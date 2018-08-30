What Canadian Beer Taxation Can Tell Us About The Future Of Canadian Cannabis

The assumption that cannabis can solve the opioid crisis will not keep the government from increasing the taxes on cannabis and will most likely not be the sole solution.

Introduction

This article is a highlight piece on the taxation of Canadian cannabis production and sales, and the oversights investors are making when considering the current and future impacts of the Canadian governments taxation policies. The impact from these taxation policies are not unique to one company but instead will affect all Canadian LPs as they begin to enter the legalized recreational cannabis market if they are not prepared. Companies included are Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth(CGC), Cronos Group (CRON) and Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) among many other smaller firms competing in the industry.

Current Canadian Cannabis Taxation

On October 17th, 2018, Canada will fulfill the first federally legal sale of recreational cannabis. This will mark the first time a G7 country has decided to federally legalize cannabis for recreational use. While the Canadian cannabis industry continues to climb to unreasonable valuations, there is very little concern surrounding the taxation and how it could be the downfall of the market for recreational cannabis.

The current plan for taxation of cannabis by the federal government is a tax rate of either C$1 per gram or 10% of the price of a gram, whichever is higher. The cannabis sold legally will also be taxed under the GST/HST/PST (Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax/Provincial Sales Tax) which will paid by the consumer and include the excise tax in its overall subtotal calculation. In Ontario, the price per C$8 gram will become C$10.17 after an excise tax of C$1 and a sales tax of C$1.17 are added to the cost.

Source: Department of Finance Canada

The issue with this current policy is that it sets a base floor of taxation at the assumption that a gram will cost $10 dollars while the average cost per gram in Canada is $7.50 and consumers are only so willing to pay higher prices before they turn to the black market.

Source: Deloitte Research

In fact, at the current legalization prices and tax rates, it is assumed the conversion rate from illicit cannabis use to legal cannabis use will only be 63%. Moreover, if one were to do the math for the Ontario tax rate on an ounce at the current rate of taxation it would be C$28 from excise tax plus an additional C$32.76 from sales tax. Assuming a cost of C$8 per gram, an ounce without taxation would cost C$224, assuming no discount from larger quantity purchases. Under these assumptions, the tax rate for an ounce of cannabis at the current expected Canadian cost per gram would be 27.13%. This may seem acceptable for investors who are not concerned with the margin crunches for cannabis firms at this rate, but if one takes a moment to look to other highly regulated recreational use markets in Canada, they may find that Canada has a nasty problem with over taxation.

Canadian Beer Taxation

If you have never taken the time to look through the history of beer taxation in Canada before investing in Canadian cannabis companies no one will blame you. The idea originated from my father, a born and raised Canadian like myself, that was able to see this trend take place with his own eyes over the course of our time living in Canada. According to a report by Mander Consulting, in Canada the average consumer taxation for a case of beer is $20 compared to only $4 in the United States. The components of this consumer tax rate are federal excise tax, federal sales tax, provincial beer commodity taxes and provincial sales taxes. The tax rate wasn't always this high, since 2010 the provincial governments have implemented 45 beer tax increases alone raising the average provincial beer commodity taxes by $2.20 per case or 26%. Moreover, the federal government has increased the federal excise tax twice since 2010 and has set increases to happen every year going forward at a rate based on the countries CPI. This isn't to mention the provincial automatic increases that are also applied in Ontario and Saskatchewan to the provincial beer commodity taxes.

The last important note for investors to make about how Canada, is the tax on tax effect that the governments have instilled. For example, in Canada, 34% of sales tax revenue is from the inclusion of commodity taxes in the price used for calculation. This phenomenon adds a multiplier effect to the tax rates, as it makes them all interconnected and susceptible to change from other tax increases earlier in the calculation of overall taxes.

Future Canadian Cannabis Taxation

As the market for cannabis continues to expand in Canada it can be expected that the government will continue to increase taxation which is already, by most estimates, too high for the consumers in Canada. For now, we know that the Canadian government will give the majority of the excise tax to the municipalities, with their limit of profit being C$100 MM before they must redirect the rest of profits to the provinces. This is concerning to us, as our only reference point for determining their attitude towards recreational usage of highly regulated products is alcohol and as was aforementioned, the beer taxation of Canada continues to become more hyper-inflated every year. The main arguments against the assumption that the taxation for cannabis will follow the same fate as the beer industry is the government keeping medical cannabis at lower tax rates, and the governments belief that cannabis will be able to lower the impact of the opioid crisis.

Medical Cannabis Taxation

Taxation on medical cannabis in Canada is not exempt from the taxation hikes that will be coming along with the recreational market. The medical market will experience the excise tax just the same as the recreational market which has brought concern to patients who use cannabis for pharmaceutical purposes. The only exception of the excise tax on medicinal products will be regarding products that have low to no levels of THC in them. The government will not apply an excise tax to any product with 0.3 percent or less THC. It is estimated that this tax break will only help 0.1 percent of medicinal cannabis users in Canada.

Opioid Crisis

This argument is flawed in a few different ways. The majority of research in this field has been done in the U.S., so the following logic will reference states instead of provinces. First, the studies of reduction in opioid overdoses in states that have legal cannabis found the result is correlative not causative in nature. To say two things happen in unison doesn't mean they are directly related. For example the divorce rate in Maine has a 99% correlation with the amount of margarine consumed per capita. Second, medical cannabis which Canada already had, is the logical avenue in which an opioid to cannabis transition would have been introduced, not recreational cannabis. Third, it was found that in states with legal cannabis, the quantity of opioids distributed by doctors did not change at all. Fourth, there could be other factors that play into reductions in overdoses, such as a the possibility that states with lower regulations on cannabis also have better treatment options for opioid addictions. Finally, and most importantly, there are better options for dealing with the opioid crisis such as buprenorphine and methadone which have proven causative track records in reducing overdoses and helping addicts recover. For these reasons, we believe that it is very unlikely that the incentive of opioid conversion will keep the tax rate for recreational cannabis low. If anything it would be the medical cannabis market that will experience tax breaks.

Conclusion

Overall, the taxation rates for Canadian cannabis are rising to a point where Canadians will be incentivized to turn to the black market for their cannabis. This could prove to be an issue for licensed producers if they are unable to capture enough of the market to justify their operations because of the influence of taxes on prices. Moreover, even if the prices are low enough for consumers to transition to legal cannabis, there is a strong chance the Canadian government will follow the same trend of taxation they have taken with beer. By increasing the taxation rates, the government will continue to either drive consumers to illicit cannabis or the licensed producers to absorb margin crunches. Either way it is a lose-lose situation in the cannabis market as legalization approaches.

Follow Deltabot Capital For More Cannabis Information

Deltabot Capital regularly releases analysis and reports on the cannabis industry available on Seeking Alpha. Please follow our page to stay up-to-date on our research.

See our previous articles for a better understanding of the overall cannabis industry and firm-level cannabis analysis. Please feel free to leave us a comment or send us a message with your feedback, thoughts, and interests for future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.