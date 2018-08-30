Procter & Gamble: Keep Holding That Rock-Solid Dividend

Procter & Gamble (PG) is holding steady above $83 a share, which means shares are now up well over $13 since its May lows. Despite the strong rebound in the share price, many analysts continue to have a neutral to bearish stance on this stock. Their reasons range from a lack of growth and loss of market share in the likes of its Gillette razor segment, as well as higher logistics and transportation costs, which are obviously affecting margins.

We though outlined our reasons for remaining long this stock in a recent article penned after the company's 4th quarter numbers. Despite top line sales coming in on the light side in Q4, we saw share gains across the majority of the portfolio over a rolling quarter basis. We believe that the culling of non-performing brands that took place in recent times will over time renew innovation at the firm especially behind its top brands.

This innovation and renewed focus behind its top brands should cement its relationships with retailers over the long term. Why? Because retailers will stock successful brands as they invariably drive traffic. A lesser amount of core brands should drive core innovation.

Although PG shares may be overbought over a short-term basis at present, we view this position as a long-term hold. Yes, the S&P 500 is due for an intermediate correction as the last intermediate low took place back in February. Furthermore, the longer the market rallies in earnest, the more risk is open to a steep down-move to bring about that intermediate low (something like we experienced in January and February of this year).

When a down-move is expected, we always like to review the dividend. Dividend investors invariably show up at bottoms when sentiment gets reset. Here is how PG's dividend looks like at present.

The yield currently comes in at 3.44%. The dividend yield is important especially in this environment with interest rates rising. Astute dividend investors watch the 10-year US bond yield which presently comes in at 2.88%. When one can get this type of return from fixed income, dividend yields from dividend growth stocks come into play big time. We pass the test here though so far.

Bears though harp onto the fact that dividend growth rates have slowed meaningfully. In fact, the 10-year average annual growth rate has been literally cut in half from 6.7% to 3.3% over the past 12 months. However the declining growth rate cannot be measured accurately against the likes of revenue and earnings growth over the last decade due to the culling of about 100 brands. There have been a lot of moving parts at P&G and the transformation is very much still in play.

Therefore, instead of comparing dividend growth to earnings growth, we like to look at financial metrics such as the company's debt to equity ratio and interest coverage ratio. Why? Because many dividend-paying companies first have to fight themselves (due to being over-leveraged) before being able to meaningfully grow that dividend.

At the end of June, which was Procter & Gamble's end of fiscal year, its debt to equity ratio came in at 0.41 and its interest coverage ratio came in at 27. These numbers are arguably better than what P&G reported a decade ago and present a powerful launchpad for higher dividend growth rates once earnings growth comes back on stream once more.

$7.3 billion was paid out by the company in dividends in fiscal 2018 and $11.15 billion was generated in free cash flow. This gives us a free cash flow ratio of 65%, which is not far off the 60% cap we look for. Again investors should be looking at the trends here and not just go by the numbers. Why? Because ongoing share repurchases have meant that P&G's shares outstanding has now dropped to 2.49 billion.

This means that dividend payments to shareholders over the past 3 years have remained very steady at around the $7.3 billion mark. All things being equal, if the company delivers on its expected earnings growth rate of around 7% on average over the next five years, free cash flow will increase accordingly. This will decrease the payout ratio, which again will give scope for higher dividend hikes.

To sum up, our P&G position is there for the long haul. Long P&G.

