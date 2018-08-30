Snipp Interactive Inc (SNIPF) CEO Atul Sabharwal on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Snipp Interactive Inc (OTCQB:SNIPF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Forney - IR

Atul Sabharwal - CEO

Jaisun Garcha - CFO

Mark Forney

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Snipp Interactive’s second quarter fiscal 2018 conference call. Yesterday, we issued our Q2 fiscal 2018 financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website and the financials are posted on SEDAR. We report our financials in US dollars, so today’s discussion will use that currency unless otherwise noted.

I’ll now turn the call over to Snipp’s CEO, Atul Sabharwal. Please go ahead.

Atul Sabharwal

Thanks, Mark and thanks to all of you for joining our Q2 2018 earnings call. In today’s call, I will provide some background on the quarter, but more importantly, provide investors with a look into what we see as a very bright future in the near term, leading into 2019. Q2 could best be described as a steady quarter, as we continued our cost cutting and prepared for a number of strategic initiatives, some of which have not yet been announced, but which will set the stage for continued and potentially accelerated growth in coming quarters.

This was a steady quarter, as we spent considerable time preparing for and implementing a host of personnel, technical and infrastructure related changes that will improve the profitability and functionality of our operations. We will provide further details on these and other stealth initiatives at a later date, while we are very excited about some of the projects that are in late stages of development, the sustained benefits of which will begin to be visible starting in the later part of this year.

We also continue with what has become an obsession here, reducing operating costs every quarter. We’re leaving no rock unturned. For example, as announced, we are temporarily changing our OTC status, which will have no impact on our shareholders, given very little if any volume trades through that exchange. We will continue to perform all of the same high level accounting and reporting functions that we have done in the past, but will save money every month with this minor change.

The point I am trying to illustrate here is that we are looking at every element of our business in order to become profitable as soon as possible. As always, the key metrics are tracked to measure the status of our long term recurring revenue streams that we have endeavored to build over the years. These are bookings backlog, which at the end of Q2 stood at an astounding USD9.2 million, a 44% increase for this important figure compared to second quarter of 2017. We anticipate that 6.7 million of this backlog will be recognized over the remainder of 2018 and 2019, giving us a head start on our upcoming quarters and well into 2019.

Clearly, our shift to longer term contracts is creating an increasingly predictable revenue stream that is growing every quarter. This 44% increase is a tangible sign that our revenue streams are increasing, but those streams are also becoming more diverse as we layer on each contract. Previously, the company reported booking backlog as future revenue to be recognized in the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year. We now report the programs out over the actual life of each contract as we have larger and longer contracts being sold. With this change, our current bookings gives us even greater visibility because they now stretch out well into 2020.

Otherwise, Q2 primarily featured single digit improvements across our most important financial categories. So, I will let Jaisun provide some details on those in a moment. Overall, we view this as a good transitional quarter, as we position ourselves for upcoming growth and as our revenue gets layered into the future with more long term recurring contracts. As most of you know, on October 17, Canada will become the first major country to legalize the recreational sale of marijuana.

We have spent a considerable amount of time and energy through our Cannabis Marketing Resource Center, positioning ourselves to serve the space. We currently have around 60 active members signing up for our programs, so we expect to see some conversion of those relationships after sales when that new industry commence in mid-October. Our feedback from prospective customers, some of whom are the largest in the space today, is very encouraging.

So we are optimistic that the advent of both revenue and competition will stimulate business for the kind of marketing tools that we provide. For those of you who follow the industry, a few weeks back, Constellation Brands, a long time Snipp client, which makes Corona beer invested $4 billion in cannabis growth, the largest Canadian cannabis company. This was the symbolic green light for investment by traditional beer and liquor companies in this sector.

We have a very strong presence with a number of brands in the beverage space already, so we expect some of our traditional customers to join this investment cycle, as traditional consumer product companies plant their flags in the cannabis space. [indiscernible] resource center and this new investment crossover by traditional beverage firms, we have two great parts into this emerging industry as it evolves. And to remind investors, this is just one industry that we have an opportunity to ride the coming wave in, as we also continue to successfully monetize other industries in our revenue mix, ranging from consumer products to hospitality, retail and more.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Jaisun to provide some additional color on our second quarter results.

Jaisun Garcha

Thank you, Atul. As Atul mentioned, Q2 can best be described as a steady quarter during which we showed improvement in most categories, while we positioned ourselves for internal technology initiatives. For Q2 2018, we posted 3.02 million in revenue, a modest 6% increase over Q2, 2017. One very strong segment for us was Europe, where revenue increased by 60% during the first half of 2018. So, we are looking for that strength to continue through the rest of the year.

We also lowered our EBITDA loss by 5% to 0.67 million in the quarter. This trend continues to head in the right direction. For the first half of 2018, EBITDA improved by 33% compared to the same period in 2017, an improvement of 574,000 over the last year. We started our cost cutting initiatives after the earn-out period of our last acquisition ended in Q1 of 2016. So that effort is now ten quarters long. Since then, we have generated more than 2 million in annual cost savings.

A significant amount of this improvement has come from reducing our headcount, following the development of our core products. We started 2017 with 127 employees, began 2018 with 114 and at the end of Q2 had a headcount of 105. So, we are generating more revenue with fewer employees, a sign of both increased efficiency and the completion of multi-year projects that are now in the marketplace.

We continue to see positive results from those efforts and in Q2 2018, salaries and compensation reduced an additional 301,000, a solid 14% improvement over Q2 2017. We also reduced our general and administrative expenses by 16%, creating an additional 52,000 in savings. Overall, during the first six months of 2018, we have reduced our expenses via reductions in salaries and compensation, G&A and professional fees, by a combined 1.03 million, which is a formidable decrease over a six month period.

Despite many quarters of cost cutting, we are not done yet and have some additional improvement in store over the next several quarters. In terms of revenue, the split was very close to the ratios from the same quarter last year. In Q2, our business was 53% promotions, 32% loyalty, 10% API and 5% rebates. Our goal is to increase the loyalty and API segments in order to gain more long term contracts. The high promotions business also includes first orders with new customers, a necessary part of planting seeds for the future.

One internal metric that we are very pleased with is the percent of future revenue from repeat customers. That was around 50% at midyear 2017, but has approached 90% in recent months. That figure is a sure sign that our clients are expanding their relationships with us and that the stickiness of our products is verified.

One area that did not improve in Q2 2018 was our gross margin, which came in at 51% compared to 73% in Q2 2017. The decrease in margin was due to promotions with higher associated reward components groups or components, which resulted in significantly higher campaign infrastructure costs. As you know, our margins are historically in the 70% plus range. So, this is an aberrational quarter and we expect to return to the 70% plus range for the second half of the year.

In addition, our quarter was impacted by the double edged sword of campaign costs, which increased 90% in Q2 to 1.49 million. This is our second largest expense item after salaries and compensation. So this spike really masked the rest of the improvements in our operation during the quarter and it's also somewhat aberrational. We had higher than normal redemptions on a handful of our programs in Q2 2018, meaning, these programs did better than expected, making for very happy clients, but increasing our reward redemption costs considerably.

Every so often over the course of the 60 plus programs that we typically run concurrently in market, a select few will go viral, resulting in a sudden spike of reward redemptions. Another line item that continues to mask some of the improvement in our results is non-cash operating costs, comprised of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, which during Q2 totaled over 560,000.

However, as noted, these are non-cash charges related partly to our software development in past years. We ended the quarter with no bad debt and have current assets consisting of cash, receivables and prepaids of 5.2 million, a 10% improvement from the start of this year. Overall, we are encouraged by the initiatives we have in place for the rest of 2018 and look forward to communicating those in future updates.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Atul for some final thoughts.

Atul Sabharwal

Thank you, Jaisun. So we have devoted a great deal of time to positioning Snipp for the land rush in the cannabis space that is coming in October in Canada. At this point, we are part of the marketing decision process at many industry players and have finished the heavy lifting that comes in the early days of any major sales initiative. Our Resource Center has put us in front of a large number of potential clients. So, we are ready for when this industry begins to adopt the kind of tools that we already sell into virtually all other consumer sales categories.

We don't know what the uptake will be, but if history holds true, we will sign some key clients in the space as competition heats up. Rest assured, conversations with leading players in the industry are already well underway. As for our overall direction, we know that we have to reinvigorate our growth rate to increase shareholder value. We have shown progress for many quarters, but simply not fast enough for the markets as we have focused truly on the cost side of the equation. Our goal has always been to get to cash flow profitability without disrupting our product development and we're very close to that goal today, as can be seen by the multi quarter improvements in our EBITDA.

In addition, we have a number of changes in store that we will unveil in the next two quarters that will help further reduce our cost basis and drive high margin sales. While we cannot discuss all of these initiatives today, we will share our achievements as these milestones are met. In terms of value creation, we certainly have many indicators that the value of our platform and technology continue to increase. We know that because we have seen a marked increase in the number of potential discussions around acquiring our company and/or pieces of our technology, but have consistently turned down these offers because they did not adequately reflect the value of our efforts.

We continue to evaluate all such offers as they arise with an open mind. We have spent years building the leading platform in our space and have watched a number of competing technologies falter and failed. So, the field is actually getting smaller, while the market is growing, increasing our value every quarter. We operate in a fractured, inconsistent world of digital, loyalty and reward companies and solutions that are still struggling to find a perfect solution. So the industry is still evolving. But our high customer retention rates in excess of 65% tells us that clients like our platform, so our future is far more certain than many other competitors.

This month, for example, we announced that for 2018, we were supporting a record breaking 114 live and pre-live programs, providing further evidence that our platform is gaining traction. To stimulate faster growth and to reach profitability more rapidly, we are actively exploring new vendor relationships, M&A, advanced technology, licensing opportunities and strategic relationships. These are all concrete, near term opportunities, that if signed or completed, would go into effect in calendar 2018.

An important distinction going forward is our increasing emphasis on long term contracts that will drive sustained profitability. Long term contracts are far more profitable for us and reflect a true SaaS business. So if you look closely, you will see that the quality of our revenue is steadily improving, even in quarters when the sales increase appears to be modest. As a result, margin compression in a quarter with heavy promotional activity like the quarter we just completed is temporary.

Our long term sales are creating a stronger foundation that will enable us to snap back towards profitability quickly after any quarter where promotional costs spike, like in this quarter. To illustrate this point, in each of the past three years, loyalty and API sales have increased by about 10% as a percentage of our revenue mix. This is very significant, because these are recurring, very high margin deals that require fewer resources, removing the variability factor from the revenue stream. So clearly, our main focus is on long term contracts.

There's a point sitting out in our very near future, where we will finally become a profitable cash flow positive company. The initiatives I just mentioned, if successful, could bring us to that stage very quickly. So I want investors to leave this call with the understanding that our cost cutting is not over and still has considerable improvement left, but more importantly that we're working on multiple near term initiatives, not including the wildcard of the cannabis space, which could positively change, not only our long term results, but even our very near future in calendar 2018.

I cannot be more specific, but want to convey our sense of optimism in what is in store. In fact, at this point in third quarter, I can say that our improved cash cost of operating the business has finally put us in view of hitting breakeven at some point during the remaining of the year if everything falls into place in our strategic plan. I will end with that peek into our near term future as a way to explain our growing confidence in our business prospects as we approach the latter part of 2018.

At this time, I would like to open up the call to questions. Operator?

Atul Sabharwal

Thanks. Thanks, everybody for joining the call and we look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter.

