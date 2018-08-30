3 Reasons Frontier Communications Is In Trouble

The stock is up 14% in the last month on results that for most companies would be described as terrible.

For a very small subset of the population, Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) must seem like a real winner. If you bought shares near the end of July, and held them until now, you’re sitting on a return of about 14%. If you are a short-term trader and you’ve picked up this amount in the last month or so, good for you, it’s time to close out your trade. However, long-term investors in Frontier have a different perspective. Whether you’ve held the stock for six months, or five years or more, you’ve likely lost money on the shares. Long-term investors still holding out hope… I wish I had better news. Frontier is in trouble, has been in trouble, and the trends aren’t changing.

The bad, the terrible, and the ugly

Frontier investors have been waiting for the company to turn around for quite a while. I’ve followed Frontier for the last several years, and it should scare investors that the trends bothering the company then, are the same today.

In 2015, I noticed trouble at Frontier and suggested that buying lower margin assets might not have been a smart move. In 2014, Frontier’s operating margin was 20%, today its margin is 17%. Of course, in 2015 Frontier still had a dividend and the company decided to eliminate that completely. In June of this year, I wrote another article about Frontier suggesting that reducing debt should be Frontier management’s job one. Though overall long-term debt has fallen slightly, the company’s cash flow is falling much faster.

Frontier isn’t alone in the wonderland of recent stock prices going up in the face of terrible performance. Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ: WIN) recently jumped in price, on the back of results that were just above terrible. The issue with both companies is simple. There is a piece of their business that isn’t falling off a cliff, and then there is everything else.

Let’s look at how Windstream and Frontier did in each of their divisions last quarter just to get a sense of the challenges.

Frontier:

Data and Internet $973m – flat

Voice Services $682m – down 5.8%

Video Services $270m – down 9.1%

(Source: Frontier 10-Q)

Windstream:

Enterprise $730m – up 1%

ILEC Consumer and Small Business $466m – down 6%

Wholesale $182m – down 7%

CLEC Consumer Services $46m – down 10%

(Source: Windstream 10-Q)

Clearly both companies are having a rough time, but Frontier’s challenges are more severe. The company’s biggest division makes up 45% of total revenue and reported flat growth. In Windstream’s case, the Enterprise unit represents just under 51% of revenue and it grew by 1%. This may not sound like much of a difference, but Windstream’s biggest division is growing, and it is a larger part of the whole.

The second issue is, while Windstream’s Enterprise unit at least suggests that businesses want to do more with Windstream, Frontier has no such assurance. In fact, on an annual basis, Frontier’s consumer revenue slipped 5% annually, while commercial revenue declined by 7%. The bottom line is, customers are leaving Frontier. In a somewhat sad irony, in 2015 I wrote that “Frontier’s customers are leaving in droves.” Some things it seems never change.

Cash flow crunch

In another ongoing issue with Frontier, the company’s operating cash flow is declining. In the last six months, Frontier generated just under $1 billion in core operating cash flow (net income + depreciation). Last year, the company produced an adjusted $1.1 billion, indicating a 10% decline on an annual basis.

This is another situation where Windstream outperformed Frontier. In the company’s last quarterly earnings, Windstream’s core operating cash flow declined by less than 6%. If we move further down the income statement, Frontier’s core free cash flow was $375 million. This sounds like a significant amount, until we look at the company’s maturing debt and do a little bit of math.

By the end of 2018, Frontier has $508 million in long-term debt coming due. With $375 million in free cash flow over six months, and assuming this 10% decline continues, this should equate to about $750 million for the year. With free cash flow covering long-term debt maturities by 148%, Frontier is okay for this year.

If we move into next year, and assume another 10% decline, the picture gets a little more worrisome. A 10% decline from $750 million puts Frontier at $675 million, but in 2019 there is $595 million in long-term debt coming due. If this scenario plays out, Frontier’s debt coverage for next year would be 113%. While Frontier still would have enough to pay off these debts, as cash flows decline so does the ability to continue retiring debt.

Keep in mind, that as Frontier’s debt comes due, if the company decides to refinance, these new debts will likely come with higher interest rates. A declining cash flow model and less interest coverage does not make for an easy refinance transaction. For a company already paying an average rate of almost 8.7% on its overall debt, that is a scary thought indeed.

A top down problem

The third issue facing Frontier is a harder to quantify, but no less troublesome. I normally wouldn’t mention an executive’s comments from the company’s conference call, except when I hear something that doesn’t make sense.

I’ve learned over the years that there are generally two types of executives. One type is willing to accept responsibility and let shareholders and analysts know that the company isn’t performing up to expectations. The other type of executive is one that glosses over problems and tries to make it seem like things are improving when the numbers say otherwise.

The numbers say Frontier’s consumer revenue of almost $1.1 billion was down 5% annually. The company’s CEO Dan McCarthy said,

I anticipate further improvements in subscriber trends and churn in both fiber and copper markets as we continue to refine our marketing and customer service.

I have two problems. First, “further improvements” suggests current improvements in subscriber trends, which don’t seem to be present. Second, “as we continue to refine our marketing and customer service.” This statement suggests a company that has been staring customer attrition in the face for years, yet doesn’t have anything better to offer than more marketing and better customer service?

If this were the first time

If this were the first time I’ve watched Frontier lose customers, report declining cash flow, and heard management comments that seemed boilerplate, I might assume the current quarter is an anomaly.

However, three years ago customers were leaving, last quarter they were leaving, this quarter they are still leaving. The company said it eliminated the dividend to focus on debt retirement. Unfortunately, debt isn’t falling fast enough to offset the company’s significant cash flow issues. Shareholders are sitting on a stock, that for most, is down significantly from what they paid. There is no dividend, and based on current performance, none in the future. Comments from the last conference call, might make investors wonder if management is willing to make the hard choices to turn the tide.

Not much has changed with Frontier in the last three years. The company is fundamentally flawed, and without big changes, the stock is headed back to the basement again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.