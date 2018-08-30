DSW: I'm Impressed

Despite a rather rich valuation, I believe that the current uptrend is likely to last which makes buys on dips very attractive.

The company benefited from investments in inventory management as well as marketing on top of strong retail sales in the US.

Shoe retailer DWS Inc. (DSW) just released its second-quarter earnings. The company revealed blow-out EPS and sales growth numbers and raised its full-year guidance. This shows that the company is not only doing very well in the current retail environment, it also shows that the company's growth measures are highly successful. When it comes to retail stocks, there are not many companies that can compete with DSW.

Source: DSW

DSW Just Crushed Earnings

DSW was expected to report EPS between $0.45 and $0.49. The actual result was $0.63 which is $0.14 above the highest estimates and 66% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. The second quarter is also the third consecutive quarter of higher than expected earnings and a positive growth rate.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $795.27 million versus expectations of $693.82 million. The year-on-year growth rate is at a solid 17%. Also, note that sales had their 6th quarter of positive growth.

Operating income increased 40% which pushed operating margins up 150 points.

Moreover, and this is where it gets even more interesting, the company reported comparable store sales of 9.7%. This is not a typo. I had to double check it myself after reading quite a few bad earning calls from other companies over the past few days. The company revealed its best comps growth since 2011 thanks to its growth-focused strategy.

This strategy is based on merchandise optimization and marketing. Especially, marketing investments in digital advertising have caused sales to grow. The customer is better connected to the DSW brand while the company's focus to spread its message to potential customers has further benefited brand awareness and top line growth. This includes an award program that delivered a major contribution to the company's current success.

CEO Roger Rawlins said:

We are thrilled to report record sales and earnings results this quarter as our merchandise strategy and marketing investment fueled strong customer engagement, traffic, and transaction activity, resulting in a 10% comp. The strong results we've had this spring demonstrate we're successfully activating customers and increasing lifetime value." - Source

That said, the EPS numbers I just mentioned are adjusted for the sale of Canadian assets. DSW did sell its Canadian Town Shoes banner. The company regretted the sale but was forced to make this decision based on a competitive environment in the mid-luxury mall-based retail industry which caused Town Shoes to lose $10 million on an annual basis.

DSW is now fully focusing on three other shoe wear banners. Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse. This gives DSW the possibility to focus on the businesses that can best leverage the company's competencies.

What's Next?

There is no denying that DSW did a tremendous job in the second quarter. Not only did comps grow from 2.2% in the first quarter to almost 10%, the company also focused on key markets and was able to further increase long-term customer value by implementing smart marketing strategies.

Going forward, we can expect the growth streak to last. The company raised its full-year guidance across the board. The reasons are a better integration of its Canadian segment as I just mentioned and the current marketing measured in a retail market that is currently red-hot.

Source: DSW Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

Not only is the retail market, in general, doing quite well, we also see that shoe store sales are back after being in a slump since the summer of 2017. The past two months had retail sales growth of more than 5% which is one of the reasons why DSW is doing better than expected. Moreover, note how well the company did despite the industry-wide contraction in the second half of 2017 and first months of this year. DSW is clearly well positioned and remains in a solid position thanks to its growth measures.

When it comes to valuation, we see that traders and investors have acknowledged the company's potential. The PE ratio is at 33.5 while the forward PE ratio is at 19.00. This is not cheap by any means which means that investors are looking further into the future by paying a premium for the stock. Especially because the PEG ratio is currently at 5.80. This also means that the company has to deliver given that long-term expectations are elevated.

Regarding the stock price, I expect the current uptrend to continue. I am not going to buy the most recent rally, but expect that the current uptrend will continue its way up to a new all-time high.

Source: TradingView

I believe that dips can be bought as long as general retail sales continue their growth rally. DSW has clearly proven to be able to fully exploit the current economic growth trend which will likely continue due to the company's measures to create sustainable sales growth.

I am going to turn bearish if I see serious signs of consumer weakness. However, at this point, I am not seeing these signals.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.