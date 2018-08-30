Limbach: Constructing A Rebound

Shares of Limbach are near multi-year lows following 2Q results that were good in almost all facets, except cost overrages in the Mid-Atlantic which resulted in an EBITDA guidance reduction.

Limbach (LMB), an HVAC engineering, construction, and service company, has had a very good year from an operating perspective, with one very significant caveat: ongoing cost overages in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company has seen backlog grow, its opportunity funnel widen, margins improve on their backlog (which bodes very well for 2019), and enjoyed strong re-orders from top customers. However, $8.1mn of cost overages in the Mid-Atlantic, much of which may ultimately be recovered in 2019 or beyond, have resulted in a reduction in EBITDA guidance from $20mn-$24mn, to $18-$20mn. At the midpoint of the new guidance, shares are trading at 5.6x EV/EBITDA. At this point, we think there's much more that can an will go right for Limbach than will go wrong.

Source: Limbach Investor Presentation (Second Quarter 2018)

From our perspective, Limbach is currently massively under-earning. Without the $8.1mn in Mid-Atlantic write-offs, the company would be projecting 2018 EBITDA of $26mn-$28mn, well above the company's initial guidance. We recognize that it's easy to discuss what if scenarios, Limbach did incur these write-offs. But our view is that this is a situation that can and will be remedied. We believe management has a handle on the issues at hand, and that they won't persist into 2019. Probably more importantly, if the Mid-Atlantic remains as an ongoing sore-spot, it could be closed or sold (probably for an amount greater than zero, versus the significantly negative value it's currently bringing the company) - neither of which management has suggested is at all in their plans. The point is that we think normalized EBITDA is in the $26mn-$28mn range, and with current backlog up and pricing higher on this backlog than on recent business, Limbach could very well achieve EBITDA above these levels in 2019. We're not relying on that. We think if the company merely achieves $26mn-$28mn in EBITDA, the stock is going dramatically higher.

Stepping back from the Mid-Atlantic for a moment, guidance on revenues and backlog has increased, pricing on backlog has increased, project pipeline has continued to grow, and demand remains robust. Sales, which were already strong, have gained even more momentum, and Limbach is already closing in on 100% of the backlog required to meet 2018 earned revenue forecasts.

Source: Limbach Investor Presentation (Second Quarter 2018)

Regarding the $8.1mn loss that the company incurred, the company seems to have acted swiftly to clean it up. They brought in key operational leadership from other branches to support the recovery in the region, and have even started to see success on several other projects in that region. Though Limbach CEO Charlie Bacon recognized that the Mid-Atlantic region had serious issues, he’s remained optimistic that this flies in stark contrast to business at the company as a whole.

And our year — we’re disappointed with Mid-Atlantic and the impact it’s had on us … So it’s unfortunate that we’ve had to deal with that. But when I look at the overall business and how we are just — it’s humming on all cylinders and the rest of the businesses units, we’re quite pleased with our progress.

– Charlie Bacon, Limbach CEO (2Q Conference Call)

We think this has created an opportune time to build a position. The stock is trading at roughly a 5.6x depressed 2018 EV/EBITDA multiple, and we don't see another leg down. Given Limbach's performance, we understand the deep discount in relation to their immediate competitors, however we believe that there is likely substantial upside if virtually anything goes right (or does not go wrong). Limbach's multiple is way below the 12.9x 2018 EV/EBITDA average of peers, so if it merely partially closes the gap, we believe we could see a dramatic move higher - a 3-EBITDA turn multiple expansion on our 2019 EBITDA estimate, leaving the stock still 4-EBITDA turns below peers Aecom (ACM), Emcor (EME), Comfort Systems (FIX) and NV5 (NVEE), would result in an approximate doubling of share price.

Source: Company Filings, Factset, Dane Capital estimates

We are also confident in Limbach’s ability to complete an accretive acquisition — a strategy that they have repeatedly emphasized to be a top priority for them. Though we’re frustrated that management has taken longer than we expected to announce an acquisition, we are, however, optimistic that our patience will be rewarded in the short-to-medium term. Bacon stressed on the 2Q earnings call that they have confidence in their ability to close on a deal in the imminent future,

Our M&A team is working hard and we reviewed over a 100 companies and are actively continuing our examination of approximately 30 businesses in our pipeline. We are in various late stage discussions with several attractive companies that fit our criteria and strategic plan … We remain focused on our criteria and strategic plan. We believe we are still on track to complete a transaction this year.

– Charlie Bacon, Limbach CEO (2Q Conference Call)

And with the right acquisition, it could make a significant impact. Currently, EBITDA is at a low enough level that an accretive transaction of almost any scale could materially change the company’s growth rate and provide a boost to their y/y numbers. We'd expect Limbach to primarily use cash for any acquisition given their sensitivity to their current stock price, and pay a multiple near 4x EBITDA.

Our belief remains strong that Limbach’s major issues have been identified. If their Mid-Atlantic issues truly are in the rearview, then we'd expect dramatic upside to shares going forward. If these problems persist, we don't see a lot of downside given current valuation.

However, it's our view that they are taking the required steps towards rectifying theses issues. With revenues accelerating, backlog increasing, and margins improving, we are optimistic that Limbach could see a major shift in investor sentiment and that Limbach could be one of the strongest performers in our portfolio over the next year.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.