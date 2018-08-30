Teaching Financial Responsibility: Asset Allocation Daily

Low-Vol

“During times when emerging market stocks have declined at least 15%, US low volatility stocks have generally outperformed the broader US market (as defined by the S&P 500 Index). The potential for US low volatility stocks to help reduce downside risk may be attractive in an environment filled with EM risk, especially given a robust US economy that is benefiting from deregulation and tax cuts.” (Invesco US)

Consumer Confidence

“Investors probably shouldn't view a confident consumer as a bullish signal for stocks. If anything, the evidence seems to suggest just the opposite - that stocks have delivered their best returns when consumers were most pessimistic.” (Charlie Bilello)

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

“When a retailer moves its sales of a seasonal item earlier and earlier into the year, it almost always is a sign that they don't have any better ideas for growing their sales…As the selling season grows ever-longer, year-after-year, the marketing strategy breaks down because consumers get burned out on the product because the retailer betrays one of the key things that makes the seasonal item special - its limited availability.” (Ironman at Political Calculations)

Tesla Debt

“While it's possible that Tesla can build on recent production momentum, we do not believe that Tesla's debt is currently worth the risk.” (WisdomTree)

Tesla Leadership

“Less than a week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that no, he in fact would NOT be taking Tesla private because the funding was not quite as “secured” as he said it was, you’d hope that he’d turn a new leaf, and settle down a bit. But no. No. Not at all. He’s on Twitter asking if anyone has happened to look into his “pedophile” accusations.” (Jalopnik.com)

Medical Bankruptcy

“The odds of a medical bankruptcy go down significantly when you can completely avoid chronic medical conditions. The money saved or, more correctly, the money not spent on chronic conditions, can be a difference maker for people who are borderline in terms of their retirement savings. A key point to reiterate if it isn't clear is that behavioral changes can reverse chronic medical issues.” (Roger Nusbaum)

Thought For The Day

In response to some of our recent discussion in this forum, a reader sent a direct message questioning whether a national financial literacy effort might ease our growing private and public debt management problems. I excerpt a portion of that reader’s argument here:

My question today revolves around your opinion if legislation might be the answer to future debt crises. If we look at what has been legislated for subjects in high schools, I have not heard of any state that requires high school student to learn what money is and how it works. I've envisioned a program that requires Freshman and Sophomores to learn about money and simple concepts about saving and investing. This done at this age because kids typically get their first job at 16 (Junior year) and they need to understand the basics prior to getting that first job. They need to be independently wealthy in their advanced years, they will need to save $1 out of every $5 they ever earn. They need to also understand that they need to spend less than they make forever.… There is a widespread lack of understanding in the next generation down about the fact that their salary is really made up of current living expenses and retirement expenses. The last Defined Benefit generation didn't know to (or how to) teach their children fiscal responsibility and self reliance with money. My daughter was lucky to have 2 MBA's for parents that understand these concepts and, in understanding, has structured herself (and now her husband) to save greater than 20% into their tax deferred instruments and have over $100K at the age of 28. I feel that many more kids would understand as well if they were all taught the impact of issues like buying a $30K car out of high school and taking on that debt rather than a $2,000 older model that gets them from point A to B the same as the $30K car but doesn't saddle them with debt. The lessons in school will be able to show them what that extra $28K is worth in retirement income grown over the next 40 years.”

As I’ve written previously, I don't think mandating financial literacy education is going to do the job, any more than all the other mandates that are not working (American scores on international tests are not impressive). And in any event, 22 states do currently require some financial or economics education, and I am skeptical that actual financial behavior in those states is any better.

The reason our reader’s daughter is doing so well is because of the example she got from her parents. The reason why our reader is an exception, and why a financial literacy program won’t really do the trick in my opinion, is because it’s just too counter-cultural in our times. The theme of Western culture is to give into one’s inclinations, to “follow your heart.” The world has become an arena for the satisfaction of our impulses. There is nothing new in this. Greek culture was like that, Roman culture was like that and so on down the road through European civilization. America really was (and remarkably still is) exceptional. Its early settlers regarded England – the freest European society of its time – as a place of tyranny, so it was an exceptional group of people who started the United States of America. What’s more, the cultural values, as exemplified by Poor Richard’s Alamanack and the like, strongly emphasized moral self-discipline.

I think financial literacy education would have a better chance of success if there were more of an emphasis on early American history and its values. Students could learn about Abraham Lincoln’s humble log-cabin roots and be asked to compare that to today’s consumer culture. I think that could be more effective than a strictly financial undertaking – in part because students could come to understand that financial responsibility is not just some sort of economic hygiene but really the heritage of all Americans. I could see the question asked: When Abigail Adams went to Quincy Market, what did she buy? The answer would likely be that she bought what she needed; there was no concept of shopping as a recreational activity or as therapy for depression.

I should add that responsible finance is not asceticism either – it’s just good common sense and the taking of a long view that you may have a need for some of your current resources tomorrow.

A final point: While I see no urgent need for more financial literacy programs, and think American heritage education could conceivably be of greater help, the quickest route to improved financial literacy is likely to be the next financial crisis.

