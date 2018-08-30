Cummins Is Undervalued

As I said in my last portfolio update, my wife is taking some time to step back from teaching in order to stay home with our fifteen month old. Due to this and the near maxing out of our IRAs for 2018, we will likely be limited in what we can invest for the remainder of the year.

That being said, we have several accounts that allow us to purchase small amounts of stocks with no fees. While we might not be able to make any large purchases over the next few months, we can certainly add small amounts to these holdings. One such name that I am very much interested in owning more of is Cummins (CMI).

We decided almost two years ago to purchase small amounts of Cummins through shareowneronline.com, now known as EQ. Let’s examine the company’s background, recent earnings report, dividend history and valuation to determine if now is a good time to add to our position in Cummins.

Company Background

Cummins designs, manufactures, distributes and services engines for light, medium and heavy-duty trucks. The company is able to supply engines of all sorts, including those that run on diesel, natural gas, electricity or a hybrid. The company has been around for almost a century and employs nearly 60,000 people in 160 countries around the world. The company has a market cap of $23.6 billion.

Second Quarter Earnings Results and Current News

Cummins reported second quarter earnings results on July 31st.

Source: Cummins Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 6.

The company earned $3.29 per share. This was a 30% increase from the second quarter of 2017, but missed the average analysts’ estimate by $0.34. Revenue grew almost 21% year over year to $6.1 billion. This was $320 million higher than Wall Street was looking for. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter that Cummins has seen revenues increase by at least 20%.

All four of Cummins’ segments saw strong year over year sales growth.

Source: Cummins Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 7.

Among the highlights, the Engine segment, Cummins’ largest, had revenue growth of 17% as North America (sales growth of 12%) and international markets (sales growth of 32%) experienced really strong demand for truck engines. The company also captured market share in both regions. The company’s Power Systems segment had 23% sales growth as demand for products in the oil and gas markets was very strong compared to the previous year.

What was even more impressive then Cummins strong year over year revenue growth was the company’s expectation for truck demand worldwide going forward.

Source: Cummins Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 11.

Demand for heavy and medium-duty trucks is expected to be up 29% and 13%, respectively, in North America. Yes, demand for vehicles is expected to decline slightly in China, but unit growth in India and Brazil should more than make up for this weakness. After second quarter earnings, Cummins raised the midpoint of its expected earnings per share for 2018 to $13.28, up from $11.70 previously. If the company achieves this midpoint, it would represent 25% earnings growth from 2017.

Since earnings were released last month, shares of Cummins have only increased about 5%. With growing demand for products, strong earnings numbers and a large increase in EPS expectations, one could be forgiven if they thought a larger increase in share price was warranted.

The reason shares aren’t higher than they are has to do with the company’s voluntary recall of some 500,000 engines after the California Air Resources Board discovered excess engine emissions due to a defective emissions system. This is the largest recall effort for heavy-duty trucks ever and involves engines placed in 2010-2015 model year vehicles. Cummins took a $187 million charge in the first quarter of the year and a $181 million charge in the most recent quarter to address this issue. Cummins stated on the conference call that they there could be an additional $220 million in charges due to this fault emissions system.

Some investors might be wary of any unforeseen additional charges related to the engine recall, but I feel that those investors are missing out on a company showing impressive growth rates. To me, Cummins’ earnings result shows a company executing its business at a high level that would have a stock much higher if not for the engine recall charges. Let’s take a look at Cummins’ dividend history to see if it meets my criteria for purchase.

Cummins’ Dividend History

For industrials, whose earnings can fluctuate year to year due to dependence on the health of the economy, I look for at least ten years of dividend increases and 10%+ in average growth over a five and ten-year period of time. I also would like a dividend payout ratio below 50%. This leaves the company plenty of room to continue to increase its dividend while offering some protection in the event of a drastic earnings decline that is likely to take place during a recession.

Source: YCharts

Cummins has increased its dividend for the past twelve years, making the company a Dividend Contender. In 2008, Cummins paid $0.60 in dividends per share. By 2017, that total had grown to $4.21, which means that the company had a compound average growth rate of 21.5% over that time span. In 2013, the company paid shareholders $2.25 in dividends, which equates to a CAGR of 13.4%. In recent years, however, that high rate of dividend growth has slowed. The company’s most recent increase was announced on July 10 th and resulted in a dividend raise of 5.6%. In 2017, the company increased the dividend by 5.4%. Still, Cummins meets the average dividend growth criteria that I have for industrial stocks.

Even better, based off of projected dividends per share for 2018 ($4.44) and the midpoint for expected earnings per share, the payout ratio is just 33.4%. This would leave Cummins plenty of room to offer continued dividend growth in the future, even if a recession impacts earnings. Shares currently yield 3.10%. This is much higher than the yield of the S&P 500 ( 1.75%) and slightly higher that of the 10-year Treasury Bond ( 2.89%).

The dividend isn’t the only way management returns capital to shareholders. On August 8th, the company announced it was accelerating its stock buyback program and repurchasing $500 million worth of its shares at the current prices, good for more than 2% of its market cap. Clearly, management thinks that shares are undervalued. Let’s see if I agree with them.

My Valuation for Cummins

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources. This helps me determine a fair value for a stock. For a Dividend Contender, like Cummins, I am willing to pay 5% above fair value as I see this slight overpayment as the cost of doing business with an excellent company.

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend CAGR 3.10% 12 18.5% CFRA 1 year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $170 $133.27 $159 Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 10.6 15.1 $124.34 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $184.25 2/A+ Under $170

Value Line awards Cummins a 2 for safety and an A+ for financial strength. I am looking for at least a 2 and B++, respectively, for these two categories as these ratings show that a company’s financial house is in order and that the dividend is likely safe . Cummins passes both of these tests. Based off expected earnings for 2018, Cummins’ stock trades with a price to earnings ratio of 10.8, which is 39.34% below the five-year average P/E of 15.1. The current valuation is significantly lower than the S&P 500’s multiple of 25.2. CFRA has a one-year price target of $170, which would offer returns of 18.13% based off of the August 29 th closing price of $143.91. CFRA’s fair value is $133.27, meaning shares are 7.4% overvalued presently. Morning star estimates that fair value is $159, which would mean the stock is trading at a 10.5% discount to fair value. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $124.34, showing shares to be 13.6% overvalued at the moment. Their fair value, however, is $184.25, giving shares as much as 28% of upside potential. Average these totals out and I find that Cummins is 12.5% undervalued.

By my valuation system, Cummins is the most undervalued industrial that I follow. As I said earlier, I am willing to pay 5% above what I find fair value to be for companies with at least a decade of dividend growth. Any price under $170 and I would consider purchasing additional shares of Cummins.

What are your thoughts on Cummins? Is there an industrial company that you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment. If you enjoyed what you read, feel free to hit the “follow” button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.