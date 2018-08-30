Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Michelle Wright - Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

David Watza - President and CEO

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Thank you, Anita. Good morning and welcome. Thank you for joining our call today. We are delighted by your continued interested in Perceptron.

Late yesterday, we issued a release with the fourth quarter and full year results for our 2018 fiscal year, which is available on our website at investors.perceptron.com. We plan to file our Form 10-K later today. On the call with me today from Perceptron is David Watza, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that some of the material that we will be discussing today constitutes forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based upon information we believe to be true as of today. Please see the release and our SEC filings for information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided. Perceptron is not responsible for transcripts of this call made by independent third parties.

Finally, in yesterday’s press release, we provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures that we will be discussing in this call. Unless otherwise noted, our comments are in U.S. dollars. Plus, references to years will be for our fiscal years, which end on June 30th.

I will now turn the call over to Dave for his comments, after which I will come back to discuss our financial results in more detail and then we will open for Q&A. Dave?

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you to everyone who has joined us for today's update. We appreciate you taking the time to learn about our exciting business on which we continue to make improvements. It’s an exciting time to be at Perceptron. We had another strong quarter and fiscal year. And I am very eager to update you on our new products, our employees, our customers, and our financial results.

This quarter we took additional steps toward improving Perceptron through a long-term strategic growth and diversification objectives, as well as continued cost reductions. We are proud of our fiscal 2018 results which highlight how far we have come from our recent challenging past.

While we're excited about our financial results, we're even more excited about the future we are creating with the new products we are developing and releasing. Let me get right into a few significant details of our product development path.

On Monday, we announced an order for 24 AutoGauge In-Line systems with our new AccuSite technology and we are already in the process of installing the first 6 systems, 6 of these systems in Europe. While this is just one order, it represents a significant milestone in our product development path.

As I've mentioned in our prior quarterly earnings calls about this product, it is an absolute accurate system that eliminates the need for our customers to perform expensive and time consuming data correlation events with other devices, providing accuracy to the operator on the first part.

In addition, our Helix evo product, which was first shipped to customers in November of 2017, continues to perform well on the field. We are very pleased with the development of these two new products and we'll work to continuously improve them.

In addition we have line of sight and more developments coming in the coming fiscal year, including plans for the addition of new technologies and new products to our existing product portfolio.

We will continuously invest in our engineering and research and development efforts, which will enable us to broaden the products and the solutions we offer to our customers. You will see that our engineering and research and development spending increased this quarter by about $400,000, and for the year the spend is up just over $1 million. This was purposeful, and as you can see the investment in this area is yielding results.

We are confident that it will expand our ability to compete in the marketplace and help us achieve our long term objective of double digit revenue growth. The results delivered in the press release issued after the market closed yesterday are clear indicators of the ongoing changes we are making to the business and the positive impact on our performance.

I'd like to review a few of the highlights included in our fourth quarter and full-year press release. This quarter represented another meaningful step in the process of improving our operations and our margins at Perceptron. Our customer metrics of bookings, revenue, and backlog, were all robust and included several records.

Bookings for the fourth quarter were $19.9 million, and for the full-year bookings were a record $87.2 million. Also note, we have exceeded $20 million bookings in three of the four quarters this fiscal year as well seven out of last nine quarters, a result that we're proud of and we clearly want to continue building on this momentum.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $23.6 million, which is also a record for our Company. In addition, this is the first time we have had three consecutive quarters with over $20 million of revenue. Backlog ended the quarter at $47.5 million this is our highest year-end backlog ever. This is another metric that we are proud of and representative of another building block on which we can continue to establish our strategic initiatives.

In addition to these solid results, let me provide you with a few more details on our bookings numbers. Booking were led in the fourth quarter by growth in customer demand in our Europe region, as we recorded $9.3 million or 22.4% above the same quarter in the prior year.

For the year, Europe's bookings were $36.1 million, 22.8% above the full-year period of fiscal 2017. In the Americas, our bookings ended the quarter at $8.2 million, year-to-date order in-take in this region is strong at $35 million. Both the quarter and year-to-date were behind last year's bookings as 2017 was extremely strong for this region.

In Asia, our bookings for the quarter totaled $2.4 million compared to $2.5 million in the prior year. If you look at Asia on a full-year basis, bookings in that region are up about 0.6% from the prior year.

Currency had none favorable impact of $0.9 million in bookings when compared to the prior year's fourth quarter, primarily due to the changes in Euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate. FX and bookings for fiscal year 2018 had a favorable impact of $4.2 million.

Both Europe and the Americas experienced year-over-year backlog growth while Asia was down slightly, resulting in total Company backlog of $47.5 million, which is our highest year-on-year level ever.

Revenues for the three month period of $23.6 million increased versus last year's fourth quarter by $1.3 million or up 5.8%. This is slightly higher than our previously discussed range of $20 million to $23 million. Michelle will go into more detail on revenue shortly, but we continue to empathize with our team the importance of focusing on profitable top line growth.

These metrics are all clear indicators of the demand for our products and services, as well as the loyalty of our customers. I am very proud of our team's efforts in delivering these results this past year, and the significant improvements we continue to see. Without their best efforts these advances would not be possible.

While we feel good about the progress of the past quarter and so far for the full year, we have a team that is always looking for ways to improve upon these results. In our press release, we offered revenue guidance for our first quarter of $18 million to $21 million. Michelle will elaborate on the change in revenue recognition rules that we are faced with.

For our full fiscal year 2019, we anticipate mid-single digit top line growth. Our longer term aspirations are for sustained high single digit revenue growth, gross profit that grows faster than revenue and exceeds 40% of our revenues, and operating income over 10%. The results in our fourth quarter represent another significant step toward these aspirations.

Next, I would like to talk about our progress toward executing our strategic plan. As I have mentioned previously, there are four main elements to our strategic plan. First, continuous investment in our engineering capabilities to further expand our competitive advantages in hardware and software technologies.

Second, broadening our product offering to our automotive customers which is intended to expand our addressable opportunities and enable us to achieve our aspiration of double digit revenue growth.

Third, tenaciously pursuing greater cost efficiencies as we continue lean practices throughout the organization. This enables us to fund the growth areas of our business, including engineering, product development, sales and marketing.

Fourth, prudent management of working capital such that we can maximize free cash flows and reinvest in the growth of the business.

Now I want to elaborate on the progress we're making on each of these strategic objectives. In my earlier comments today, I spoke about our investment in engineering and resulting broadening of our product offering. Needless to say, I'm very pleased with our progress.

As it relates to the third element of our strategic plan, tenaciously pursing cost savings, this is clearly evident when you look at our margin increase this year compared to the prior year's result.

The margin expansion of 220 basis points experienced this fiscal year compared to fiscal 2017, illustrates the improvement. Positive changes are clearly impacting our operating results as we look to implement additional lean practices throughout the organization.

The last element of our strategic plan focuses on prudent working capital management to maximize cash flows and allows us to reinvest in growth areas of the business.

Our cash flows from operations for fiscal 2018 was a source of $3.9 million compared to a use of $3.7 million in the prior year-to-date period. The strong cash flows allow us to invest for growth especially in our engineering research and development, which we believe will drive long term returns to our shareholders.

Now, I have a few comments on our talented and committed team. We have approximately 350 employees around the world and a large percentage of them are highly educated. Many of them have been with the Company for many years and are highly experienced in our core competencies.

And as I've said before, as we continue to make the changes that are needed for the Company, it'll be this team that drives the necessary changes and improvements. We firmly believe we have the right team to execute next steps in our strategic plan.

Our team across the globe continues to identify new opportunities to add value to our existing customers and potential customers, reduce costs and increase our internal efficiencies.

Before I turn the call back to Michelle, I want to remind you, from a macro view we are a small supplier in a huge and technologically advancing industries. We have an excellent brand name along with leading technology and a strong reputation in the automotive industry. We also have an employee base that knows the automotive industry as well, if not better, than anyone in our space.

We are confident that the development path we are on will lead to new opportunities within automotive and further down the road, sectors beyond automotive, and that as we continue to execute our strategic plan over the next few years, it will provide sustainable and profitable growth opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders.

Michelle, now to you.

Thanks Dave.

Fiscal 2018 was definitely a step forward for Perceptron. We had strong financial results in the fourth quarter and full year. So, let me get into the details and share them with you.

As Dave previously mentioned, sales in the quarter were $23.6 million compared to sales of $22.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Our top line has been dependent on customer timing and the complex revenue recognition rules that we are subject to.

Specifically, the revenue recognition rules that we are currently required to follow under U.S. GAAP can cause some timing disconnects between sales and cost of goods sold. As we finalize our analysis for the rules that we will be following under ASU 606 starting July 1, 2018, we believe that some of the timing mismatches will cease.

Specifically, there are two main differences in the timing of revenue recognition under 606 as it applies to us. First, under all GAAP, we were limited in the amount we could recognize by the amount we invoiced our customer for our multiple element solutions. Going forward regardless of the invoice in terms, when we deliver something to the customer we can recognize that revenue.

Second, previously for the service elements of our multiple element solutions, we waited until we received a formal buy-off from the customer and recognized all of the revenue for that element at that time.

Under 606, we will be recognizing revenue for these services over the time we perform the service. Furthermore, under 606 we must capitalize commissions paid to our employees to the extent that the commission is paid prior to the related revenue recognition. All three of these changes will minimize the timing mismatches between cost and revenue.

We chose the modified retrospective transition method which calls for us to calculate a one-time adjustment as of July 1, 2018 and record the net impact directly to retain earnings. We anticipate that this one-time positive net retain earning adjustments will be between $1.8 million and $2.3 million and within that net adjustments there will be a gross revenue adjustment somewhere in the range of $3.9 million to $4.2 million.

Now that we've discussed the new revenue recognition rules, let's get back to our fourth quarter results. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, FX had an $800,000 favorable impact on sales when compared to the prior year's fourth quarter primarily due to the dollar-euro exchange rate fluctuations.

Our Europe region had sales of $9.2 million which was up from $7.9 million from the same quarter of last year primarily due to an increase in our In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions, as well as higher value added services. This is the second highest fourth quarter for our Europe region, so a very strong end for this year for this region.

Sales in Asia increased by $1.4 million to $5.8 million, primarily due to increase sales of In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions, as well as increases of our Off-Line Measurement Solutions. Sales in our Americas region was down $1.4 million to $8.6 million for the quarter. This decrease was primarily due to In-Line and Near-Line Measurement Solutions.

For fiscal 2018, our sales were $84.7 million, an increase of 8.7% over fiscal 2017. Sales in all regions were up on a year-over-year basis. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the fourth quarter was 38.1%, which was flat compared to the same period of our fiscal 2017, primarily due to the higher sale volumes and the revenue mix for this quarter offset by the timing of certain expenses and cost of goods sold including increased warranty cost.

As we have discussed in the past, our longer terms aspiration for consistent gross profit levels is above 40%. We believe we made progress towards that goal this quarter as our gross profit margin for fiscal 2018 totaled 37.8%, representing a 220 basis point increase from the last fiscal year and an 8.7% in sales.

While we are proud of the significant progress we have made in our margins in the past several quarters, we are cognizant of the need to continue to expand our margins so that we are able to fund our development efforts and we recognize there may continue to be some choppiness in these quarterly results.

Next, let's turn to the operating expense line items. Engineering expenses, which includes our R&D, increased about $400,000 to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. As we've previously discussed, this investment is deliberate as we are highly focused on developing new products.

As Dave already mentioned in the press release that we issued on Monday regarding the 24 AutoGauge inline systems we are installing with our new AccuSite technology. This is just one example of the success we are continuing to see with the new products we been developing as a results of the additional R&D investments that we been discussing over the past year. We believe that there will be more of these types of announcements in the future and as a benefit higher sales levels, a better margins ultimately resulting in higher returns for our shareholders.

Sales and marketing expenses were $2.5 million for the quarter, up $200,000 compared to last year’s fourth quarter. We’ve been focused on investing a bit here as well, especially as it relates to the new products we’ve introduced in the past several months. G&A expenses were $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and reflect when compared to prior year's fourth quarter.

As a reminder, we’re a small public company with the footprint that covers 12 countries, which means that we have costs that are largely fixed in this area. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, we had increases in employee-related costs, including our incentive compensation and utilizing outside contractors, as well as an increase in our allowance for doubtful accounts. However, these increases were offset by a decrease in legal fees.

Reported and recurring operating income for the quarter was $1.8 million. This compares to a reported operating income of $1 million and recurring operating income of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

For the fiscal year 2018 our reported operating income was $4.9 million, an increase of 172% compared to fiscal 2017. Recurring operating income for fiscal 2018 was $5.5 million compared to $3.6 million in fiscal 2017, an increase of 53%.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2018 we disclosed that we were substantially completed with our original financial improvement plan and therefore we did not have any severance impairment and other charges during the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the fiscal year, we took a net charge of $600,000 primarily for the award of attorney fees in the trade secrets case that we are plaintiff in partially offset by the final adjustments for the finalization of the severance payments and our inventory write-off.

We had a tax expense for the quarter of $0.7 million. As we have previously discussed, we have established full valuation allowances against the net deferred tax assets in several of our tax jurisdictions. This impacts our effective tax rate each period, especially when we have pretax income in some locations as we do not have to recognize any tax expense against that income.

As an update on the impact to Perceptron from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we are in the process of finalizing our analysis of the transition tax. However, we believe based on our current interpretation of the rules that our foreign tax credits would completely offset any transition tax calculated, so we don't anticipate making any cash payments for this tax. There are few other taxes under this law that we are continuing to evaluate but at this time we do not believe that those other taxes would be material for Perceptron.

Before I open the call for questions, I want to touch on a couple of last items. First, cash and short-term investments were $6.7 million at June 30, 2018 down from $7.8 million at March 31, 2018 but up from $5.3 million at June 30, 2017.

Second, we had nothing outstanding on our current line of credit with Chemical Bank at the end of June compared to $1.5 million outstanding under this credit line at March 31. Under our previous line of credit with Comerica Bank, we had $1.5 million outstanding at June 30, 2017.

Finally, cash flow provided from operations was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a use of $0.4 million in prior year's fourth quarter. The inflow from operations in Q4, 2018 was primarily due to our net income and cash generated from inventories and credit expenses. Furthermore, we expect strong cash collections in the first quarter, based on our current accounts receivable levels. Cash generation remains the primary focus for us.

We continue to believe that we are on the right path as we begin our fiscal year 2019, as shown by our financial metrics, including profitability, as well as record bookings, revenue and backlog. Please join us in November when we discuss our first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

With that, I will turn the call back over to the operator who will open the call for your questions. Anita?

[Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Greg Palm with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Greg Palm

I guess, just to start, you gave a little bit of detail on the quarter itself, I mean, obviously revenue came in above the high-end of the previous guidance range. I was just curious was it more of a timing thing? Or what was the biggest cause for the surprise there?

David Watza

Yes. There was a bit of stuff that flow through the system faster than we were expecting. Under the old revenue recognition rules, some of the bias we weren't expecting to get came through. And there were some things that we were able to build the customer that we weren't fully expecting. So I'd say, those were the two big drivers.

Greg Palm

And Asia sales by my math were - I think a quarterly record, I mean, can you just talk about the overall environment there and probably more importantly what are you seeing from a competitive standpoint?

David Watza

Asia is a pretty competitive area for us. We have some good strong competitors. But I've got to tell you Greg that our product development should only help that part of our business. We have a strong team in China, obviously that's a great market to be in and we see lots of upside there especially with new products that we're pursuing. And a few years ago Asia, China specifically was down a bit. Now it's going pretty well for us.

Greg Palm

And is that driven by your existing customers or you're seeing a bunch of new customers in that region specifically?

David Watza

I wouldn't say we have a lot of new customers. It's mainly our existing customers there. We've been in China. I want to say for over a decade. So we have - I would say most of the relationships that we need, although we're always continuing to develop that.

Greg Palm

I guess just lastly from me, starting to get some new traction with the new products, you know, the press release from the other day implies that things are going well. Just kind of curious broadly what are you hearing from customers in terms of their desire for new applications, how you can help them out from a technology standpoint? What are they sort of asking you to develop from a product standpoint?

David Watza

Yes. So developing what that the customer wants is always a bit of a tricky thing. What we are developing? Obviously we take all the information we get in from all of our customers and we're very fortunate that we have contacts and get information in from pretty much all of the big global OEMs and we filter that through to what we think is the right product for them.

And I would tell you that over the last several months the excitement among our sales and marketing team for the leads that they're getting and the conversations we're having are very impactful and very different than what we've had in the past few years, mainly because of the developments that we are doing and the products that our customers are beginning to see.

And Greg, you know over the next year they'll just be more and more of this as we continue to invest. So as I said it at the beginning of the call, it's an exciting time to be at Perceptron.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Dave Watza for any closing remarks.

David Watza

Well, thank you again for your time and attendance to our business. We are very excited about our future and we think you should be too. We look forward to updating you on our progress in a few months when our first quarter of fiscal 2019 results are issued. Thank you, again.

