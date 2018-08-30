Gold Bulls Finally Have An Advantage

As the gold price hit its highest level since Aug. 10 on Wednesday, investors are weighing the prospects for the metal’s first meaningful rally since January. As we’ll discuss in today’s comments, it’s still too early to assume with certitude a bullish resolution to gold’s latest bottoming attempt. However, the weight of evidence is now more in favor of the gold bulls’ short-term success than it has been in several months.

Gold was stable on Wednesday after a sharp pullback in the previous session. The December gold futures price remained above its 15-day moving average in the latest session, and well above its Aug. 16 intraday low of $1,167. Yet the leading gold exchange-traded funds, including the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), haven’t met the basic requirements of an immediate-term bottom as we’ve talked about in recent commentaries. In my experience, if the gold ETFs don’t confirm a bottom along with the actual gold price then the buy signals tend to be weak and therefore not reliable. While December gold did technically close two days above its 15-day moving average this week without invalidating the signal, the gold ETFs did not. We’ll discuss this in more detail in today’s commentary.

Along with the other leading gold funds, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold ETF and one of the most actively traded, still hasn’t confirmed immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal per the rules of my trading discipline. While the gold ETF price did close two days higher above its 15-day moving average on Monday, Aug. 27, this signal was invalidated on Tuesday before we had a chance to enter a new long position in IAU. As per our previous discussion, a move under the pivotal $11.56 level in IAU on Tuesday served to invalidate the ETF’s most recent breakout attempt. I still recommend that conservative investors remain in a cash position right now as we continue to wait for the gold price to decisively establish a price low.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, gold bulls are still apparently waiting for silver to confirm an immediate-term bottom before pressing their advantage. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) has yet to close even once above its 15-day moving average as of Aug. 29. While a breakout above this key immediate-term trend line in SLV isn’t a prerequisite for the gold ETF to rally, a breakout in the silver ETF would increase gold’s rally prospects in the near term. As discussed in recent commentaries, some of gold’s strongest rallies in recent years have occurred when the silver price has either confirmed or led the yellow metal price higher.

Source: BigCharts

Some readers have asked me "what would constitute a bullish signal for IAU in light of this week’s rally failure?" A close above the $11.60 level in the coming days would complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline. So until IAU closes above $11.60, I consider the current bottoming process to be incomplete. However, as IAU closed at $11.57 on Wednesday, it wouldn’t take much to complete this process.

On a more positive note, gold does have one very important factor in its favor right now. The U.S. dollar is still showing some weakness in the immediate term, and this gives the gold bulls a decisive advantage should they decide to run with it. If the dollar remains near its current levels in the coming days it will increase the odds of a gold price rally since gold won’t have any immediate headwinds from its currency component. In Wednesday’s comments, I mentioned the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) as a useful proxy for the dollar index. As can be seen in the following graph, UUP has finally closed under its psychologically important 50-day moving average. This is significant in that it marks the first time since April that the dollar ETF has been under the widely watched 50-day MA. This signal, combined with the latest weakness in the dollar index (DXY), should at least allow the gold price to continue stabilizing. Additional dollar weakness would, however, provide more of a catalyst for the gold price to rally.

Source: BigCharts

Let’s now turn our attention to the gold mining and exploration stocks, which is something we haven’t reviewed in a while. To briefly update this industry group, a clear majority of the 50 most actively traded U.S.-listed gold mining shares remain in a downward trend with many of them making new 10-week lows – and some 52-week lows – on a regular basis. Accordingly, no new trading positions are advised in the mining stocks until the new lows diminish and the internal momentum for the group reverses its downward trend.

As can be seen here, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) also remains in an immediate-term downward trend and hasn’t yet managed to close above its 15-day moving average. The sellers therefore remain in control of the dominant immediate trend. The implication here for gold is that a breakout above the 15-day MA in the XAU would provide another argument in favor of a gold rally given that the gold miners have often led the bullion price at past critical junctures.

Source: BigCharts

While a strong short-covering rally could easily ignite at any time in the coming days, I still recommend a defensive posture for now. Before gold is ready to commence a turnaround, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) should show even more deterioration as mentioned above. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) must also close above the $11.60 level to complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline before I consider buying a new long position in the gold ETF. I’ll continue to update my trading stance on the IAU in upcoming gold market commentaries. For now, though, I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.