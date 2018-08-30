Copper Sits Near Lows

Copper is the nonferrous metal that is a leader when it comes to industrial commodities. The red metal is a building block for infrastructure around the world. Over past decades, China has been the most significant player in the global copper market. Economic growth in China has led to price increases, and contraction has weighed on the price of the base metal.

In early 2016, a slowdown in the Chinese domestic economy pushed the price of copper to a low at $1.9355 per pound. Copper found a bottom at that price and proceeded to rally steadily reaching a high of $3.3220 at the end of 2017, a rise of 71.6 percent in a little under two years. Each time copper reached a new peak over the period, it corrected and moved to a higher low. Between early 2016 and June 2018, copper did not violate a previous low and the pattern of higher lows accompanied the higher highs. In early June 2018, the rising potential of a strike at the world’s largest copper mine in Chile sent the price back to the highs over $3.30 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. However, it stalled at just 0.65 cents below the December 2017 peak which led to a significant downside correction that destroyed the bullish trading pattern in the red metal.

A drop that destroyed the bullish price pattern

The price action in the copper market over the summer of 2018 negated the bullish trading pattern in copper that had been in place since early 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, after reaching a high at $3.3155 per pound in early June, the price dropped in ten of the past twelve weeks reaching a low of $2.5520 per pound in mid-August, the lowest price for the red metal since June 2017. Copper fell through technical t levels at $2.9460, $2.9205, and $2.8750 and support now stands at the May 2017 lows at $2.47 per pound on the active month COMEX futures contract. September copper futures are now rolling to December and support for the new active month futures contract stands at the August 15 low at $2.5745 per pound. On August 30, the price of the December futures contract was trading at $2.7050 per pound, a lot closer to the recent low. At the same time, all attempts at a price recovery over the recent weeks have stopped shy of the $2.8750 per pound level, the price that was the technical support that has become technical resistance for the red metal. Copper remains in bearish mode as we head into September.

Stocks are not bearish, but the dollar has been

Commodities like copper tend to move higher and lower inversely with inventories on the London Metals Exchange.

Source: LME/Kitco

As the one year chart of LME inventories of copper illustrates, in December 2017 copper stocks fell to lows of just over 180,000 metric tons when the price hit its high at $3.3220 per pound. In late March, inventories exploded to 388,000 tons, more than double the level in late 2017 and the highest amount of copper in LME warehouses since 2014. In late March, the price of copper was at the $2.95 level as the price corrected from the late 2017 high. Inventories dropped to under 300,000 tons in early June, and the price of copper rose to over $3.30 per pound. However, copper headed lower even though stockpiles have decreased over the summer and were sitting at 267,850 tons on August 29, over 120,000 tons lower than the late March peak in inventories. The price of copper has moved appreciably lower over the July and August despite the decline in stockpiles on the LME.

The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for the copper market and most other commodities. Since February 2018, the dollar has strengthened.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the dollar index shows, the index moved from 88.15 in mid-February to its most recent high at 96.865 in mid-August, a rise of almost 10%. The prospect of rising interest rates in the United States and the yield differential between the dollar and euro currencies that could be at the 2.9% level by the end of 2018 has caused the dollar strength. Rising rates and a strong dollar are both bearish for the price of copper and other commodities. The path of least resistance for the price of copper has a negative correlation with the level of the dollar. Additionally, rising U.S. interest rates increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions in copper and other raw materials. While the LME is in London, the copper and other base metal prices use the dollar as their pricing mechanism as the U.S. currency is the world’s reserve foreign exchange instrument.

LME stocks have not been bearish for the copper market over the past weeks, but the trajectory of the dollar has been a negative factor when it comes to the price of the red metal.

China is the 800-pound gorilla in copper

The Chinese economy is the primary driving force in the copper market. When economic growth slowed in China in late 2015 and early 2016, the price of the base metal fell to a multiyear low. As President Xi rolled out his “new normal” in 2016, the price recovered. After last year’s Party Congress in Beijing that cemented the President’s power and set the world’s most populous nation on a course for stable and sustained growth over the coming decades, copper rose to another new peak.

However, in 2018 a trade dispute between the United States and China has presented a roadblock for Chinese economic growth in the short-term. On the campaign trail, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to level the playing field on international trade, often pointing his finger at China as the leading abuser of the U.S. on trade issues. The World Trade Organization continues to treat China as an emerging market even though their GDP is the second highest in the world. Over the recent months, a series of tariffs on China by the U.S. and proportionate retaliatory measures by China on U.S. goods have raised the potential of both a trade and currency war between the world’s two wealthiest nations. China has been devaluing their currency the yuan as a tool in the current trade dispute. A trade and currency war would threaten global economic growth and could thrust the world into a recession. The price of copper has responded to the trade issue which has caused Chinese economic growth to slow by moving lower and remaining near the recent bottom.

Trade progress with the E.U., Mexico, and now Canada

A few weeks ago, the U.S. and European Union agreed on terms for a new and improved trade deal. During the final week of August, the U.S. and Mexico announced they had reached an agreement on trade. As I write, negotiations are underway between the U.S. and Canada, and it is likely that the two sides will reach a compromise that avoids the continuation of tariffs and retaliation by the neighboring countries. Any improvement in trade with the E.U., Mexico, and Canada for the U.S. will be a victory for President Trump who can claim that he fulfilled the promises he made on the campaign trail. Once a deal with Canada is done, the U.S. trade negotiators will focus on China.

The rhetoric between the U.S. and China continues to deteriorate, and both sides have slapped $50 billion in tariffs on the other’s exports. President Trump has threatened to increase the tariffs to cover $200 billion in Chinese exports to the U.S. or more. This week, the Chinese have said that they will slap a 25 percent duty on U.S. LNG exports to the Asian nation.

Meanwhile, I believe that the China-U.S. dispute will be settled in an economic summit between President’s Xi and Trump sometime over the coming months. An agreement where both leaders can claim a victory is the likely outcome as a compromise will avert a costly trade and currency war.

A deal with China lights a bullish copper fuse

Copper is the metal that acts as a barometer for the health of the global economy. It is also highly sensitive to economic conditions within China as the nation leads the world in infrastructure building. The eventual trade deal between the U.S. and China that avoids an economic war should be bullish for the prices of those commodities that dropped the most under the weight of the trade dispute. Two commodities are positioned to experience significant price recoveries when the U.S. and Chinese come to terms over trade. The price of soybeans fell dramatically as China typically purchases one-quarter of the U.S. crop each year. China canceled its 2018 and 2019 purchases of the oilseed from the U.S. causing the price to drop to the lowest level in a decade. The other commodity that should recover is copper as the price of the metal has dropped from over $3.30 to $2.70 per pound.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, price momentum and relative strength have dropped into oversold territory which tells us that the market is ripe for a price recovery. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX copper futures market has declined from 316,165 contracts in mid-July to 231,480 contracts on August 29 as the price of copper broke through it technical support levels. The decline of 26.8% at a time when the price moved lower is not a technical validation of a bearish trend in the copper market. Therefore, a trade deal could light a bullish fuse in the red metal later this year.

Copper forwards on the LME and futures on the COMEX exchange are the most direct route for an investment in the base metal. JJCB is the iPath B Bloomberg Copper Total Return ETN product that replaced JJC. The ETN is still building liquidity with an average daily trading volume of just over 5,000 shares. Shares of companies involved in copper production should appreciate when the price of copper recovers over the coming months. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), BHP Billiton (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Freeport McMoRan (FCX), and Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) are all copper producers that stand to move higher with the price of the nonferrous metal if and when a trade deal with China sends copper back to levels seen earlier this year.

Copper is sitting near lows on a combination of a stronger dollar and the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. A settlement of the dispute could be highly bullish on the price of the red metal as it would avoid the trade and currency war and foster global economic growth.

