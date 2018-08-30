Favorable Price Action In Clean Energy Fuels Corp. And Westport Fuel Systems

Clean Energy Fuels Corporations (CLNE) and Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) are companies involved in supplying trucks and commercial vehicles with cleaners fuels. CLNE provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets across the United States and Canada. The company designs, builds, and maintains fueling stations and sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations. Total, the French energy giant, purchased a 25 percent stake in the company in 2018.

WPRT makes the engines and conversion kits that allow commercial vehicles to run on alternative fuels. Westport's joint venture with Cummins engine combined the technology of the two companies. In 2012, the price of WPRT reached its all-time high at $50.19 per share. The same year, CLNE hit its peak at $24.75 per share. Over recent years, both shares had declined significantly from highs and fell to levels that raised questions about survival. WPRT fell to a low of 82 cents per share in March 2017, and CLNE found its most recent bottom at $1.31 in March 2018. The share prices of both companies have been recovering over the past months.

Both stocks are closer to lows than highs; percentages mask the pain for some holders

The prices of CLNE and WPRT remain far below their 2012 high, but both companies have seen the prices of their shares recover from lows over the past two years. The long-term charts of these companies provide little consolation for those who are sitting long these shares at or close to the 2012 high prices.

As the chart shows, at $2.78 per share on August 30, CLNE is 88.8 percent below its 2012 high at $24.75. The stock may be over 100 percent higher than it was in March of this year, but it has a long way to go for many long-term holders of the company's shares who continue to nurse significant losses.

At $3.30 per share, WPRT is still 93.4 percent below its 2012 high at $50.19. The move from 82 cents in March 2017 to $3.30, or over a triple in value, provides little solace for many investors in this company who purchased shares in 2012 and over the years that followed.

It has been a hideous half-dozen years for these two companies, but events in 2018 could mean that they are ready to recover significantly from their current levels. However, the potential to reach the 2012 peak prices could be nothing more than a bullish fantasy.

CLNE has some wind behind its sails with Total

Shares in CLNE took off to the upside back in May on the news that the French Energy giant, Total, took a 25 percent stake in the company. The news lifted the price of the shares to a high of $4.05 on June 27. The Total deal comes with a much-needed $100 million line of credit to expand the company's network of filling stations for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada.

As the short-term chart shows, after the rise to over $4 in June, CLNE shares are now consolidating at the midpoint between the March low and June high. The Total investment has put some wind behind the sails of this company over the past months.

WPRT: Explosive news from China

This week, Westport Fuel Systems added another joint venture partner to its portfolio. WPRT already operates a JV with Cummins Engine for their patented engine parts and conversion kits that allow passenger cars as well as light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks to run on alternative fuels such as CNG, LPG, and other natural gases. On August 28, WPRT announced that it entered into definitive development and supply agreements with Weichai Westport Inc. to develop, market, and commercialize a heavy-duty, natural gas engine featuring Westport's technology for the Chinese market. One of the basic tenants of Chinese President Xi's plans at the 2017 Party Congress in Beijing was to introduce programs to fight pollution in China. Engines operating on alternative fuels is a giant step to achieve China's plans. The news of the deal with Weichai Power Company had an explosive impact on WPRT shares on Wednesday.

As the chart illustrates, WPRT shares gapped higher on August 29 and reached a high of $3.77 per share before settling back to the $3.30 level on August 30. Before the latest announcement, WPRT was trading at below the $2.90 level.

Crude oil and oil product prices are supportive, and so is the environment

While both CLNE and WPRT shares have received support from recent joint ventures which will both fund their operations and expand their respective addressable markets, the price action in the oil market strengthens the case of additional future gains in their share prices.

The commercial vehicles that both companies support through their business operations traditionally operate on diesel fuel. The NYMEX heating oil futures contract is a proxy for the price of distillate fuels including the prices of jet and diesel.

As the weekly chart of NYMEX heating oil futures displays, the price has appreciated from 84.87 cents in early 2016 to its current price level at just under $2.25 per gallon, which is close to the recent high in the fuel. The price of the distillate fuel has risen by over 250 percent from its early 2016 low. The price of natural gas futures has moved higher from $1.611 in March 2016 to its current price at the $2.875 level. On a percentage basis, the rise in distillate fuel prices has been greater which makes engines that operate on and filling stations that supply natural gas a better economic choice, as well as a more favorable option for the global environment. Therefore, the state of the pricing structure in the energy complex and trend towards cleaner energy alternatives favors the expanding businesses of both CLNE and WPRT.

A 100% return is each stock is possible by sometime in 2019

With CLNE at $2.77 and WPRT at $3.30 per share on August 30, a one hundred percent return from the current price levels by sometime in 2019 is a distinct possibility. At $5.54 per share, CLNE would still be 77.6 percent below its 2012 peak. At $6.60, WPRT would be 86.8 percent below its high a half dozen years ago.

I have been writing about these two companies over recent months, and the share prices have been heading higher. While both have retreated from their highs that came after recent announcements, both companies are stronger today than they were because of their new partnerships that will expand their respective addressable markets in an environment where demand for clean energy is growing. I continue to be bullish on both CLNE and WPRT at their current price levels. While a rise to prices seen in 2012 is not likely anytime soon, the prospects for significant price appreciation on a percentage basis is a lot higher today than it was last year at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNE, WPRT.

