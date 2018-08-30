LyondellBasell Offers Growth And High Shareholder Returns At A Low Valuation

Article Thesis

LyondellBasell (LYB) is growing at a compelling pace while generating massive cash flows that are returned to the company's owners. Shares of the company look mispriced, as they are trading at less than 9 times earnings, a 45% discount to the peer group average.

Expansion in the US, accretive acquisitions, and the new buyback program are catalysts that could result in a rising valuation and massive share price gains of up to 80% over the coming years.

LyondellBasell N.V. is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and London, UK. Its history dates back to the 1950s when Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY)(OTCQX:BFFAF) formed a joint venture for the production of polyethylene.

LyondellBasell is active in different sub-segments of the chemicals industry. The company is a leading polyethylene and polypropylene producer, but LyondellBasell also produces other chemicals, such as acetyls, and has a refining segment as well.

LyondellBasell is a geographically diversified company with operations in Europe, North America, and Asia. Among others, LyondellBasell operates in Hong Kong, China, India, Australia, and the UAE. LyondellBasell is active through joint ventures in some markets, primarily those where foreign investments can be more complicated, e.g. Saudi Arabia.

LyondellBasell Targets Attractive Markets, Demand For Its Products Will Rise

With its globally diversified approach, LyondellBasell will benefit from broad economic growth around the world. The world bank expects global GDP growth of 3.1% in 2018. Beyond 2018 growth will accelerate in emerging markets and developing countries. The world bank forecasts a 4.7% increase in these markets in 2019 and 2020. With its presence in countries such as China and India LyondellBasell will benefit from above-average economic growth in these countries.

It is very likely that demand for the products that LyondellBasell produces will grow at a pace that is faster than GDP growth. Zion Market Research forecasts a 4%+ market growth rate for polyethylene through 2024, which would bring the market size to $215 billion in the mid-2020s.

Polyethylene is the most commonly used plastic resin in the world, and due to its advantageous properties this will most likely remain the case. Polyethylene is easily processed, recyclable, and can be produced and sold at low costs. As environmental awareness rises around the globe, manufacturers of plastic-based products will have to focus on the recyclability of their products even more in the future. This will be beneficial for demand for polyethylenes over plastics that can't be recycled.

The biggest polyethylene market in the world is China, which consumes about one quarter of all polyethylenes. LyondellBasell's decision to be active in this market is a major positive.

Another relevant product group is propylene oxide. The production of this product falls under LyondellBasell's Intermediates & Derivatives segment, which also includes products such as styrene monomers and acetyls. The market for propylene oxides is forecasted to grow by 5.5% annually through 2022, driven by rising demand from industries such as automotive and building & construction.

LyondellBasell's refining business is not the most relevant one, as it is responsible for only ~5% of company-wide EBITDA.

Source: LyondellBasell presentation

The segment has nevertheless produced about $100 million in EBITDA during the most recent quarter. Refining throughput is very close to capacity, and the demand outlook is not bad at all. Despite the growing importance of electric cars, demand for refined products will continue to rise in the US, where LyondellBasell is operating its major Houston Refining refinery. Even though refining will not be a high-growth market, this will continue to remain a source of stable cash generation.

LyondellBasell Is Investing Into Organic Growth As Well As Into Acquisitions

To benefit from market growth for products such as polyethylene and propylene oxide LyondellBasell is investing heavily to expand its operations. The company has spent $1.6 billion on capital expenditures during the last four quarters. The company plans to increase its investments during the remainder of 2018, as LyondellBasell has set a target for $2.4 billion in capex for the current year:

Source: LyondellBasell 10-K

This includes a spending on a major $2.4 billion complex in Texas, which is part of a wider $5 billion investment into the Gulf Coast region.

LyondellBasell is not only investing for organic growth, though. The company also makes acquisitions when it finds fitting targets that can be acquired at attractive prices. Just a couple of days ago LyondellBasell announced that it has closed the acquisition of A. Schulman, an Ohio-based plastics maker. This acquisition, which cost $2.3 billion, will be highly accretive to LyondellBasell in the future:

Source: LyondellBasell presentation

Acquiring assets at a little bit above 6 times EBITDA (which means an EBITDA yield of 16%) is a great way for LyondellBasell to grow shareholder value, as LyondellBasell's cost of capital is substantially lower than 16%.

LyondellBasell has also been in talks with Braskem S.A. (BAK), a Brazil-based manufacturer of polyolefins and other chemicals. This would be a bigger acquisition, as Braskem is valued at $6.5 billion right now, but LyondellBasell could easily finance such a takeover thanks to its strong balance sheet.

Acquiring inexpensive chemicals companies and then cutting expenses thanks to LyondellBasell's ability to capture a huge amount of synergies is a viable strategy to grow profitably. LyondellBasell will likely continue on this path, further consolidating the industry, which will be beneficial for all remaining players.

LyondellBasell Has A Fortress Balance Sheet And Generates Massive Cash Flows

Some of LyondellBasell's peers are highly levered, but that is not the case for LyondellBasell. When we look at the company's balance sheet, two things jump out:

Source: LyondellBasell's most recent 10-Q filing

Goodwill totals $560 million, which is equal to just 2% of all assets. This shows that LyondellBasell has not been overpaying for past acquisitions.

The other positive is LyondellBasell's relatively low net debt position of just $6.1 billion. This is equal to less than 15% of LyondellBasell's market capitalization. Based on EBITDA of $7.5 billion during the last four quarters, LyondellBasell's leverage ratio is just 0.8. LyondellBasell therefore has a very strong balance sheet.

The company could increase its leverage substantially in order to finance bigger acquisitions, such as Braskem. As a Europe-based company LyondellBasell can easily access European debt markets, where interest rates remain substantially lower compared to the US.

Due to the company's massive cash generation it is not necessary to tap debt markets as long as LyondellBasell focuses on smaller acquisitions. The company generated operating cash flows of $5.7 billion during the last four quarters, free cash flows (operating cash flows minus capex) totaled $4.1 billion during the same time frame. If all of LyondellBasell's free cash flows were utilized for inorganic growth the company could make an acquisition the size of A. Schulman every 6 months.

Shareholder Returns Are Highly Attractive

LyondellBasell does not use all of its free cash flows for acquisitions, though, the company also returns a lot of cash to its owners via dividends and stock buybacks.

Source: LyondellBasell presentation

LyondellBasell's current dividend yield, based on a quarterly payout of $1.00 per share, is 3.5%. This is a high yield compared to what income investors can get from other chemicals companies. DowDuPont (DWDP), for example, pays a dividend yielding 2.2%. LyondellBasell's dividend growth track record is not bad, either, the company has raised its dividend by 9% annually over the last four years.

LyondellBasell spends about as much on dividends as it spends on buybacks, but the latter could see a boost during the next couple of quarters. LyondellBasell recently has announced a buyback program that allows for the repurchase of 10% of its shares through 2019. Since shares are inexpensively valued right here, an increased rate of repurchases seems like an opportune move that will drive shareholder value.

LyondellBasell's share count has declined rapidly over the last couple of years, and with the recent buyback announcement it seems likely that the share count will continue to decline at a considerable pace going forward.

Shares Are Attractively Priced

LyondellBasell earned $4.22 per share during the most recent quarter, but that included a one-time item from tax law changes in the US. Adjusted for this one-time gain of $0.88 the company earned $3.34 per share during Q2. Annualizing this number gets us to an annual EPS estimate of $13.36. This does not yet include any organic growth, the impact of buybacks, or the contribution from the A. Schulman acquisition. $13.36 therefore looks like a conservative earnings estimate going forward.

Nevertheless LyondellBasell already looks quite inexpensive even when we make conservative assumptions, as shares trade at just 8.6 times annual profits.

The average price to earnings multiple of LyondellBasell's peer group is 15.6, which suggests that LyondellBasell is undervalued by 45% right here. If LyondellBasell were to trade at 15.6 times earnings, its share price would be $208, or 80% above the current level.

Some of this relative discount can be attributed to the fact that shares of European companies oftentimes trade at a discount compared to American peers, but LyondellBasell nevertheless looks severely undervalued right here.

When we look at LyondellBasell's market capitalization relative to the cash flows the company generates, we see that shares are valued at 7.7 times operating cash flows, and at 10.7 times free cash flows. Both metrics suggest a very inexpensive valuation, relative to LyondellBasell's peer group as well as relative to how the broad market is valued.

Buybacks, Acquisitions, And Expansion In The US Could Lead To Higher Multiples

When companies are undervalued this does not necessarily mean that the gap in the valuation between the company and its peers will close soon. Oftentimes a catalyst is needed for that.

In LyondellBasell's case its ramped up share repurchases could be one such catalyst. If the company buys back 10% of its shares over the coming quarters, this will increase demand for its shares substantially. Such an increase in demand for LyondellBasell's shares could shake the supply-demand situation, which could lead to rising share prices.

LyondellBasell is a European company and will remain so, but through its acquisitions of American companies (such as A. Schulman) and through investments into American assets (such as its Gulf Coast projects) it could become more "Americanized". With a growing exposure to the US market the stock market might rerate LyondellBasell's valuation, lifting it closer to the valuations American peers are trading at.

There thus are two possible drivers of multiple expansion that could lead to a higher valuation for LyondellBasell's shares down the road. Since LyondellBasell is forecasted to grow its earnings per share by 8% a year going forward, and since the company pays a dividend yielding 3.5%, even small multiple increases could lead to outsized total returns over the coming years.

If, for example, LyondellBasell's PE ratio expands to 11 over the next five years, while its profits per share rise by 8% a year, investors would see share price gains of ~90%, or 13.5% annually, through 2023. Combined with the dividend yielding 3.5% investors could see total returns of ~17%, even if LyondellBasell still trades at a 30% discount to its peers in 2023.

Risks To Consider

LyondellBasell is generating revenues and earnings around the globe, like every other major chemicals company. Currency exposure therefore is not a major concern (or at least not to a bigger extent compared to peers), and the company reports its results in USD. Dividends are declared in USD as well, so income investors don't have to worry about currency rates, either. LyondellBasell is still headquartered in Europe, though, and therefore adverse regulations or rulings in the UK or the Netherlands could impact LyondellBasell significantly.

The chemicals industry as a whole can be subject to a lot of regulations in many different markets, which includes environmental controls. New regulations have the potential to make LyondellBasell's operations more costly, which could pressure margins and earnings.

LyondellBasell is a plastics producer, so a growing movement against the use of plastics could be a negative. Most plastics that are used today can't be replaced by non-plastics easily, but this nevertheless could become a headwind over the coming decades.

In the chemicals industry accidents are not common, but they can have severe consequences. LyondellBasell has not had major problems in its history, but it is not guaranteed that this will remain the case.

Last but not least demand for the products that LyondellBasell is selling is cyclical. A broad economic downturn or economic crisis would hurt LyondellBasell's operations severely, although the company's strong balance sheet would likely help prevent long-term problems.

Final Thoughts

LyondellBasell looks like an attractive investment right here, as it combines several positives: A strong market outlook, a very inexpensive valuation, a compelling dividend yield, and a strong balance sheet. The new share repurchase program and the acquisition of A. Schulman will be positives during the next couple of quarters as well.

LyondellBasell has the potential to produce attractive total returns over the coming years, at the same time the low valuation will limit its downside risk. This is why I recently entered a long position in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, LYB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.