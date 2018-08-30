In The Stock Market, Are Corporate Earnings Taking Over For The Fed?

Corporate profits, in the second quarter, were quite robust and seem to be providing the stock market with another reason to remain at or near historic highs.

The Federal Reserve, which seemed to have supported high stock market prices during the current economic recovery, seems to be pulling back as the major underwriter of the stock market.

The US stock market continues to remain at or near historical highs.

Readers who have followed me over the past several years, know that I have attributed the strong, historically high stock market to the largesse of the Federal Reserve System. United States stock markets have done so well since the start of the current economic recovery because the Federal Reserve System has focused on creating a wealth effect through rising stock prices.

This strategy has been so successful that stories have arisen about participants in the construction of the program have developed doubts about the results. In particular, the concern seems to be that the strategy primarily helped the wealthy and exacerbated the growing income inequality in the United States. The lingering doubts about the policy concern the question of whether or not more emphasis should have been given to going after those that abused the system.

But, now, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates at regular intervals…two more increases are expected this year… and, in 2019, there is the expectation that three more increases will occur.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is overseeing the reduction in its securities portfolio and this could continue well into next year.

President Trump is growing more concerned with Federal Reserve actions and has voiced his view that interest rate increases should stop.

Still the stock market continues to increase… and continues to hit new historic highs.

Could it be that corporate profits are stepping up, just at the time the Fed is moving to be less generous?

The US Commerce Department just released the news that corporate profits, in the second quarter of 2018, rose by 16.1 percent from the second quarter of 2017. This increase posted the largest year-over-year gain in the past six years.

Two reasons are given for this increase.

First, the tax-cut program that was passed in December 2017 is cited as contributing to at least one-half of the rise in profits.

The second major factor for the increase was attributed to the pick-up in economic growth, which in the second quarter of 2018 recorded a 2.9 percent, year-over-year rate of increase.

Note that the rate of growth of the economy was just revised upwards by the Commerce Department from a 2.8 percent, year-over-year rate of increase.

Notice that I am using year-over-year rates of increase for the rate of growth of the economy rather than the number the press…and the politicians…seems to like, the annualized quarterly rate of increase. This annualized quarterly rate of growth was also recently revised to be 4.2 percent, up from the earlier estimate of 4.1 percent.

It seems inconsistent to me for analysts to use year-over-year data for the reporting of corporate profits and yet use the annualized, quarterly rate of growth to refer to the increase in real GDP. It seems to me that analysts…and politicians…are comparing apples with oranges when they compare year-over-year rates of increases with annualized, quarterly numbers. Oh, well….

Anyhow, more attention is being given to corporate profits as a justification for the continued strength in the stock market. In looking at the data, after-tax profits in the United States have not shown nearly this strong of an increase since the unusual “jump” which occurred in the second quarter of 2012 to see such a high number. And, one needs to add that the 2010 data were reflecting the declining growth in corporate profits due to the spread of the recession, and did not represent a period of strength.

Where did the strength show up?

Well, according to the Commerce Department, the major changes in earnings per share from the second quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2018 were produced by the Energy sector, which showed a 123 percent increase; the Materials sector, which showed a 40 percent increase; the Financial sector, which showed a 27 percent increase; the Technology sector, which showed a 26 increase; and the Consumer Discretionary sector, which showed a 23 percent increase.

The sectors showing the least amount of growth were the Real Estate sector, which showed only a 3 percent increase; the Utilities sector, which showed a 9 percent increase; the Consumer Staples sector, which sowed a 14 percent increase; the Telecom sector, which showed a 16 percent increase; and the Health Care sector, which showed an 18 percent increase.

The Industrials sector split these two groups posting a 20 percent rate of increase.

It appears as if corporate earnings are really robust. The only part of the report on earnings that seemed modest was the component of earnings coming from the rest of the world. Domestic earnings boomed and they dominated the performance. Even so, rest of the world earnings were up from one year ago.

So, the Federal Reserve may be pulling back as the major support for rising stock prices. But, for the time being, it looks as if the rise in corporate earnings are taking the Fed’ place.

Note, that the Fed is not totally backing off from its role as market support. Federal Reserve officials still claim that they are data driven and will react should some disruptions occur somewhere in the economy.

Still, this may be an appropriate time for investors to start reviewing the justification for the high stock prices. The world is moving on and policymakers are moving on. Investors must also move along and make sure their portfolio strategies are consistent with what is happening in the world.

