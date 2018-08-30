Pandora Media: Making A Big Comeback

Pandora Media Inc. (P) is breaking out higher following stronger fundamental results. Management has been focusing on making its marketing more efficient, while also using partnerships to expand its audience. The company's balance sheet remains healthy, and with an attractive valuation multiple, as well as upward price momentum, P looks like an intriguing buy at current levels.

Results Review

P continues to make good progress in its efforts to reinvigorate its brand, with its recent results reflecting this. Ad hour trends improved for the third straight quarter, with subscription revenue growing 67%. Moreover, the company closed its AdsWizz acquisition, while also adding a number of key partnerships to better expand its operations. Ad hour trends look to be moving in the right direction, with subscriber additions more than doubling versus Q1.

Partnership Growth

Its partnerships are an important part of its growth trajectory, and management has been making a point to add in this area over recent years. Partnerships have shown the ability to create audience growth, allowing for a low-cost acquisition. In the most recent quarter, the company announced a deal with AT&T (T) through which Pandora Premium is included as a bundling option for AT&T's unlimited data plan, according to P’s most recent earnings call.

Eligible AT&T customers receive Pandora Premium at no incremental cost. This partnership expands distribution for P, with the deal yielding subscribers at a higher lifetime value due to the bundle having both lower churn and lower acquisition cost.

The company also partnered with Snap (NYSE:SNAP), allowing their users to share music with anyone, creating seamless sharing that would not be possible without Pandora's ad supported offering. This further expands its audience as the integration with Snap will increase engagement with younger users and drive growth for its subscription business.

Marketing Optimization

There is a significant opportunity to grow the size and engagement of its audience with increased spend in performance marketing and enhanced CRM capabilities. The company is making good progress recapturing lapsed users, on boarding new ones, while also reducing churn. By focusing on better utilizing data, the company can improve the efficiency of its marketing efforts, potentially shifting its marginal cost curve of adding new users lower. As its marketing investments begin to pay off, P will become more opportunistic in spending on marketing to accelerate audience growth.

Products

P continues to deliver improvements, bringing new features to each tier of its products offering. Its subscription business showed strong results over the most recent quarter, with over 6 million paying subscribers. They also launched family plans for its subscription service in June adding a key feature that will potentially lead to greater share of new subscribers to direct high margin billing plans. Premium access continues to gain traction.

The tier is its fastest growing feature and a critical component of its marketing efforts. There is a higher propensity for premium access users to upgrade to its subscription product, leading to increased ad hours. Premium Access is also improving engagement with younger users with more than double the usage by listeners under age 25 compared to usage from eligible listeners on Pandora overall, according to the company’s most recent earnings call.

AdsWizz

P recently closed on its AdsWizz transaction, leading to enthusiasm among publishers who see the benefits of combining their digital audio inventory with P to leverage its massive scale in the U.S. digital audio market and AdsWizz's Programmatic audio ad platform. Its product integration with AdsWizz helps P access new demand, optimize pricing, and increases efficiency of its ad operations. Over time, the company expects this to fundamentally increase demand for digital audio benefiting both P and the publishers that work with them.

Revenue & EPS

In the most recent quarter, P saw total revenue come in at $384 million growing roughly 12% year over year, exceeding the top end of its revenue guidance by almost 10 million due to better than expected advertising and subscription revenue. Q2 advertising revenue strength was largely a result of a higher level of in-quarter bookings, an uptick in revenue from non-guaranteed channels such as sponsored listening, as well as cost per view video advertisements.

Subscription revenue growth accelerated to 67% year-over-year reflecting growth in its Premium subscriber base and associated higher ARPUs. P added roughly 351,000 net subscribers, more than double last quarter bringing its cumulative paid subscribers to 6 million.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share. Over the last 5 years, the company has seen strong top line demand, while its bottom line has trended lower. The digital audio space is competitive, with the need for increased marketing spend to compete. The two favorable trends are that demand and top line growth remain in a positive trend higher. Moreover, the company is becoming more efficient with its marketing spend, potentially leading to earnings growth in coming quarters.

Balance Sheet

The company’s debt levels rose relative to its revenue in recent years, but is still extremely manageable, and does not warrant concern. As long as the company continues to expand its operations, utilizing debt in its capital structure to avoid dilution, its balance sheet should remain healthy.

Relative Valuation

The company’s peers are shown as Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT). Its sector is very competitive, with Pandora lagging in recent years. It had a hot start from 2012 through 2014, but competition ultimately drove its share price and valuation multiple much lower. The valuation metric shown below is of its price to sales as many companies in this space fail to be consistently profitable.

P looks attractive relative to its peers as its valuation metric is a small fraction of either SIRI and SPOT. The low valuation, as well as its growth opportunities make P look attractive, with the potential for multiple expansion should the company’s fundamental continue to improve.

Price Action

P's share price looks to be forming a bottoming pattern as its fundamental operations continue to improve. The stock traded as low as $4 earlier this year on broader market selling pressure. Since then, a number of favorable earnings results are leading to upward price momentum. Over this past week, the stock broke out above $8.25, a level of resistance in recent months. As investor sentiment continues higher, upward momentum should similarly pick up, potentially leading to further gains in coming quarters.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

P is largely at the will of consumers' disposable incomes. This means that should a recession surface, both its operations and share price could be negatively affected. Moreover, there is a lot of competition in this space, and if P fails to continue to innovate, it could fall further behind. Currently, its operations are expanding nicely, while it continues to invest in areas of growth. Its valuation multiple is similarly attractive relative to its peers, while its share price momentum is picking up steam. I am taking a long position in this name as its fundamental growth fuels investor sentiment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.