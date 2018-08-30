Canopy Growth Is A Compelling Investment Opportunity

Canopy Growth Corporation has been working to cement its position in the large market that is coming soon.

If you're interested in investing in the cannabis sector, chances are that you're well versed in what's going on in Canada. For those of you who are new to the scene, the country recently voted to legalize cannabis, making it the second nation in the world to do so. As a result of the vote, Canadian adults will have legal access to cannabis product starting on October 17, 2018.

As you would imagine, this is likely going to be the birth of a massive industry, and several companies are working to get involved. One of those companies is Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). Not only has the company signed supply agreements for various provinces in the country, it has plans to turn one of its growing facilities into a tourist attraction.

Aside from its work in Canada, Canopy Growth Corporation has a strong international footprint. In fact, the company boasts that no other cannabis company has a greater breadth of multi-site management than itself. While that statement leaves room for debate, it's hard to argue that the company isn't a strong contender in the global cannabis space.

On the downside, the company's most recent financial report showed growing losses, which could be a concern. However, a portion of the losses can be attributed to the company's activities with regard to getting ready for the Canadian cannabis industry, one that I believe may push the company into profits. All in all, while there are risks to consider, I believe that Canopy Growth Corporation represents an opportunity for strong potential gains.

Canopy Growth Corporation Is Working To Claim Its Slice Of Cannabis Market Share In Canada

In the cannabis industry, all eyes are currently on Canada. With recreational cannabis becoming legal in the country in little more than a month, opportunities are all around, and Canopy Growth Corporation is looking to capitalize on those opportunities. Ultimately, the company is taking its corner of the market in two ways:

Supply Agreements

With legalization in Canada just around the corner, Canopy Growth Corporation and its competitors have been scrambling to land new supply agreements. Recently, the company announced that it has been selected as an approved supplier by the Ontario Cannabis Store. This is a key win as the Ontario province has a population of 13.6 million, representing 36.76% of the Canadian population.

Through the investor relations website, the company relays that it also has activities in British Columbia, Quebec, New Brunswick, Alberta and Saskatchewan. These provinces have a combined population of 18.88 million, representing 51.03% of the Canadian population.

As a result of its various relationships, the company's products will be featured in stores located in provinces that represent 87.79% of the Canadian population.

Tourist Attraction

With so much interest in the world of cannabis today, Canopy Growth Corporation is capitalizing on what it sees as an opportunity to build sales and a tourist attraction at the same time.

On August 22, 2018, Canopy Growth announced that it received amended licenses from Health Canada, which would increase the size and sophistication of its national footprint.

Under the terms of the amended license, the company's growing capacity at its Smith Falls Campus will nearly be doubled, adding an additional 223, 200 ft2 to the company's cultivation space. The company also announced a license for a highly automated, state-of-the-art Distribution Center located at its Smith Falls campus.

While the ability to grow more cannabis, and in turn, increase production is a great thing, I believe that the real value of the release came between the lines.

First and foremost, the Smiths Falls Campus is an old Hershey factory, located at a famous address, 1 Hershey Drive. The company is capitalizing on this prime real estate by turning it into a tourist attraction of sorts.

In the release, Canopy Growth said that the specific licensed rooms at the Smiths Falls facility will become part of a new "Tweed Visitor Centre experience." The experience will launch on August 25, 2018 and will be available to adults over the age of 19 years.

Essentially, the Tweed Visitor Centre maintains the catwalk that Hershey left at the facility. However, instead of looking down and seeing chocolate bars being made, visitors will look down and see the growing process involved in the production of Tweed-branded cannabis.

In my view, this is one of the most creative moves that we've seen in the preparation of the recreational cannabis market in Canada yet, and it's a good one at that. New-to-cannabis consumers are likely going to want to learn more about the plant that they've been told was a dangerous drug all of their lives before trying it. This facility will give consumers the opportunity to learn, all while adding strength to the Tweed brand. In my view, that is a genius plan.

The Canadian Cannabis Industry Is Expected To Be A Large One

If Canopy Growth Corporation does what it wants to do and takes the lion's share of the Canadian cannabis industry, it will be taking over a massive industry. In fact, current estimates suggest that the industry may produce between $4 billion and $8.7 billion in revenue within its first year.

It is important to mention that taking the lion's share of this market is going to be no easy feat. Like Canopy Growth Corporation, both Tilray (TLRY) and Cronos (CRON) have been signing supply agreements like they're going out of style. In fact, all three of these players have supply agreements in provinces that represent more than 50% of the Canadian population each. So, while there are only 5 real competitors in the space that have signed agreements in five or more provinces, the competition is strong. Nonetheless, with a market this massive and so few large competitors, Canopy Growth is likely to generate strong revenue growth at the open of the Canadian cannabis market.

A Global Footprint That's Hard To Ignore

Although Canopy Growth's work in the Canadian cannabis sector is impressive, the company isn't only focused on Canada. The truth is that Canopy Growth Corporation has built an impressive global footprint.

At the moment, the company's reach spreads across 8 countries. These countries include Canada, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Chile and Jamaica.

While Canopy Growth Corporation claims that "no other company in the industry has a greater breadth of multisite management" than itself on its investor relations website, that is up for debate. The truth of the matter is that Tilray has operations in 11 countries across 5 continents. So, the statement is clearly up for debate. Nonetheless, with operations in 8 countries and a what could become a stronghold on Canada, it's hard to ignore the Canopy Growth Corporation global footprint.

An Area Of Concern

All in all, Canopy Growth looks to be a great option to consider in the cannabis space. However, digging through the company's most recent earnings report, I did find a cause for concern. The company's losses climbed at a dramatic rate in the most recent quarter.

In the first quarter of 2018, Canopy Growth generated a loss of $0.40 per share. Unfortunately, that loss wided dramatically from the $0.06 per share loss that was reported in the first fiscal quarter of 2017. Nonetheless, there's a reason for the losses. The company explained that a large portion of the loss was due to a non-cash fair value loss of $19.3 million related to a change in the fair value of TerrAscend warrants and a non-cash fair value loss on AusCann options. $16 million was also lost due to convertible debt issue costs at the end of the first quarter. Also, fair value changes on BC Tweed and Vert Mirabel created a loss of $18.1 million. In fact, with operational costs coming to $37.7 million and revenue coming to $25.9 million, losses associated with operations were only about $11.8 million, or just under $0.06 per share. It's also worth mentioning that cost of sales represents about 64% of revenue. So, increased revenue could quickly lead the company to profits. Nonetheless, any growth in losses in a pre-revenue company is always a cause for concern.

The Takeaway

Canopy Growth Corporation is a company that could become a leader in the coming Canadian cannabis industry. With few competitors in the space, the company has the opportunity to take a decent portion of an industry that could be valued between $4 billion and $8.7 billion. The company has also created a competitive advantage in the industry by setting up a tourist attraction that's designed around its Tweed brand.

While the most recent quarter brought up concerns with regard to growing losses, much of the loss was due to changes in fair market value, which are not likely to be repeated in coming quarters.

Combing the company's strong global footprint with the opportunity that is arising in Canada, I believe that we will see strong revenue growth ahead. In fact, if the company plays its cards right in Canada, it could have its first profitable quarter by the end of fiscal 2018. As a result, I believe that Canopy Growth Corporation represents a compelling opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.