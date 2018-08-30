Navios Partners: Updating Key Progress

Meanwhile NMM remains flattish. Great buying opportunity? I believe so. We review their latest progress below.

The IPO filings have been updated, but we haven't seen pricing yet. NMM reported a strong Q2 and is set-up for a Q3 blowout.

I provided a major update two months ago, calling for significant upside due to a combination of strong dry bulk results and unlocked value from NMCI.

NMM owns 34 dry bulk vessels (mostly spot focus) alongside 5 containerships with long-term charters. They are also planning an IPO of partially-owned Navios Containers ("NMCI").

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is a shipping company with primary exposure to the dry bulk sector. This is my current top idea and holding.

Image Credit: Navios Maritime Partners, Q2-18 Presentation

Company Overview

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) is a publicly traded partnership controlled by Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), with a primary focus on dry bulk vessels (mostly spot market exposure) and container vessels with long-term charters. Both of these markets suffered through a terrible 2016, but NMM secured a major refinancing and equity raise in early 2017. They've since reinvigorated the platform by adding several dry bulk vessels and launching a new containership venture.

NMM now directly owns 34 bulk vessels and 5 containerships. In mid-2017, they formed a key spin-off, Navios Containers ("NMCI"), to invest in distressed container tonnage. Thus far, they have invested a total of $65M in 4 private placements and they control 36% of the outstanding shares (12.45M) along with warrants for 6.8% of the outstanding equity (approx. 2.4M shares @ $5.20 average).

NMM has roughly 171M units outstanding for a market capitalization of just over $340M. NMM is controlled by parent Navios Maritime Holdings, which owns the general partner and around 18% of outstanding units. The following slide illustrates NMM's position in the 'Navios Universe.'

Image Source: NMM Q2-18 Presentation, Slide 3

This report will provide a comprehensive update, building upon our most recent full-length update posted in June 2018. Specifically, we will discuss recent progress, review the Q2-18 results, discuss likely Q3-18 potential, update our fleet valuations, and illustrate forward catalysts.

I believe NMM has a fair value of around $3.50/unit, roughly 76% of upside from current levels. This remains my current top idea and our number one portfolio holding at Value Investor's Edge.

I also highly recommend reviewing our previous work from June 2018 along with our original report published in December 2017.

Recent Progress: Dry Bulk Markets & IPO Filings

Throughout the past two months, the dry bulk market has been on a tear, particularly the Capesize sector. I discussed this strength in a recent macro market report and also highlighted the strong dry bulk market in a report on peer Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). As of writing, Capesize rates have averaged nearly $24k/day during the third quarter and have spent nearly 60 consecutive days above $20k.

Source: VesselsValue, Dry Bulk Rate Chart

These rates are particularly important to NMM's results since they have 11 Capesize vessels on spot or index charters. The Q2 direct average was under $15k and Q1 was around $13k. Thus far Q3 is close to $24k.

This segment alone is capable of growing earnings about $9M ($0.05/sh) in a single quarter ($9k boost x 11 vessels x 90 days). Furthermore, NMM has 9 Panamaxes and Ultra-Handys tied to the Panamax (7x) and Supramax (2x) indexes, which are likely up around $2k and $1k q/q. Altogether, earnings at NMM should nearly double on a q/q basis with the potential for Q4 to be even stronger.

NMCI Progress... IPO Soon?

Navios Containers (NMCI) is pursuing an initial public filing, but we haven't seen a confirmed pricing yet. With the Labor Day weekend lurking, we're unlikely to see much action for at least another couple weeks. There hasn't been a major shipping IPO since June 2015, so market challenges clearly persist. NMCI posted updated filings on 10 August, reflective of their Q2-18 earnings results.

Navios Containers has timed their bottom-market investments perfectly, recognizing a huge return on equity in barely over a year. NAV is up over 50%, which implies a pricing in the $7-$8 range. In my previous coverage, I discussed a pricing at $6.50, but given recent progress, I think that's too low. We could easily see something north of $7.00 and still be at a discount.

Source: NMCI Q2-18 Presentation, Slide 8

Although the markets have certainly improved since 2017, there's still significant upside potential. Keep in mind that although the NMCI IPO is likely to unlock value at NMM, they own 36% of this company, so staying private is hardly a bad outcome.

Source: NMCI Q2-18 Presentation, Slide 9

Q2-18 Earnings Review

As part of our research coverage at Value Investor's Edge, we provided earnings previews and exclusive reviews for over 50 firms in the industry. I've included some of our coverage of NMM and NMCI here, along with original focus questions.

Navios Containers Results & Commentary (NMCI)

Full refinancing terms? Additional loans? During their Q1-18 earnings report, NMCI announced a pending $119M sale leaseback transaction and hinted towards other refinancing deals. I was interested to see the full breakdown of new financing.

Results showed us that NMCI has continued with their sale and leaseback transactions, and they've now completed 8 vessels out of a planned 18, raising proceeds of $50.5M out of a planned $119M. These proceeds will be utilized to refinance $92M of outstanding debt, boosting liquidity by nearly $30M. The full cost of this facility isn't disclosed, but when I run an IRR in Excel, I get roughly 5.5% fixed cost on this debt, equivalent to roughly LIBOR+320, but with the benefit of being fixed.

NMCI fixed $36M against the two 8.2k TEU vessels (they paid $67M, 54% financing) on a 7y loan at LIBOR+325. NMCI also fixed $25M against the 10k TEU vessel (paid $50M, 50% financing) on a 4y loan at L+300. Finally, NMCI purchased another ship for $14M, which they expect to finance with $9M of debt on similar terms (64% financing).

The following slide shows the pro forma debt maturity plan, which is a bit misleading because it doesn't show any of the regular amortization payments; however, it still underscores the fact that NMCI has a pretty nice clean sheet.

Source: NMCI Q2-18 Presentation, Slide 14

Free cash flow levels? NMCI produced $16M in EBITDA during Q1-18. They reported $16.7M in EBITDA during Q2-18, but operating cash flow picked up significantly, to nearly $15M. They do have a few above-market charters adding to their results, but this is prior to including some expected positive rolls on original tonnage and prior to taking delivery of new assets.

NMCI seems totally capable of achieving $20-$25M normalized quarterly cash flow, with EBITDA likely in the $120-$150M annualized range based on current expansion plans (inclusive of a range of IPO-funded growth). The following slide illustrates the current 26 vessel fleet capacity.

Source: NMCI Q2-18 Presentation, Slide 13

Note that the $58-$67M cash flow potential does NOT include any of the potential IPO-driven growth. A fully successful IPO (more than $100M raised) could bring us to a full fleet of 35 vessels - note the huge guaranteed cash flow on the bottom 4 vessels. If there's one thing Navios is good at, it's huge dividends in strong markets. NMCI could be a massive payer.

Source: NMCI Q2-18 Presentation, Slide 38

When we factor in these new ships, we're approaching $150M EBITDA and an operating cash flow range north of $100M. Charter rolls start to become more important in 2019, but the 5x Hyundai ships also grow by $6k apiece into 2020 (shift from $24,095 to $30,119/day). That alone brings $11M of pure free cash flow.

It's not hard to imagine NMCI offering annual payouts above $1.00 per share. At a projected IPO pricing of $7-$8, that's a potential forward yield of 12-14%.

IPO timeline update? I believed it made the most sense to price the IPO after showing Q2-18 results and books, but we're now still waiting. Ideally we'll hear some general commentary soon and I'm hoping we see a pricing range after Labor Day. I previously discussed $6.50 as a placeholder, deliberately trying to keep expectations lower, but given recent NAV disclosures, a range of $7-$8 seems more fair.

Navios has historically always priced their offerings at a significant premium to NAV, usually playing the yield angle. I believe the HMM dropdowns ($36M apiece, funded by the IPO) are a major component of this strategy/attempt. What sort of levels will we see this time?

Navios Maritime Partners Results & Commentary (NMM)

For those who haven't been paying close attention, the dry bulk market is booming! We recently set fresh 52-wk highs for the overall BDI and Capesize rates have been particularly high, 4-6 weeks earlier than usual For example, the 1 August Capesize reading was $26,204/day, up 149% on a y/y basis. Even after rates have tapered back a bit, we're still averaging about $24k/day for the quarter.

Loss of Container & Sagittarius Cash Flow?

As much as I like to celebrate the dry bulk upside, NMM did lose two very lucrative containers, which were generating $6.2M in quarterly revenue and around $4.5M in EBITDA. This knocks earnings back by around 1.5-2.0 cents when depreciation is factored.

The 2006-built Panamax "Navios Sagittarius" also comes off a long-term charter in September at $26.1k/day. Current rates are likely closer to $12-$14k, so this represents a loss of about $1M per quarter in EBITDA and earnings. This is the last of their legacy bulker charters with the exception of the $29.3k/day "Navios Melodia" Capesize, which hardly looks excessive in today's market, and is fixed until September 2022 anyways.

Altogether, NMM looks set to report around $0.10 in EPS during Q3-18.

Leverage Discussion

NMM is taking a conservative approach to the balance sheet, or at least that's their current spin. They sold two of containerships to NMCI for $67M, repaid $24.2M in debt and collateral adjustment, and they had $42.8M left. They then took this cash and spent $35M of it on two new dry bulk vessels. Overall leverage slightly reduced.

As the balance sheet becomes cleaner, we look towards the 2020 debt maturity. Navios is normally very proactive about rolling their debt and I expect them to begin addressing the next maturity by early to mid-2019. The Term Loan B matures in Fall 2020 and bears interest at LIBOR+5%. This interest rate is at least 150 bps higher than NMM's credit profile would otherwise require.

Source: NMM Q2-18 Earnings Presentation, Slide 12

This loan was done in early-2017, when NMM was still very risky and leverage was around 20% higher on a D/A basis. I believe they could refinance the whole fleet now for a new facility closer to LIBOR+3.5%, with essentially the same leverage, perhaps even higher leverage.

Enormous Coverage

NMM has huge distribution coverage last quarter and the dry bulk vessels weren't even kicking into full gear yet! NMM reported 5.8x coverage on their $0.02/qtr payout, which still offers a 4% yield.

Source: NMM Q2-18 Earnings Presentation, Slide 15

If NMM paid out $0.10/qtr, they would have still had positive coverage and this would suggest a price of $4/unit at a 10% yield. These payouts depend on a sustainably strong dry bulk market, but if we get a few more months of these levels, I do expect NMM to start to lock up longer-term fixtures.

Capesize Run Has Legs?

We've been discussing the early Capesize run this year and Navios provides a clear explanation slide as just iron ore alone has the potential to run wild if China keeps up their steel production. As of May 2018, Chinese domestic production of iron was down 36% y/y while steel production was up 6.6% and imports were roughly flat.

Source: NMM Q2-18 Earnings Presentation, Slide 23

The math doesn't add up and clearly we need to see a surge. If anything, NM's forecast of 1.09M import tons seems very conservative, especially if China continues on its defensive path of economic stimulus.

Fleet Valuation Update

The latest figures from VesselsValue highlight a current fleet valuation of $763M for the NMM fleet. Additionally, I estimate their remaining above-market charters (5x containers, 1x dry bulk) at nearly $140M. Altogether, I believe the NMM fleet is worth about $900M charter-adjusted. As just one example of the above-market value of the fleet, notice that the 5 containerships are listed at $81.8M, yet NMM has agreed to sell them to NMCI for $180M.

Each quarter these sales are delayed, NMM generates another $7M in free cash flow, so there's no hurry. I expect most of these vessels to be sold in 2019.

Source: VesselsValue, NMM Fleet Valuations, 29 August 2018

Balance Sheet & NAV

As of Q2-18 financials, NMM had net debt of roughly $372M. This figure is often overstated by other analysts and screeners due to a higher degree of receivables and deferred revenues.

NMM's stake in NMCI is worth roughly $84M at a $6.50 pricing (12.45M shares + 2.4M warrants at a $5.20 strike). If the pricing is done at a more reasonable $7.50, the stake is worth nearly $100M.

Even at a fairly conservative NMCI pricing estimate of $6.50, NMM's NAV is still about $3.60. If we include 2H-18 cash flow and NMCI at $7.50, we surpass $4.00 NAV for NMM by the start of 2019.

Forward Catalysts

There are three clear forward catalysts for NMM:

Potential NMCI IPO this fall, pricing $7-$8/sh Strong Q3-18 earnings, around $0.10 estimated A solid refinancing, likely closer to L+350

We've already discussed the IPO and Q3-18 earnings significantly.

Refinancing... Dividends?

A refinancing would save NMM around a penny a quarter and eliminate any near-term overhang. It would also set them up for larger dividends. On the most recent earnings call, NMM management claimed that they need two things to resume huge dividends:

Longer-term rates improving, and vessels fixed Refinancing of the 2020 Term Loan

When pressed on the term loan, they claimed they could repurchase and pursue a refinancing immediately. This means we're just waiting for better rates. Last week, we saw a Capesize fixed for 3-years at $23.3k/day, which is a significantly higher rate compared to recent years.

If NMM fixed 10 of their Capesize vessels at similar rates, those ships alone could support a dividend of about $0.08/qtr. NMM has 34 dry bulk vessels and significant container-related cash flow, so there's clear potential here. 8-10 cents per quarter would be on the low-end of a bullish payout scenario.

Conclusion & Fair Value Target

I continue to remain very bullish on NMM and it is my largest holding by a significant margin. I believe the stock is currently worth about $3.50/unit, around 76% upside from current pricing levels.

If dry bulk markets continue to improve, this upside could expand further. With NMM trading roughly flat all year, it's clear the market needs more of a catalyst. Ideally we'll see an IPO and Q3-18 is set for success regardless.

Stay Ahead. No Surprises. Shipping is a wild sector. I've been covering it for a decade and we've hosted Value Investor's Edge on Seeking Alpha for the past three years. During this time, we've out performed comps by a wide margin and our income portfolio is beating the market by over 10% YTD after a blow-out 2017. We cover shipping, energy, midstream, and industrials and our income portfolio has never been hit with a dividend cut. Check our service out today with a limited free trial opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM, SBLK, GNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.