Global Oil Demand Likely To End The Year Stronger

Fear appears to have taken hold, with oil going for far lower than what it probably should be given the circumstances.

As the third quarter draws nearer to its close, some oil investors are bound to be worried about the state of energy markets. Take out the uncertainty associated with rising US output, sanctions on Iran, militant activities in Libya and Nigeria, the unstoppable production declines in Venezuela, and a trade war by the current White House administration, and you still have one concern that's affecting markets in a negative way: The end of summer driving season and a drop in demand that should come from that. Though perhaps a regional phenomenon, this issue is significantly overblown and, on the global scale, it’s really meaningless. The fact of the matter is that, barring an issue with global economic growth, it’s probable that global demand will only grow stronger as the year’s end edges nearer. This is undoubtedly bullish for long-term oil investors and should help push energy prices higher in the months to come, not lower.

A quick take on global concerns

My readers know me as somebody who has been bullish on oil markets for a while now, and that hasn’t changed. There are a lot of issues arising on the global scene, some of which I have written about before and others where I haven’t written about or haven’t touched upon in a while. For those interested in my summary points (and I will likely cover these in more detail in future articles), here’s my assessment of the uncertainties affecting global oil markets:

Rising US Output

Growing US output always is a concern, but as recent monthly data suggests, production in May of this year (the most recent month that’s available at the time of this writing) averaged 10.442 million barrels per day. This represents a shortfall of 0.304 million barrels per day compared to the 10.746 million barrels per day that would have been calculated using the weekly figures provided by the same source: The EIA (Energy Information Administration). Between pipeline constraints in the Permian Basin and a roughly stable rig count, I believe that continued misses in this manner will continue and that US output won’t rise as quickly as some sources indicate.

Sanctions on Iran

I continue to be surprised by the leverage the US government has over other nations regarding the import of Iranian oil. When news first broke regarding renewed sanctions, I thought the impact would be minimal, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that the US will probably be able to take between 0.50 million barrels per day and 1 million barrels per day off the market. Saudi Arabia cannot offset this by itself, but with the help of Russia and with long-term growth baked into Iraq, it’s likely that OPEC and non-OPEC nations allied with them can offset production declines from Iran unless cuts are at or above the 1 million barrels per day upper range.

Libya and Nigeria

Both of these nations are powder kegs that could explode at a moment’s notice. I'm more familiar with Nigeria’s issues than I am Libya’s, but the issues in Libya appear more volatile on the whole, with warring factions of sorts only working together so they can share oil revenues. These two countries can and will serve to push oil prices to relative peaks and troughs over the next several months unless stability persists.

Venezuela

I have been clear about Venezuela for a while now: There’s almost no stopping the country’s production declines, and the fact of the matter is that outright economic collapse and ensuing civil war is on the table. For more on this, please check out my recent article where I discussed, in more detail, what's transpiring there. In general, I feel this could be, along with global demand growing, the key driver behind higher prices over the next 12 to 24 months.

Trade war

This is perhaps the single biggest concern that nobody can really quantify. The fact of the matter is that a true outbreak of a global trade war would have devastating consequences for the global economy, which would be sure to hurt demand. Already, it’s not unreasonable to expect some negative hit to take place because of what tariffs have already been put into place, but until we have a better picture of where this is going, I cannot provide much insight on what full impact this should have on oil markets.

Speaking of demand…

In all, from these uncertainties, I believe that the picture for global markets is undeniably bullish. However, one thing that some investors or analysts point to that they believe will hurt prices in the months to come is the end of summer driving season, which they believe will result in demand falling. Regionally, there always are factors at play, but oil is a global market more than it is anything, and if history is any guide, the opposite of falling demand is likely to be true.

*Created by Author

To see my thoughts behind this, we need only look at the graph above. In it, you can see historic levels in global oil demand for the second, third, and fourth quarters of each year between 2013 and 2017. You also can see current expectations for this year, in accordance with the thoughts put out by the EIA in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook. In the graph below, you can see just the quarter-to-quarter changes instead of aggregate daily demand.

*Created by Author

Generally speaking, the third quarter of every year is a boon for oil. Between 2013 and 2017, for instance, global demand would soar, on average, by 1.07 million barrels per day, going from the second quarter to the third. This year, the EIA believes that demand grew higher than that average, hitting 1.26 million barrels per day on the back of robust global economic growth and in spite of crude prices that haven’t been this high in years.

Now, going from the third quarter to the second is a different story. Instead of being a big move higher, the data is mixed. In three of the past five years, demand did manage to grow from the third quarter to the fourth, but because of a bad fourth quarter in 2015 when demand fell 0.76 million barrels per day, the average increase over the past five years has been just 0.08 million barrels per day. This year, the EIA expects the figure to average 0.15 million barrels per day though, which if true, would represent a far cry from the demand contraction that some investors fear.

If anything, I would make the case that, perhaps, the increase in demand expectations is too low for what's happening across the globe right now. Between 2015 and 2017, for instance, global GDP expanded at a rate of 2.7% per annum, on average, with a low point of 2.4% and a high point of 3% (looking solely at annual averages, not quarterly figures). The picture this year, though, is different.

Despite trade issues across the globe, it’s believed that GDP in 2018 will be exceptionally strong. According to the International Monetary Fund, global GDP this year and next could expand by 3.9% per annum. It’s worth saying that the IMF has outlined global uncertainties as a concern, especially regarding trade tensions, but unless those become more prominent than they are now, demand should remain robust near term. Even though sizable swings in GDP growth don’t necessarily mean that demand will change accordingly, it’s hard to imagine a general trend of higher demand in the fourth quarter coming in worse at a time when the economy is better, not worse, than it has been in years.

Takeaway

Oil markets are complex and there exist innumerable uncertainties that could negatively affect or positively affect demand and, therefore, prices. Right now, if you remove the guessing game that comes from current trade tensions, the overall picture is undeniably bullish, but when you add to this the fact that, more often than not, global demand rises heading into the end of the year, it’s likely that prices will continue ascending and end 2018 strong.

