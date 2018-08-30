Prospect Capital: Let Profits Run

Prospect Capital Corp. reported decent results for its last financial quarter that ended in June.

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) released a solid deck of financials for its fourth fiscal quarter this week that caused the BDC's stock price to break out to the upside. Prospect Capital Corp. currently offers income investors a dividend yield that is covered by net investment income. The BDC's shares today sell for a 20 percent discount to the last reported net asset value. I currently rate PSEC as a "Hold".

Prospect Capital Corp. didn't disappoint when it reported Q4-2018 earnings for the quarter ending June this week. The business development company said it pulled in $0.22/share in net investment income which compares against $0.19/share in net investment income in both the previous quarter and the year-ago quarter. Importantly, Prospect Capital Corp. also beat the consensus NII-estimate of $0.20/share. Just as importantly, the BDC's net asset value increased $0.12/share or 1.3 percent in the last quarter on the back of higher excess NII and net realized gains/change in unrealized gains. Prospect Capital Corp.'s Q4-2018 end-of-period book value was $9.35/share compared to $9.23/share at the end of the March quarter.

Here’s Prospect Capital Corp.’s NAV bridge for the quarter ending June.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp. Earnings Release

Prospect Capital Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Prospect Capital Corp. is a high-yield income vehicle structured as a business development company, meaning the BDC is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings/taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

Prospect Capital Corp. primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies with an annual EBITDA in the range of $5-150 million. More than half of the BDC's investments (~66 percent) are first and second liens.

Here's a snapshot of Prospect Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

As far as diversification is concerned, Prospect Capital Corp. is moderately diversified in terms of industry. Importantly, Prospect Capital Corp. only has 3.0 percent exposure to the volatile energy industry.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s net investment income grew at a fast clip until 2016 before reduced origination activity and contracting debt yields caused a drop in net investment income in the last two financial years.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s loan portfolio is largely performing. The amount of non-accruals as a percent of total assets has moved between 1.2 percent and 2.5 percent in the last five quarters (depicted quarters are calendar quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

Insider Ownership

Key members of Prospect Capital Corp.'s executive team have regularly purchased the BDC's shares in the open market over the last couple of years. Insiders spent more than $200 million on Prospect Capital Corp.'s stock since the start of 2010.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s senior management owns about a tenth of Prospect Capital Corp.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp.

Improved Dividend Coverage

Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage has improved considerably after the business development company slashed its monthly dividend payout from $0.08333/share to $0.06/share last year. Today, Prospect Capital Corp. covers its dividend with net investment income, which suggests that the business development company will be able to maintain its current payout throughout the year. Hence, I do not expect - at this time - that Prospect Capital Corp. will reduce its dividend payout in the fourth quarter.

As a matter of fact, Prospect Capital Corp.'s NII-payout ratio dropped from ~95 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to ~82 percent in the second quarter of 2018 (depicted quarters in the chart below are calendar quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

Additional Monthly Dividends

As part of the earnings release, Prospect Capital Corp. also declared two more monthly dividends of $0.06/share (no change) for the months of September and October. Here are the crucial dates investors need to know:

DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION Prospect is declaring distributions as follows: $0.06 per share for September 2018 to September 28, 2018 record holders with October 18, 2018 payment date; and

$0.06 per share for October 2018 to October 31, 2018 record holders with November 21, 2018 payment date.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp. Earnings Release

Prospect Capital Corp. Is Still Priced At A Large Discount To Net Asset Value

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares are currently priced at a ~20 percent discount to net asset value, which includes a moderate margin of safety, in my opinion.

The net asset value discount, however, has narrowed considerably in the last several months as investor confidence in Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend returned.

Prospect Capital Corp. is the cheapest BDC in the sector on a price-to-book-basis. This is largely due to the fact that the company slashed its dividend twice in the last three years on the back of insufficient net investment income.

Bullish Breakout

Prospect Capital Corp.'s share price has broken out to the upside after the BDC reported better-than-expected NII for its fourth fiscal quarter this week. PSEC reached a new 52-week high today @$7.50, which is a bullish sign.



Source: StockCharts

Your Takeaway

Prospect Capital Corp. released a better-than-expected deck of financials for the last quarter. Net investment income exceeded the cumulative dividend payout by $0.04/share. As a result, the NII-payout ratio has fallen back to the low 80-percent range. All of this means that Prospect Capital Corp. should be able to maintain its current monthly dividend of $0.06/share. Further, a rising NAV is good news as well, and attests to the strength of Prospect Capital Corp.'s last fiscal quarter. I am not a buyer or seller at today's prices, but would start to think about liquidating my long position in PSEC around the $8 price level. Let profits run.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC, ARCC, MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.