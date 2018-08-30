A Look At The Strongest (And Weakest) Industries

A charge commonly heard among bears is that the U.S. stock market is being led by a relatively small number of stocks and industry groups. This contention is based partly on Wall Street’s obsession with the FAANG stocks for much of this year, and it has spawned a belief that the market’s leadership is narrow. Yet as we’ll discuss in today’s report, there is plenty of strength and leadership to be found across many different stock market industries.

Before we begin our industry overview, let’s briefly take a look at the market’s latest performance. Equities continue to exceed expectations with the major averages making additional new highs on Wednesday. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained a further 0.57% while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose an impressive 1%. Trading volume is diminishing, however, as traders gradually head out early for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. Both major exchanges look great otherwise as breadth and cumulative new 52-week highs minus lows continue to expand along with most large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap indices.

Some of the FAANG names have been leaders this week with Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) showing exceptional strength. AMZN advanced 3.38% in the latest session, which helped boost the major averages to new highs. However, eight of 11 sectors have shown strength this week, proving that this rally is broadly based and not FAANG-dependent.

Meanwhile the strength of the broad market rally is nowhere best reflected than in the following graph. This shows powerful rally in the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG). As I’ve emphasized in my recent comments, leadership in the growth stocks is historically one of the best possible confirmations that the bull market is healthy. For when the growth stocks are outperforming it suggests that investors are concerned not merely with safety and capital preservation. Instead it suggests that participants are confident about the current direction of the economy as well as the stock market’s intermediate-term outlook. This level of confidence is what helps keep volatility to a minimum since investors are less inclined to panic and sell stocks at the slightest hint of bad news. The strong performance of the RLG is one explanation as to why the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has been so low for so long.

Source: BigCharts

Now let’s turn our attention to the market’s most important sectors and industry groups. Many investors have been asking just how much sector-related strength remains in this current leg of the bull market which began in April. To answer this question let’s take a closer look at the stock market from a top-down, or industry-by-industry, perspective. This approach makes it easier to isolate exactly where the market’s strengths and the weaknesses are to be found. It also provides a better idea as to whether there is more underlying strength than weakness in the broad market, or in other words, whether there is additional rally potential.

One way to quickly survey the overall strength or weakness within a given industry group is to simply look at its longer-term price performance. For this exercise I’m using the Dow Jones U.S. industry groups which are indicated by name and ticker symbol. There are two basic ways of measuring price strength: the first is by relative strength, which shows the extent to which an industry is performing compared to the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX). The other is to simply observe whether the industry is closer to its nearest 52-week high or 52-week low.

While some may criticize this approach as being overly simplistic, I’m a firm believer that market analysis begins when investors put their money where their mouth is. The best way of measuring where investors are putting their money is by looking at the charts. A chart is the result of myriad traders and investors placing bets based upon their understanding of the fundamental drivers of a given company or industry. This means that charts are more than just “squiggly lines”; the price movements of a given stock or industry group have meaning and are more often than not a fairly accurate representation of the underlying supply/demand factors which govern them. With that said, let’s examine the charts of the leading industries based on price performance.

The industries which display the greatest amount of relative strength include: Business Training & Employment Agencies (DJUSBE), Marine Transportation (DJUSMT), Hotel & Lodging REITs (DJUSHL), Coal (DJUSCL), Pipelines (DJUSPL), Forestry & Paper (DJUSFR), Broadline Retailers (DJUSRB), Consumer Finance (DJUSSF), Computer Hardware (DJUSCR), Computer Software (DJUSSW), Financials (DJUSFN), Health Care Providers (DJUSHP), Pharmaceuticals (DJUSPR), and Railroads (DJUSRR).

One of the strongest performers of all the Dow Jones industries this summer has been broadline retail. Shown below is the Dow Jones U.S. Broadline Retailers Index (DJUSRB), which speaks for itself in terms of its relative strength and forward momentum. The outperformance of the retailers is arguably the best argument for the overall health of the bull market. For without the increased levels of consumer spending we’re seeing this year, the economic foundation of the bull market would be questionable. Since the retailers are among this market’s strongest performers, however, there’s no denying the strength of the U.S. consumer. The equally strong performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Finance Index (DJUSSF) further validates this conclusion.

Source: BigCharts

The relative strength spotlight also deserves to shine on the U.S. railroad industry. Railroad stocks have been indeed been strong performers this year as rail tonnage has been on the rise this year. Strength in the railroads is a classic indication of strength in the domestic economy, and the Dow Jones U.S. Railroad Index (DJUSRR) attests to the healthy levels of demand for moving heavy goods across the country.

Source: BigCharts

Another industry worth mentioning is commodity chemicals. The Dow Jones U.S. Commodity Chemicals Index (DJUSCC) has spent most of 2018 in a lateral trading range. However, the commodity chemical index is starting to show strength and is testing the upper boundary of its seven-month trading range. DJUSCC is also currently above its rising 200-day moving average as the dominant longer-term trend for this industry is still clearly up. I mention this because commodity chemicals are vital components to many different industries, and when commodity chemical producers are doing well it tends to reflect positively on the broader economy. Thus, an upside breakout in DJUSCC in the coming weeks would be yet another feather in the bull market’s cap. On a related note, the Dow Jones U.S. Specialty Chemicals Index (DJUSCX) has just made a new 52-week high as of Aug. 29.

Source: BigCharts

Now let’s look at the weakest performers based on relative price strength. The Dow Jones U.S. industries showing the most relative weakness and downside momentum are: Defense (DJUSDN), Home Construction (DJUSHB), Gambling (DJUSCA), Gold Mining (DJUSPM), Nonferrous Metals (DJUSNF), and Fixed Line Telecommunications (DJUSFC).

You’ll notice that the list of weak performing industries is considerably smaller than the list of the strongest performers. This is precisely what one would expect to see in a truly strong bull market. There are a couple of trouble spots in this small group of underachievers, however. The lagging performance of the home construction stocks is a little unsettling given how strong the U.S. housing market was at the start of 2018. This underperformance is reflected in the 1-year chart of the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index (DJUSHB), below. While the home construction stocks are by no means in a free-fall, the fact that this group is closer to a 52-week low than a 52-week high suggests the industry is experiencing a slowdown as housing prices in many metropolitan markets have become too expensive for many families to afford.

Source: BigCharts

Don’t let the current weakness in home construction give you the wrong impression, however. The overall U.S. real estate market is still very strong, especially on the commercial level. The solid performance of the REITs is also reflected in the graph of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (DJUSRE) shown below.

Source: BigCharts

Not surprisingly, many of the weaker industries are those with heavy exposure to the weak-performing commodities. Arguably the biggest laggard of them all is the gold stocks, as illustrated in the Dow Jones U.S. Gold Mining Index (DJUSPM) shown below. Gold’s weakness since April has been inversely correlated to the strength of the U.S. equity market as well as the strength of the U.S. dollar. An underperformance in the metals miners is not a major concern for the overall U.S. economic and equity market outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Based on my assessment of the major Dow Jones industry groups, there is a clear majority of strong performing industries over weak ones. Keep in mind that my definition of what constitutes a "strong" Dow industry is one in which most of the stocks comprising the industry are at, or near, new 52-week highs. The few weak performing Dow Jones industries reviewed in this commentary are for the most part negligible in terms of their overall impact on the main direction of the broad U.S. equity market. The weakness visible in the home construction industry is a concern, but it's being mitigated by the overall strength in the real estate sector. My conclusion based on this industry overview is that investors are justified in remaining optimistic about the short-term and intermediate-term stock market outlook.

On a strategic note, investors should also continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in the strongest sectors and industries. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, real estate, and tech sectors, all of which have shown impressive relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. A conservative money management discipline is also recommended at all times in the event of unexpected market weakness. This includes the use of rolling stop losses on all existing long-term positions, as well as periodically taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have experienced impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.