who claim they do don't know which version of the new generation they have - if they have one at all - not to mention not having supported, stable drivers. Actual benchmarks will begin surfacing in the next few weeks. Then graphs, charts, and supported opinions can be shared. Once this happens, a major part of the skepticism can be confirmed or put to rest. Additionally, if the numbers are large enough over its Pascal predecessor, Turing prices may have value, after all.

The last aspect of this skepticism is the support for drivers and games. A new GPU in my water-cooled rig won't do me any good if there aren't drivers and games to utilize its technology. But Nvidia has by all accounts done a great job from end-to-end with this release. What I mean by that is Nvidia's ability to not only release the hardware but the drivers, partner support (Microsoft DirectX), and developer support in terms of games utilizing RTX has been well executed. Some examples of these games include Battlefield V, MechWarrior 5, and Metro Exodus. These games are not third rate games, many of the games on the list come from a dynasty family lineup and name brand producers. And, they are set to release roughly inline with RTX boards.

Nvidia is ready upon release in all aspects it appears.

What Happened To Guidance Then?

If you're doing your homework you'd be wondering why guidance for the current quarter was simply so-so and wasn't a raise above consensus. A quick look shows the midpoint of guidance is for $3.25B versus an expected $3.34B in revenue. How can this be with such a blockbuster, "spectacular" (Nvidia's word) new GPU release coming during the quarter?

There's a few things to recognize with this release. The first is the release dates for the Turing generation of cards are not until late September and early October. This would put the release two months into the quarter. Revenue recognition, especially as production ramps won't be material on this front for the current quarter.

Secondly, and in-line of what I just mentioned, Nvidia doesn't appear to materially recognize revenue in terms of new generations until a full quarter after the release. Looking back to the release of GTX GPUs, the Pascal based units did not show revenue until the quarter after they were released.

Going back to my first point, Turing's announcement happened several weeks into the quarter with a release scheduled for two thirds of the way into the quarter - a pretty significant shift from the prior release. Therefore, it's reasonable to expect no major contribution from Turing during the guided-for quarter which ends October 28th. This only gives Turing about a month of retail time compared to two months for Pascal for each respective release quarter.

However, because this release is closer to the holiday season whereas Pascal was in the Spring of that year, it could conceivably make up for the closeness to the fiscal fourth quarter time frame. If the release was not heading into the holiday quarter I would consider the bulk of the revenue be recognized in the latter half of the quarter ahead and in the full quarter following so as to be two quarters out (which would be Q1 FY2020). Instead I see this being mitigated by holiday sales pulling revenue back into the quarter since the fiscal quarter of Turing sales runs from November through January.

Given these attributes for revenue recognition for past and current releases, it would be realistic to expect guidance for fiscal Q4 to be where the growth from Turing shows in the Gaming segment. Even with this in mind, Nvidia has in the past guided conservatively. The Q3 FY17 quarter (Pascal release) was originally guided-for $1.68B and wound up recognizing revenue of $2B. Sure, some of this is windfall from cryptomining, but the beat by over $300M was not possible from crypto alone as OEM revenue came in at $186M (and not all of it crypto related) compared to the prior quarter's $163M.

Give It Another Quarter

Considering how recent the presentation of Turing consumer GPUs are, the skepticism still must settle. This will happen when card benchmarks and games with RTX support hit the pages of your favorite tech site. Once this happens, adoption of these new cards will begin. This will happen in the fiscal fourth quarter as production ramps into the quarter and holiday buzz generates. Guidance for the current quarter is the lull in between release and revenue recognition. Given the recent history of the GTX generation cards, it is not unexpected to see this type of revenue lag.

The market is already expecting something along these lines as Nvidia has turned around from the earnings release and has now marched into new all-time high territory - something it hasn't done since consolidating most of the quarter. There is still time to get into the stock as the full recognition of Turing has not been priced in.

Considering there was a 60% jump in the Gaming segment quarter-over-quarter for the Pascal release, I would not be surprised to see an acceleration of growth also in Gaming from Q3 to Q4 compared to Q2 and Q3, the latter of which could be estimated at around 9%. Quarterly growth of 20% from Q3 to Q4 would be year-over-year growth of 35% or $2.35B in Gaming revenue. This would be an acceleration compared to fiscal 2017 and 2018's Q4 year-over-year growth of 29%. I don't see the market pricing this growth in as my model with the above assumptions sees Q4 revenue coming in at $3.94B where current estimates sit at $3.44B.

Given the low expectations, the market is only valuing Nvidia at 13.4 on a price-to-sales basis. My model values the company at 12.4 ($13.62B in FY19 revenue). If the market is happy with a 13.4 sales valuation then a follow through of my estimates values Nvidia at $291 as a base case. However, when the market sees the traction Turing creates in this new generation of real-time ray tracing, the market should award the company closer to its current trailing price-to-sales ratio of 14.5 or a share price of $315. Remember, this is based mostly off the Gaming segment growth. I have not modeled in Datacenter growth inline with new Turing GPU expectations but rather used the continued quarter-over-quarter growth rate we have seen.

Case P/S Ratio Target Upside Market 13.4 $280 - Base 12.4 $291 4% Bullish - Gaming 14.5 $315 12.5% Turing Effect - Total 14.5 $340 21.5%

Therefore, Nvidia would still be reasonably valued (and even see continued multiple compression) at $340 while factoring in Datacenter growth, as a push into a new market where rendering farms currently rely on CPUs to do the work. There could certainly be surprises in sales in this segment should one Turing based board do the work of several servers. Bullish times still appear to be on the horizon for the company and stock.

